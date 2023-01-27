ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

Comments / 3

Country
4d ago

Now you wanta plead not guilty to credit card fraud well how did she get all of them expensive and luxury items trips,nikes, louis Vuitton hand bags, buying houses, Gucci glasses and ect... Just ride that bus with a uniform socks and slippers.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

One arrested in Foley for domestic violence

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested in Foley for domestic violence after firing two shots into a residence that had children inside, according to police. Police said they responded to the 400 block of West Orange Avenue regarding shots fired. According to police, they discovered Julian Antione Tolbert,...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 arrested for attempting to elude and burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested two men for burglarizing a a victims storage unit Friday evening, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Clara Avenue at 3:45 p.m. in reference to a burglary reported that had occurred earlier. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 men arrested for separate car thefts over the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police made two arrest over the weekend regarding two different vehicle thefts, according to MPD. The first one occurred Friday at 7:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 1000 block of Schillinger Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they said they found...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Student arrested after bringing gun to Mobile high school

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a teenager after he brought a gun to his high school. Officials said officers were called to Theodore High School after a student was found with a gun. The 16-year-old had already been detained by school officials by the time officers arrived. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested on drug charges in Perdido

PERDIDO, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Perdido on Sunday led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to police. Police said the traffic stop occurred on County Road 61 near County Road 47 because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, deputies said they became suspicious...
PERDIDO, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Accused Mobile New Year’s Eve shooter indicted on federal gun charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., the man accused of sparking a mass shooting downtown on New Year’s Eve, now faces federal charges. A grand jury has indicted Thomas on charges of illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm. Prosecutors allege that the gun he fired had a so-called Glock switch, which transforms a semi-automatic weapon until a fully automatic gun.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Foley man face multiple charges after domestic violence incident

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police officers and detectives received a report of shots fired on Friday, Jan. 27, in the area of the 400 block of Orange Avenue. The investigation revealed that Julian Antione Tolbert of Foley, 29, came to the residence and got into an argument outside with a female over custody issues regarding a child they had in common. Two adults and two young children ages 2 and 8 were inside of the residence at the time.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead in Escambia County shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police. According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot. Police said EMS was called but...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Vehicular homicide case sent to grand jury, questions continue over circumstances

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Back in December 18-year-old Jh’isaiah franklin was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle after a crash killed 19-year-old Kailyn Draine-McAlpine who was ejected from the back seat. “She was getting ready to start college this month,” said her mother Kenyatta McAlpine. “She had dreams...
WKRG News 5

Daphne residents concerned after shots fired close to homes

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Shots were fired Friday night on Milton Jones Road in Daphne. It’s the latest drive-by shooting reported in the city’s Friendship community since late December. “There’s apparently two groups of people who obviously don’t like each other and they’re unfortunately resorting to violence to settle their disputes,” said Daphne Police Lt. […]
DAPHNE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy