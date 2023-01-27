ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WITN

Girl Scout cookie season brings new flavors to the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You’ve seen them outside your neighborhood groceries, big box stores, and churches. It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Girl Scout cookie season!. This year you can get your favorites like always, however, you also have a new option for the 2023 season:...
PITT COUNTY, NC

