Multnomah County, OR

Who We Are: Clatskanie High School grad now Multnomah County Sheriff

By Will Lohre
 2 days ago

"I am excited to take on this role and honored to be the first woman elected as Sheriff in Multnomah County. Over my career, I have been a trailblazer because I've had to be,” Nicole Morrisey O'Donnell told The Chief.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Morrisey O'Donnell was sworn in as the 41st Sheriff of Multnomah County. It is the first time in the 168-year history of the agency that a woman has been elected to the position. Multnomah County is the most populous in Oregon and includes Portland.

"I hope that by seeing a woman hold the highest rank in law enforcement in the county, a position that is so often held by a man, that I can empower other girls and women to dream big," Morrisey O'Donnell said.

As sheriff, Morrisey O'Donnell assumes the position with goals she wants to accomplish. Some of the significant things she wants to address are:

Reducing gun violence through proven strategies for prevention, intervention, and collaboration with system partners and community stakeholders.

Improving safety on our streets by increasing education and enforcement of dangerous driving behavior.

Investing in alternative service models and supports by partnering with service providers, such as mental health and addiction specialists who are focused on outreach efforts, housing, education, job skills, and treatment opportunities.

Focusing on recruiting and retention strategies to promote long-term agency growth and the health and well-being of our employees.

Finding her path

While Morrisey O'Donnell has achieved great things in law enforcement, it wasn't always a career she envisioned for herself.

"My commitment to community safety started at a young age, when my father survived a shooting during an armed robbery at his business in Westport. I experienced firsthand the impacts gun violence can have in our lives and in our community," Morrisey O'Donnell said. "However, when I went off to college at the University of Portland, I did not think my future was in law enforcement."

Growing up in Clatskanie, Morrisey O'Donnell attended Clatskanie Middle/High School and was passionate about music.

"I started college as a music major. I grew up playing the saxophone," Morrisey O'Donnell said. "When I was at Clatskanie High School, I had a wonderful band teacher named Dee Wooley who encouraged me to follow this passion."

"She was a great sax player," Wooley recalled.

However, different interests arose as she went through her education at UP. After going on a ride-along with one of her friends from Clatskanie in the Portland Police Bureau, Morrisey O'Donnell has a newfound passion.

"At that time, a whole new possibility for my future opened up," Morrisey O'Donnell said. "I switched to studying criminal justice and began my journey in public safety."

Supportive foundation

Sheriff Morrisey O'Donnell has served the sheriff's office for 26 years. In 1996, she began as a corrections deputy. After serving as deputy, lieutenant, captain, chief deputy, and undersheriff before being elected sheriff with %62 of the vote.

At Clatskanie High School, Morrisey O'Donnell remembers being empowered to dream big.

"Starting from a young age, I was told by many educators, like my PE teacher Kathi Jackson, that I could do anything I set my mind to," Morrisey O'Donnell said.

According to Kirk Blecha, a former math and science teacher at Clatskanie High School during Morrisey O'Donnell's time, she was always a great athlete and a good student.

"Am I surprised that she is in law enforcement? Absolutely not," Blecha said. "She always seemed to be a caring goal orientated young lady. And being a good athlete, she would fit into an occupation where being athletically fit is a necessity."

Coming from a small town, Morrisey O'Donnell had plenty of obstacles to navigate en route to her current position. Still, for those who may have dreams of serving their community, she gave an encouraging message.

"As students and other young people think about their future careers, I would tell them to be open to all possibilities. I left my small town believing I would be in the music industry, and completely changed directions," Morrisey O'Donnell said. "Because I had a passion for serving my community, law enforcement ended up being a really good fit. I know that right now it may be a challenging time to enter this profession, but at the heart of everything we do is a willingness and dedication to serve."

Who We Are is a frequent presentation by The Chief highlighting community members who are making a positive difference in the lives of others.

Comments / 1

Columbia County, OR
