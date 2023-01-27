Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
WTVCFOX
Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday
Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee lawmaker proposes exception to abortion ban in certain cases of rape, incest
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A proposed Tennessee law would create an exemption to current abortion law in the state, allowing for doctors to perform abortions on patients if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. SB0857 is sponsored by Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin-D18). Under the bill, an abortion would not be...
WTVCFOX
Tenn., Ga. law enforcement see decline in recruits as poor public perception increases
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The death of Tyre Nichols is forcing police departments around the country to rethink their policies. Here locally, departments are seeing lower numbers of academy graduates and several positions are still unfilled. And calls for change may mean law enforcement will have to take a look...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee lawmakers to consider adding 'In God We Trust' to state seal
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are calling for the words "In God We Trust" to be added to the state seal. HB0771/SB0420 is sponsored by Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton-D4) and Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City-D3) in their respective chambers. The bill directs Governor Bill Lee to submit a new design of...
WTVCFOX
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee lawmakers propose trading in one holiday to make post-Super Bowl Monday holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--If you are one of those people who have always believed the day after the Super Bowl should be a holiday, two Tennessee lawmakers are in agreement. Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33) and Representative Joe Towns Jr. (D-Memphis-D84) are the sponsors of SB1344/HB1463 in their respective chambers. The bill would...
WTVCFOX
'It's terrifying:' Tennessee families with disabilities locked out of affordable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga resident says she's locked out from several homes for sale on the market -- all because of her disability. Taryn Balwinski, who uses a wheelchair, now lives in a home she struggles to navigate. She's in the market for something that can better accommodate...
WTVCFOX
Ending the stigma: Cleveland firefighter's death may lead to help with PTSD in Tennessee
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It’s a reality that thousands of first responders face, putting on that helmet or that badge could mean life or death. “I watched him struggle with it...It was hard to go through especially that we had nowhere to turn, " says Jennifer Samples. Jennifer Samples...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee could see per-mile driving tax under new pilot program proposal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new per-mile usage fee pilot program may be around the corner for Tennesseans. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive instead of taxing fuel. But some who live in rural areas have fears they would pay more due to their...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Elk quota hunt period underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) says the application period for the 2023 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt is open now through Feb. 22. Applications are available and accepted at any TWRA regional office, TWRA license agent, online or via the TWRA Mobile App. Applications will be accepted until midnight (CST) Feb. 22.
WTVCFOX
Museum of Aviation surprises 10-year-old battling cancer
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) --Colton is a kid from Southern California who suffers from a one-in-a-million form of cancer and, in July of 2018, Colton had a tumor removed in his brain. That surgery resulted in clear scans for a while, however, the cancer has returned more aggressively so the...
WTVCFOX
Biden admin limits mining for renewable energy resources despite green push
DULUTH, Minn. (TND) — Despite its push for Americans to transition to renewable energy, the Biden administration has placed a 20-year moratorium on mining activity in a vast swath of Minnesota wilderness said to be sitting atop a mass of critical mineral deposits. The Department of the Interior's Bureau...
WTVCFOX
TennCare: Nearly 300k Tennesseans likely to lose coverage this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to lose their coverage this year now that state officials are once again allowed to bump people from the government-funded health insurance program. A spokesperson for TennCare, the state's Medicaid program, said this...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee shelter will write your ex's name on litter box for Valentine's Day
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Feeling rotten about Valentine's Day?. For a small donation, an animal shelter in Middle Tennessee will write your ex's name on a cat litter box. Maury County Animal Services (MCAS) is a no-kill shelter nestled in Columbia, Tennessee. They're hoping your past pain will...
WTVCFOX
Turkeys, turkey hunters to benefit from 6-year research project in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hard work, patience and science is behind a years-long effort in Tennessee that will help manage wild turkeys in the Volunteer State, and help those who hunt them. According to the Outdoor Wire, the new research extends the work of an active six-year research project led...
WTVCFOX
Mt. Juliet baby needs life-saving heart transplant
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Mt. Juliet baby is in need of a life-saving heart transplant. Little Henry was born in 2022, and diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and Atrioventricular Septal Defect. Henry's family, including his parents Taylor and Aubrey Smith, have asked for help with transplant...
Comments / 0