The town needs candidates! Papers are available through Feb. 10. Thank you to all the Tewksbury residents who donated five big boxes of spices, oils and condiments to the drive hosted by Tewksbury Rep. Vanna Howard. And thank you to Nina and Ben Lin of Kyoto for providing the collection space. Howard collected 800 spice jars, 100+ salt and pepper shakers, 216 oils & vinegars and 286 sauces and miscellaneous food pantry items — close to 1,500 pounds donated.

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO