Carpinteria-based folk singer-songwriter Beau James Wilding has just released his new single “Set Myself on Fire” this month in anticipation of his upcoming album. Wilding has been writing and performing music since he was 15, and when he was 18, a disease rendered him legally blind. Regardless of disability, Wilding has been committed to excellent musicianship, fantastic lyricism, and passionate, genuine audience connection since the beginning of his musical journey. Now, at age 38, he recently dedicated himself to making music as a serious career. This single comes in anticipation of his third full-length record, seeing i god, set to release in April 2023.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO