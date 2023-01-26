Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
khqa.com
Encore plans Fairy Tale Tea fundraiser for children
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — All lords and ladies of the kingdom (children pre-school through fifth grade) are invited to attend the Fairy Tale Tea in Quincy and mingle with your favorite Disney princesses and princes. Kids are invited to come dressed as their favorite fairy tale character and will...
khqa.com
In This Together: Rushville community rallies in support officer battling cancer
RUSHVILLE, IL (KHQA) — A Rushville, Illinois, police officer is known in the town he serves as one who has always been about helping others in times of need. But after the officer received some devastating news, the script has flipped and the community is returning the favor. "He's...
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Quincy woman sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. Kristin Washington, 37, of the 4000 block of State Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Monday to 48 months in federal prison to be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.
khqa.com
4 men arrested during ongoing death investigation
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Four men were arrested during an ongoing investigation into the death of a Hannibal man on January 25. On Saturday, warrants were issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging the following subjects:. Braden Chestnutt,19, Assault 1st Degree, Murder 2nd Degree. Chad...
wlds.com
Hannibal Man Sentenced To More Than a Decade in Prison For Meth Delivery Charges
A Hannibal, Missouri man with a lengthy criminal history on both sides of the river is going to the Illinois Department of Corrections for over a decade. 30 year old Dylan S. Howell was sentenced on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on methamphetamine delivery charges.
Pipeline survey law enforcement varies by county
Three Lee County residents say land surveyors for a carbon dioxide pipeline company went onto their properties without giving required notice of the surveys but that law enforcement officers have so far declined to charge the surveyors with trespassing. Navigator CO2 Ventures is one of three companies that intend to build pipelines to carry captured […] The post Pipeline survey law enforcement varies by county appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0