Atlanta, GA

CBS Austin

State resources adequate to address winter storm, Gov. Abbott says

AUSTIN, Texas — The state's electrical grid should not face any challenges during the severe winter weather this week, according to Governor Greg Abbott, who addressed the state's response in a press conference on Tuesday. "The power grid, itself, is functioning very efficiently as we speak right now, and...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

LIST: Road closures in Central Texas

As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Significant winter storm continues for Central Texas

A wicked winter storm continues to cause major disruption across most of Texas, including us here in Central Texas. Light freezing rain/mist developed late Monday night and continued to coat elevated surfaces in a layer of ice. Unfortunately, this led to numerous accidents across the Austin Metro Tuesday morning. If...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Destructive ice storm continues in Central Texas

Many across Central Texas saw significant icing overnight leading to widespread power outages and tree damage. Since midnight, ice accumulations have likely been around 0.25-0.50"+ across areas along and around I-35. When you see amounts of that significance, you start to see crippling impacts to trees, roads, and power lines.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

High-impact ice storm underway in Central Texas

If you blinked, you would have missed the rapid updates we had to make to the forecast this weekend. As we warned you about LAST week, these shallow/dense cold fronts like the one that moved through yesterday almost always come in significantly colder than expected. That is once again true this morning as temperatures are falling below freezing for much of Central Texas, and as rain chances increase, that rain will turn to ice.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Most H-E-B stores in Central Texas to close at 6pm due to winter weather

H-E-B says it's closing its Austin stores early due to severe winter weather. According to their website, the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Austin (all stores) Bastrop Plus!. Buda. Burnet. Dripping Springs. Elgin. Georgetown (all...
AUSTIN, TX

