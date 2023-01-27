ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Trey Lance, not Brock Purdy, will be 49ers starting QB next season | What's Wright?

The San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl journey came to an end with a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy left due to an elbow injury but later returned after Josh Johnson exited with a concussion. With many of the Niners key pieces returning, one question remains: their quarterback situation. Purdy was 7-1 in his rookie season after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo (free agent) but Trey Lance remains on the roster. The team traded three first-round picks to select Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft and Tom Brady-San Francisco rumors are stirring up again. However, Nick Wright is not sold on TB12 returning home and explains why Lance will be the Bay Area's lead man, not Purdy.
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Pushing For 1 Coaching Hire

The Indianapolis Colts are still without a head coach but that may not last much longer. They're continuing their second interviews this week after Jeff Saturday had one last week and the next person they're bringing is Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate?

The Denver Broncos have been aggressive this offseason in pursuing a big name for their head coach vacancy, but yet another top candidate has reportedly turned them down. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is now free to negotiate with other teams after the Niners lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship... The post Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs

Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Manning vs. Brady, Mahomes vs. Burrow: Nick's problem with these QB comparisons | What's Wright?

The Cincinnati Bengals rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs was renewed once again with the AFC Championship game, and everyone is convinced we'll see Patrick Mahomes face off against Joe Burrow for years to come. But there's a comparison that isn't quite sitting well with Nick Wright, the comparison with two other feuding quarterbacks, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Watch as he pokes holes in the similarities between these legendary QBs and Mahomes and Burrow.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes is the 'greatest QB talent ever seen' | THE HERD

The Kansas City Chiefs silenced the Cincinnati Bengals, city and even mayor with a 23-20 AFC Championship Game win. Patrick Mahomes threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns on an injured ankle to send the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII. Colin Cowherd explains why Mahomes 'is the greatest QB talent' he has ever seen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

With Kellen Moore headed to Chargers, what's next for Cowboys?

The expectation in Dallas has been clearly set, if Kellen Moore is any kind of guidepost. The Cowboys parted ways with their fourth-year offensive coordinator on Sunday, bringing an end to several days of speculation about Moore's future. The announcement came in the middle of the NFL's conference championship games, assuring that the Cowboys would be a topic of conversation on a day they haven't been a part of in 27 years — about as hilariously on-brand a decision as possible.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes was BRILLIANT on one leg in AFC Championship | What's Wright?

Nick Wright celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs victory as they finally end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. AFC Champions once again, Nick details why this game in particular highlighted the strength of the Chiefs, including their quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was key in Kansas CIty's win, even with a high-ankle sprain.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25

January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch. After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won't be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer ...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
FOX Sports

Eagles fly to Super Bowl LVII after defeating 49ers 31-7 | THE CARTON SHOW

The Philadelphia Eagles have stamped their ticket to Super Bowl LVII, soundly defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Craig Carton is joined by James Jones to talk the highlights of the game, and together they decide how much of this loss might be on the Niners' defense. With both Brock Purdy getting hurt early, and 4th-string QB Josh Johnson going out, Craig decides how much of a chance the 49ers had without a quarterback.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy