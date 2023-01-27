ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 351

Sheila Lovell
4d ago

I feel so warm and fuzzy inside his attorneys are getting disbarred and even one of his own people through him under the bus 🤣🤣🤣

Reply(14)
135
ReaDawn Camren
4d ago

I wish more ppl would stand up and tell everything on trump, bc there is more crimes that we might not know about

Reply(9)
144
Blue Rose
4d ago

It’s amazing how trump signed everything as we all know he loves to do. He couldn’t even pass up signing the stimulus checks. If he sings he should be guilty right? Nope not if your a politician.

Reply(1)
44
Related
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Benzinga

Trump's Niece Says This Republican Representative Is 'Actually Speaker Of The House,' Not Kevin McCarthy

Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) may have won the vote to become House Speaker, but according to Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump, he may not wield the real power. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) is in control of the House, the political commentator and psychologist said on one of her recent “The Mary Trump Show” podcasts, titled the “House of Horrors.” "She's actually Speaker of the House, let's be real," Mary said, adding that in two years, Greene has made herself the most powerful person in the House of Representatives.
OK! Magazine

Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing

The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney

Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Jameson Steward

Is Donald Trump Going to Prison?

The Georgia grand jury completed its investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law during the 2020 election. By the way some folks are acting, you would think Donald Trump going to prison is a done deal. Others dismiss entirely the idea that President Trump could go to prison - or even if he did anything illegal in the days following the 2020 presidential election.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
wegotthiscovered.com

Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss

Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Trump’s Stained Wallpaper and Gilded Eagles: White House Secrets Uncovered

Slide 1 of 42: It's fair to say that Donald Trump's time in office was nothing if not eventful. As well as hitting headlines for his controversial policies and divisive rhetoric, his tenure at the White House saw a number of key changes to the presidential property, while more than a few curious habits came to light too, from his creative 'filing system' to the notorious Diet Coke button. Click or scroll through to find out why Trump confined himself to the Oval Office and which renovations he—or, to be more accurate, Melania—made during their term in power.
Salon

Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy