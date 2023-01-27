ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WTVCFOX

Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday

Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVCFOX

Tennessee lawmakers to consider adding 'In God We Trust' to state seal

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are calling for the words "In God We Trust" to be added to the state seal. HB0771/SB0420 is sponsored by Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton-D4) and Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City-D3) in their respective chambers. The bill directs Governor Bill Lee to submit a new design of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Tennessee Elk quota hunt period underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) says the application period for the 2023 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt is open now through Feb. 22. Applications are available and accepted at any TWRA regional office, TWRA license agent, online or via the TWRA Mobile App. Applications will be accepted until midnight (CST) Feb. 22.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Museum of Aviation surprises 10-year-old battling cancer

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) --Colton is a kid from Southern California who suffers from a one-in-a-million form of cancer and, in July of 2018, Colton had a tumor removed in his brain. That surgery resulted in clear scans for a while, however, the cancer has returned more aggressively so the...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WTVCFOX

TennCare: Nearly 300k Tennesseans likely to lose coverage this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to lose their coverage this year now that state officials are once again allowed to bump people from the government-funded health insurance program. A spokesperson for TennCare, the state's Medicaid program, said this...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Mt. Juliet baby needs life-saving heart transplant

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Mt. Juliet baby is in need of a life-saving heart transplant. Little Henry was born in 2022, and diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and Atrioventricular Septal Defect. Henry's family, including his parents Taylor and Aubrey Smith, have asked for help with transplant...
MOUNT JULIET, TN

