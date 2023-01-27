Samuel V. Goekjian ’52 built his first “home” on American soil at Syracuse University and he never left his alma mater behind, even though he built an extraordinary career in international law and finance that spanned the globe. After graduating with a degree in history from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs and the College of Arts and Sciences, Goekjian remained an engaged alumnus, a trusted advisor to leadership, and an active board trustee and philanthropist—all in service to his alma mater. He created a legacy that will touch Orange lives for generations to come. Goekjian passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, at the age of 95.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO