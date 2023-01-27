ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Nampa police arrest suspect in vehicle theft, robbery at credit union

By Mia Maldonado
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

The Nampa Police Department said Thursday that officers arrested a 34-year-old man Wednesday night in connection to a robbery and vehicle theft.

The incidents took place Tuesday morning, when a car was stolen from in front of the owner’s home. Police said in a news release that someone took the vehicle while it was warming up on 6th Street S., abandoned it in a parking lot and then stole a bag of cash from a person at a nearby credit union.

Online records show that the suspect is now in the Canyon County jail and faces robbery, grand theft and burglary charges.

Police once again reminded vehicle owners to be cautious about leaving “unattended vehicles running, even for a short period of time.”

“Keep in mind the thief not only has access to your car, but also potentially your house keys, garage door openers and any other personal items in the vehicle,” police said in the release.

