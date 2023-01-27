Read full article on original website
Sheila Lovell
4d ago
I feel so warm and fuzzy inside his attorneys are getting disbarred and even one of his own people through him under the bus 🤣🤣🤣
Reply(14)
135
ReaDawn Camren
4d ago
I wish more ppl would stand up and tell everything on trump, bc there is more crimes that we might not know about
Reply(9)
144
Blue Rose
4d ago
It’s amazing how trump signed everything as we all know he loves to do. He couldn’t even pass up signing the stimulus checks. If he sings he should be guilty right? Nope not if your a politician.
Reply(1)
44
Related
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Trump's Niece Says This Republican Representative Is 'Actually Speaker Of The House,' Not Kevin McCarthy
Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) may have won the vote to become House Speaker, but according to Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump, he may not wield the real power. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) is in control of the House, the political commentator and psychologist said on one of her recent “The Mary Trump Show” podcasts, titled the “House of Horrors.” "She's actually Speaker of the House, let's be real," Mary said, adding that in two years, Greene has made herself the most powerful person in the House of Representatives.
‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Cracks Up as ‘Trump’s Irrelevance’ Plays Out in Kevin McCarthy Speaker Vote (Video)
It wasn’t just the ongoing Kevin McCarthy-House speaker debacle on the minds of “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Thursday morning. They were also eager to dive into what Brzezinski called former President Donald Trump’s “irrelevance” in the whole matter. On Wednesday,...
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
msn.com
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
New York Daily News Says Donald Trump's Tax Returns Prove 2 Things
The tax returns puncture claims that are central to the former president's story, an editorial points out.
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
Is Donald Trump Going to Prison?
The Georgia grand jury completed its investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law during the 2020 election. By the way some folks are acting, you would think Donald Trump going to prison is a done deal. Others dismiss entirely the idea that President Trump could go to prison - or even if he did anything illegal in the days following the 2020 presidential election.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Won't Be Trump's VP Nominee for This Reason: Conway
Greene's ascent within the GOP may be a stepping stone to bigger aspirations in the years to come.
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to turn over names of private investigators who searched Trump's properties last month for additional classified documents, according to The New York Times. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington issued an order siding with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss
Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Biggest Sore Spots With A Brutal Reality Check
The late-night host zeroes in on the ex-president's biggest obsessions.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
msn.com
Trump’s Stained Wallpaper and Gilded Eagles: White House Secrets Uncovered
Slide 1 of 42: It's fair to say that Donald Trump's time in office was nothing if not eventful. As well as hitting headlines for his controversial policies and divisive rhetoric, his tenure at the White House saw a number of key changes to the presidential property, while more than a few curious habits came to light too, from his creative 'filing system' to the notorious Diet Coke button. Click or scroll through to find out why Trump confined himself to the Oval Office and which renovations he—or, to be more accurate, Melania—made during their term in power.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 351