Read full article on original website
Country
4d ago
Now you wanta plead not guilty to credit card fraud well how did she get all of them expensive and luxury items trips,nikes, louis Vuitton hand bags, buying houses, Gucci glasses and ect... Just ride that bus with a uniform socks and slippers.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Convicted robber from Mobile asks federal judge to order ‘compassionate release’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man serving a five-year federal prison sentence for robbing a Circle K and a Waffle House has asked a judge for a “compassionate release” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kayzell Jackson, who pleaded guilty in September 2021 to affecting interstate commerce, asserted that...
WALA-TV FOX10
One arrested in Foley for domestic violence
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested in Foley for domestic violence after firing two shots into a residence that had children inside, according to police. Police said they responded to the 400 block of West Orange Avenue regarding shots fired. According to police, they discovered Julian Antione Tolbert,...
Mobile County sheriff’s office requests help in Mt. Vernon killing
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help as it investigates a killing that occurred Friday in Mt. Vernon. Detectives are investigating the death of James Pendleton, who was found shot and pronounced dead and found at 19370 St. Stephens Road. The shooting occurred sometime before 9:30 p.m.
Man attacks ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend with knife, say Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man has severe injuries after he was stabbed multiple times at a home just north of Zeigler Road in Mobile Monday morning. According to officials, officers were called to the 1000 block of Anders Lane for a “domestic altercation.” Officers said that a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 arrested for attempting to elude and burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested two men for burglarizing a a victims storage unit Friday evening, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Clara Avenue at 3:45 p.m. in reference to a burglary reported that had occurred earlier. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 men arrested for separate car thefts over the weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police made two arrest over the weekend regarding two different vehicle thefts, according to MPD. The first one occurred Friday at 7:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 1000 block of Schillinger Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they said they found...
Student arrested after bringing gun to Mobile high school
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a teenager after he brought a gun to his high school. Officials said officers were called to Theodore High School after a student was found with a gun. The 16-year-old had already been detained by school officials by the time officers arrived. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested on drug charges in Perdido
PERDIDO, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Perdido on Sunday led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to police. Police said the traffic stop occurred on County Road 61 near County Road 47 because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, deputies said they became suspicious...
WALA-TV FOX10
Accused Mobile New Year’s Eve shooter indicted on federal gun charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., the man accused of sparking a mass shooting downtown on New Year’s Eve, now faces federal charges. A grand jury has indicted Thomas on charges of illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm. Prosecutors allege that the gun he fired had a so-called Glock switch, which transforms a semi-automatic weapon until a fully automatic gun.
utv44.com
Man charged with NYE shooting and murder in downtown Mobile indicted in federal court
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thomas Earl Thomas, the man charged with New Years Eve shooting and murder in downtown Mobile, has now been indicted in federal court. Thomas is charged with illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm. The indictment alleges that the Glock...
Foley man face multiple charges after domestic violence incident
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police officers and detectives received a report of shots fired on Friday, Jan. 27, in the area of the 400 block of Orange Avenue. The investigation revealed that Julian Antione Tolbert of Foley, 29, came to the residence and got into an argument outside with a female over custody issues regarding a child they had in common. Two adults and two young children ages 2 and 8 were inside of the residence at the time.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 dead in Escambia County shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police. According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot. Police said EMS was called but...
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes man gets 5 years in prison for possessing machine gun to further drug trafficking
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing a machine gun to further of a drug-trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced Friday. According to court documents, Mobile police arrested Jayden Deonte Cassino, 21, was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Vehicular homicide case sent to grand jury, questions continue over circumstances
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Back in December 18-year-old Jh’isaiah franklin was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle after a crash killed 19-year-old Kailyn Draine-McAlpine who was ejected from the back seat. “She was getting ready to start college this month,” said her mother Kenyatta McAlpine. “She had dreams...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chatom Police made an unexpected discovery after getting a call from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. “They were coming over into our jurisdiction to see if they could retrieve some items that a corrections officer stated that she had...
WEAR
Man fatally shot at Escambia County house party on Pin High Drive
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed after being shot at a large house party early Sunday morning in Bellview. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting took place at a residence on Pin High Drive just after 1 a.m. Deputies say when...
1 dead after shooting at house party on Sunday in Escambia Co., ECSO investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead at a house party on Pin High Drive, early Sunday morning. ECSO said they responded to a shots fired disturbance around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, at the 2000 block of Pin High Drive. Upon arrival, ECSO said […]
Mobile County man trapped under ATV dies: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have released information on a deadly all-terrain vehicle accident that happened on Saturday night. According to officials, Charlie Wendell Zuber IV died after he was trapped under the ATV. Witnesses at the scene said Zuber got on the passenger side of the ATV […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Human trafficking experts share staggering numbers following arrests in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office took two people into custody for human trafficking on I-10 near the Florida state line. The alleged 18-year-old victim has a broken collarbone, bruising, and cuts to her face. She has since been relocated and getting treated. Human trafficking...
Daphne residents concerned after shots fired close to homes
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Shots were fired Friday night on Milton Jones Road in Daphne. It’s the latest drive-by shooting reported in the city’s Friendship community since late December. “There’s apparently two groups of people who obviously don’t like each other and they’re unfortunately resorting to violence to settle their disputes,” said Daphne Police Lt. […]
Comments / 3