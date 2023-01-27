Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
syr.edu
Professor Luvell Anderson Appointed to Laughing Matters Council
These members include Luvell Anderson, Associate Professor of Philosophy and Affiliate Faculty in African American Studies and Women’s and Gender Studies at Syracuse University, and Malcolm Frierson, Visiting Assistant Professor of African American Studies at Loyola Marymount University. Anderson and Frierson and will join Council veterans Clayton Fletcher, David...
syr.edu
University Community Invited to Forum With Diversity and Inclusion Vice President Mary Grace A. Almandrez, Student Leaders Feb. 13
Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Mary Grace A. Almandrez will host a campus forum to share updates on campus diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) efforts. The event will be held Monday, Feb. 13, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Schine Student Center, Room 304 AB. All members...
syr.edu
Donor’s ‘Belief in Potential’ Motivates $1.5M Gift
Like many young women with an interest in science, Laura Feldman ’81 thought about a career in medicine when she entered Syracuse University. But she was daunted by the statistics and her future prospects: At the time, women were not well-represented in medical school; in fact, less than a quarter of medical school graduates were female.
syr.edu
Chancellor Leads Ceremony Recognizing Crown Honors Professors
On Friday, Jan. 13, the University’s first Renée Crown Professors in the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S) were formally recognized. Heidi Hehnly, associate professor of biology, is the Renée Crown Honors Professor in the Sciences and Mathematics, and Karin Nisenbaum, assistant professor of philosophy, is the Renée Crown Honors Professor in the Humanities.
syr.edu
Newhouse School to Host Scripps Howard Leadership Academy This Summer
The Newhouse School, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, will develop and host a selective and competitive leadership immersion program for deans, associate deans, faculty and experienced journalists this summer. The Scripps Howard Leadership Academy will take place July 16-20, in Syracuse. Applications are now open. The training program...
syr.edu
In Memoriam: Life Trustee Samuel V. Goekjian ’52
Samuel V. Goekjian ’52 built his first “home” on American soil at Syracuse University and he never left his alma mater behind, even though he built an extraordinary career in international law and finance that spanned the globe. After graduating with a degree in history from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs and the College of Arts and Sciences, Goekjian remained an engaged alumnus, a trusted advisor to leadership, and an active board trustee and philanthropist—all in service to his alma mater. He created a legacy that will touch Orange lives for generations to come. Goekjian passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, at the age of 95.
syr.edu
Mellon Foundation Recognizes Syracuse Black/Arab Racial Justice Research Project
Two faculty members of The College of Arts and Sciences are the recipients of an Andrew W. Mellon Foundation grant for research on race and racialization, social justice and community engagement. Associate Professors Carol Fadda and Dana Olwan’s project “Black-Arab Relationalities: Confronting Racism, Narrating Solidarities” will examine the impact of...
syr.edu
4 Questions With Dean of Students Sheriah N. Dixon G’12
On Nov. 1, the Division of the Student Experience named Sheriah N. Dixon G’12 the dean of students, leading the teams in Community Standards, Parent and Family Services, Remote Programs Student Support, Student Title IX Case Management and Student Outreach. While Dixon may be new to the role, her...
syr.edu
College of Visual and Performing Arts Announces 2023 VPA Scholars
Twelve seniors in Syracuse University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) have been named VPA Scholars, the college’s highest undergraduate academic honor. The VPA Scholars program was established to recognize the achievements of the college’s top seniors. Students are selected based on academic performance, creative/scholarly work and service to the college and the community.
syr.edu
Falk Professor Emeritus Harlan London Remembered
Harlan London, professor emeritus of child and family studies (now the Department of Human Development and Family Science) in the Falk College, died on Dec. 19, 2022. He was 93. London was a teaching faculty member for 24 years and a chair of the Department of Child and Family Studies...
syr.edu
7 Reasons to Attend Interfaith Exploration Week
Hendricks Chapel is celebrating religious and spiritual diversity and inclusion through Interfaith Exploration Week, from Wednesday, Feb. 1, through Tuesday, Feb. 7. All students, faculty and staff are invited to participate in a series of gatherings that provide a safe space to learn about diverse religious and spiritual traditions, rediscover familiar traditions, and build relationships and understanding across barriers.
syr.edu
Parking and Transportation Services Announces Changes to Shuttle Offerings
After a two-week test period, the Office of Parking and Transportation Services has permanently added a Euclid loop late-night shuttle service to its schedule. The shuttle, which will travel a fixed route along the Euclid and Westcott corridors, will run from 7:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. seven days a week beginning on Monday, Jan. 30.
syr.edu
2023 Lunar New Year Celebrations in Photos
Over the past two weeks, numerous celebrations were held on campus to help usher in the Year of the Rabbit, which began Jan. 22 based on the lunar calendar. Celebratory events were hosted by the Newhouse School and School of Architecture, in addition to two galas produced by student organizations and a special Orange After Dark co-hosted by Sigma Psi Zeta sorority and the Center for International Services. The events presented the opportunity to share Chinese culture—including performance arts, cuisine and traditions—with the entire campus community. The photos below capture some of the magic of the holiday.
