Man Arrested and Charged Following Assault in Flower Hill Giant; Suspect Attacked and Made Anti-Semitic Statements Towards Victim

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.East Coast TravelerWashington, DC
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Related
Teen Fatally Stabs Mother's BF During Alleged Assault In Fairfax County Apartment: Police
A man was stabbed to death and his girlfriend’s teenage son is in custody following a late-night incident in Fairfax County, police said.Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue, when the teen cal…
Bay Net
Suspect Armed With A Gun Threatens Two Delivery Men In Waldorf; Arrested In P.G. County For Shooting
WALDORF, Md. – On January 25 at 4:13 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pagnell Circle in Waldorf for the report of an armed suspect threatening two deliverymen. The victims reported they were making a delivery when one of the victims saw the suspect standing near a car with a gun in his hand.
Police investigating shooting at Orchard Market in Severn
SEVERN, MD – Police investigating a shots-fired 911 call in Severn found six spent shell casings, but no evidence of victims or the shooter. Police responded to the area of Pioneer Drive and Deerfield Drive in Severn at around 1 pm on Sunday. Upon their arrival, officers were informed that an unknown male had fired several rounds into the Orchard Food Market, 1159 Reece Road. The suspect fled toward the Still Meadows community after firing the shots. Officers located six shell casings behind 8226 Severn Orchard Circle after the incident. The officers did not receive any reports of physical injury The post Police investigating shooting at Orchard Market in Severn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a Friday morning stabbing at a farm supply store in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to Bowen Farm Supply after a report of a stabbing occurred at around 8 am. Police said an argument between two male employees escalated into a physical altercation, during which one of the individuals was stabbed. Police were able to locate the suspect at his residence in Annapolis and arrested him after he left the area prior to their arrival. With non-life-threatening injuries, the 49-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital. The post Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Life In Prison For DC Shooter Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Washington, DC man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man who was gunned down from behind before the shooter broke into an apartment and attempted to hide from police, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Offic…
mocoshow.com
Life in Prison Plus 25 Years for Defendant Who Shot 21-Year-Old Man in Broad Daylight
According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, “Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the Honorable John Maloney sentenced defendant, Abraham Douglas, 21, of Washington D.C. to life in prison plus an additional 25 years for the death of Ahamdou Bamba Gueye, 23, of Takoma Park.” Douglas received life for the first-degree murder charge, plus 20 years consecutive for Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and another five years consecutive for Third-Degree Burglary. Douglas was convicted in December, 2022.
Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police
Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
wnav.com
Two people pleaded guilty to killing their roomate
Two people befriended a woman living in an Anne Arundel home with her Mom. They became her roommates. Now they can receive a sentence of 40 years in prison for killing the woman and allegedly dumping her body in the Chesapeake Bay in 2017. The story sent investigators in motion from Maryland to Tuscon, Arizona, where authorities said the roommates, William Eugene Rice Jr. and Christina Gail Harnish, also known as Christina Stallings, fled. The suspects were extradited in early 2022 back to Maryland, where they have been held without bond.
Wbaltv.com
Jury finds former Baltimore police detective not guilty in theft case
A jury acquitted a retired Baltimore City police detective who was accused of stealing money. The jury heard closing arguments Monday morning in the trial of retired Baltimore City police Detective Ethan Glover. Just before 5 p.m., the jurors found Glover not guilty on both counts against him after deliberating for four hours.
wnav.com
36 year old Odenton man sentenced to 20 years forbeing a Drug Kingpin Howard, Baltimore County and City
A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to being a drug kingpin that distributed fentanyl in Howard and Baltimore Counties and the city of Baltimore. The Odenton man, Darvin Kevin McCoy, is one of six defendants in the investigation started by Howard County Police after they arrested a suspect for a non-fatal opioid addiction. On Nov. 22, 2022, another defendant, Jawan Markeys Fulton, 28, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Howard County to the supervision of a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm with nexus to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a large amount of fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl.
mocoshow.com
Community Message From Takoma Park Police Chief on the Death of Tyre Nichols
I am deeply disturbed by the actions of the five Memphis police officers in the murder of Tyre Nichols. Watching the video of the beating death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers was extremely difficult and brought me to tears. The actions taken by the involved officers were merciless, heinous, and incredibly disturbing and went against the basic law enforcement principle of preserving life. The lack of compassion, abuse of power, and use of excessive force were inhumane and inexcusable. I am glad to see swift action was taken, and the five police officers involved in the murder of Tyre Nichols and the two firemen who failed to render proper medical care to Mr. Nichols have been fired. I am also glad to see the five police officers charged with murder and other criminal charges.
foxbaltimore.com
Family of Deanta Dorsey calls for arrest in 16 year old's murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police is releasing new images of the people of interest in the deadly Edmonson Village shooting earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, lost his life, and four other students were shot. With the violence continuing in Baltimore and another teen killed just last week, the family of Dorsey is calling on the police department and the community to help close the case of his murder and bring the suspects to justice.
Inside Nova
Dumfries man sentenced to 30 years in multiple fentanyl overdoses, one fatal
A Dumfries man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl in connection with six overdoses, one of them fatal. According to court documents, on Sept. 21, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed...
Skinny Man, Large Woman Steal Pizzas From Maryland Delivery Driver
A pair of hungry thieves stole pizzas from a delivery driver in Baltimore, authorities say. The driver was working delivering food for Ultimate Pizza at an address on 6th Street in Baltimore when two suspects approached him around 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Anne Arundel County police. The...
Missing 20-year-old woman found dead, Montgomery County police investigating murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman who went missing at the end of December. Police said that Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, who is from Rockville, was reported missing on January 2. Her family and friends last saw her on December 30 at her apartment in North […]
Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the The post Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen boy shot in Southeast DC, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a teenage boy was shot Sunday night. Officers responded shortly after 10:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast, D.C. Officials said this incident happened inside an apartment. The teen boy was sent to a...
Culpeper high school student overdoses, other students arrested
CULPEPER, Va. — Sheriff's deputies in Culpeper, Virginia, have arrested an 18-year-old high school student and two other teen girls in connection to a report of an overdose inside Eastern View High School Friday morning. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Department reports that school resource officer Chris Williams had requested...
17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Conduct Death Investigation at Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park
According to Montgomery County Police, “On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 2:01 p.m., officers responded to Upper Paint Branch Park, in the area of Hobbs Dr. and Somerset Ln. and located a body. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy to officially...
Comments / 0