Dangerously cold temperatures likely heading into weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — While there are no major storms in the forecast this week, some dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are likely Friday into Saturday night. A few light mixed and snow showers will move through tonight with a coating to 2 inches of snow possible in northern, central, and western New Hampshire with a coating to 1 inch possible in southeastern areas. Despite a mild start to the week, the coldest air of winter thus far will move in by Friday.
What to know about the ‘brutally cold’ temperatures arriving in Mass. this week
Forecasters say the short-lived cold snap will arrive Friday and early Saturday. Forecasters are warning that a short-lived cold snap will arrive in Massachusetts late Friday and early Saturday, bringing sub-zero temperatures to parts of the region. “Brutally cold airmass arrives for a 24-hour period late Friday into Saturday, with...
Video: Cloudy with a chance for snow showers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — While there will be a couple quick chances for light snow, mix, and rain showers, no big storms are expected in the next week. Much colder air will be making headlines by later in the week. A frontal boundary moves across New Hampshire Sunday. It will...
Snow returns late today; heaviest in southern Vermont
After a slick morning commute, snow showers return late today to provide a slippery evening drive home. Southern Vermont will likely experience the heaviest snow by days end.
Weather Blog: Weekend snow and a deep freeze coming soon
MAINE, USA — 10:35 p.m. Saturday update: I've tweaked the snow forecast map, but the forecast remains largely unchanged. The next "storm" to hit Maine won't break any records, but it will bring beneficial snow for parts of the Pine Tree State. Here's the setup... A relatively weak area...
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
103-year-old boat miraculously salvaged on Lake Winnipesaukee after boathouse collapses
LACONIA, N.H. — After a turbulent week of winter weather near the end of January, a boathouse collapsed on Lake Winnipesaukee, which contained a boat more than 100 years old thought to be lost forever. “It always takes your breath away when you see a historic building fall here...
Century-old classic boat recovered in one piece after Lake Winnipesaukee boathouse collapses
VIDEO: After some turbulent winter weather, a boathouse collapsed on Lake Winnipesaukee, which contained the 103-year-old classic wooden boat "Fairhaven." The boat was thought to be completely destroyed until a shocking discovery was made. Read the full story.
The ancient, egg-shaped Lake Winnipesaukee mystery stone is drilled with an extremely precise hole from top to bottom
The Lake Winnipesaukee mystery stone is considered to be an out-of-place artifact found in a town near Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. The mystery stone was first discovered in 1872 when construction workers found a lump of clay while they were digging a hole near the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee.
New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast
A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
How Much Snow Will Maine Get On Sunday Night And Monday?
It is looking like Friday was the real kickoff to winter in Maine. Unlike the storms we've had for the last few months, Friday's storm brought almost nothing but snow. And, it looks like the snow is here to stay. Earlier this week, several Maine Meteorologists were saying we were...
Attention Massachusetts Residents: Hang on to Those Empty Cans, They Could be Worth More Than 5 Cents Down the Road
I never understood why some people just throw away their cans and bottles. I suppose they figure the monetary return isn't worth it or maybe they feel it's too much of a hassle to gather up their cans and bottles and make the trek to the redemption center/grocery store. One thing is for sure, bottle deposits in Massachusetts are currently five cents per container and it's been that way for 40 years.
Check those tickets!: Winning numbers for $572 million PowerBall jackpot released
BOSTON — Massachusetts lottery players should rifle through those purses and jeans pockets. The winning numbers for Powerball’s $572 million jackpot are:. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022...
Former President Donald Trump kicks off presidential campaign in New Hampshire
SALEM, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign in the Granite State, speaking at the annual meeting of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Trump was the keynote speaker at the meeting, which was held at Salem High School on Saturday. His last public appearance...
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
New England Gets 2nd Mega Millions Jackpot Winner This Month
New England gets its second Mega Millions jackpot winner with a single ticket sold in Massachusetts for Tuesday night's drawing. The winning numbers were: white balls 33, 41, 47, 50 and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 20. The jackpot had an annuity value of $30 million ($16.3 million cash).
L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location
PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham.
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find
According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
Emerald Square Mall | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
At Emerald Square Mall, you will find the largest department stores in the country, where you can go shopping taking advantage of offers and discounts. On the other hand, it is also home to an endless number of local brand boutiques, as well as an extensive list of restaurants, and spaces to live together.
