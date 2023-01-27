Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame GM says there’s a big misconception about new Panthers coach Frank Reich
Bill Polian, who hired new Panthers coach Frank Reich as both a QB at Carolina and as a coach at Indy, says Panthers have hit a home run.
Colts Path to Next Head Coach Getting Clearer?
The Indianapolis Colts have less competition for head coaching candidates Raheem Morris and Ejiro Evero after the Denver Broncos backed out of the running for their services.
FOX Sports
Trey Lance, not Brock Purdy, will be 49ers starting QB next season | What's Wright?
The San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl journey came to an end with a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy left due to an elbow injury but later returned after Josh Johnson exited with a concussion. With many of the Niners key pieces returning, one question remains: their quarterback situation. Purdy was 7-1 in his rookie season after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo (free agent) but Trey Lance remains on the roster. The team traded three first-round picks to select Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft and Tom Brady-San Francisco rumors are stirring up again. However, Nick Wright is not sold on TB12 returning home and explains why Lance will be the Bay Area's lead man, not Purdy.
Kellen Moore FIRED: Ben McAdoo vs. Brian Schottenheimer as Cowboys Coach Replacement?
Are Mike McCarthy's Cowboys missing out on qualified offensive coordinators? The two-pronged answer: Brian Schottenheimer and Ben McAdoo. ... with Kellen Moore now fired.
Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Pushing For 1 Coaching Hire
The Indianapolis Colts are still without a head coach but that may not last much longer. They're continuing their second interviews this week after Jeff Saturday had one last week and the next person they're bringing is Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also ...
Sean Payton says door isn't closed for him landing coaching job
Fans continue to wait for news of a new coach for the Arizona Cardinals. The name most are waiting to hear about is Sean Payton, who interviewed with the team on Thursday. The team is reportedly “resetting” following the daylong meeting and deciding whether to make a play for him or move forward with other candidates.
Ex-Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore Lands New NFL Job: Report
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has reportedly landed a new NFL job.
FOX Sports
'FOX NFL Sunday' crew debate best QB in closing minutes ft. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, & Jalen Hurts
The "FOX NFL Sunday" crew debate which QB they want with the ball in their hands to close the game between Bengals' Joe Burrow, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Eagles' Jalen Hurts, and 49ers' Brock Purdy. The "FOX NFL Sunday" also touch on topics such as which team has the best offense and defense.
Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate?
The Denver Broncos have been aggressive this offseason in pursuing a big name for their head coach vacancy, but yet another top candidate has reportedly turned them down. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is now free to negotiate with other teams after the Niners lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship... The post Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs
Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Manning vs. Brady, Mahomes vs. Burrow: Nick's problem with these QB comparisons | What's Wright?
The Cincinnati Bengals rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs was renewed once again with the AFC Championship game, and everyone is convinced we'll see Patrick Mahomes face off against Joe Burrow for years to come. But there's a comparison that isn't quite sitting well with Nick Wright, the comparison with two other feuding quarterbacks, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Watch as he pokes holes in the similarities between these legendary QBs and Mahomes and Burrow.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes is the 'greatest QB talent ever seen' | THE HERD
The Kansas City Chiefs silenced the Cincinnati Bengals, city and even mayor with a 23-20 AFC Championship Game win. Patrick Mahomes threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns on an injured ankle to send the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII. Colin Cowherd explains why Mahomes 'is the greatest QB talent' he has ever seen.
FOX Sports
With Kellen Moore headed to Chargers, what's next for Cowboys?
The expectation in Dallas has been clearly set, if Kellen Moore is any kind of guidepost. The Cowboys parted ways with their fourth-year offensive coordinator on Sunday, bringing an end to several days of speculation about Moore's future. The announcement came in the middle of the NFL's conference championship games, assuring that the Cowboys would be a topic of conversation on a day they haven't been a part of in 27 years — about as hilariously on-brand a decision as possible.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes was BRILLIANT on one leg in AFC Championship | What's Wright?
Nick Wright celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs victory as they finally end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. AFC Champions once again, Nick details why this game in particular highlighted the strength of the Chiefs, including their quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was key in Kansas CIty's win, even with a high-ankle sprain.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Early lines for Chiefs-Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite
It will be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX in Super Bowl LVII in a battle of 16-3 teams on Feb. 12 in Arizona. From a gambling perspective, the Eagles opened as the favorite at FOX Bet. There is still...
ESPN's Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25
January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch. After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won't be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer ...
FOX Sports
Eagles fly to Super Bowl LVII after defeating 49ers 31-7 | THE CARTON SHOW
The Philadelphia Eagles have stamped their ticket to Super Bowl LVII, soundly defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Craig Carton is joined by James Jones to talk the highlights of the game, and together they decide how much of this loss might be on the Niners' defense. With both Brock Purdy getting hurt early, and 4th-string QB Josh Johnson going out, Craig decides how much of a chance the 49ers had without a quarterback.
4 Colts free agents Panthers HC Frank Reich could bring with him to Carolina
Now that Frank Reich has been hired as the newest head coach of the Carolina Panthers, may be the Indianapolis poaching soon begin!. That process will start with Reich’s prospective coaching staff, as he’s pretty likely to bring some buddies over to help steer his ship. But what about the players?
Comments / 0