ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
khqa.com

Encore plans Fairy Tale Tea fundraiser for children

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — All lords and ladies of the kingdom (children pre-school through fifth grade) are invited to attend the Fairy Tale Tea in Quincy and mingle with your favorite Disney princesses and princes. Kids are invited to come dressed as their favorite fairy tale character and will...
QUINCY, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Quincy woman sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. Kristin Washington, 37, of the 4000 block of State Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Monday to 48 months in federal prison to be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

4 men arrested during ongoing death investigation

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Four men were arrested during an ongoing investigation into the death of a Hannibal man on January 25. On Saturday, warrants were issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging the following subjects:. Braden Chestnutt,19, Assault 1st Degree, Murder 2nd Degree. Chad...
HANNIBAL, MO
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pipeline survey law enforcement varies by county

Three Lee County residents say land surveyors for a carbon dioxide pipeline company went onto their properties without giving required notice of the surveys but that law enforcement officers have so far declined to charge the surveyors with trespassing. Navigator CO2 Ventures is one of three companies that intend to build pipelines to carry captured […] The post Pipeline survey law enforcement varies by county appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
LEE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy