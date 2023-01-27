Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Shiffrin beaten in slalom, has to wait for record 86th win
SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with 86. The American skier finished second in a slalom Sunday and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overall winners list among men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and ’80s.
WDIO-TV
Weekend Wrap: Beargrease Weekend
The cold couldn’t stop our winter weekend plans. While the temperatures weren’t ideal for us, the dogs were most definitely fans. Like The Lift on Facebook and follow on Instagram to share your photos next weekend. Or send them to thelift@wdio.com. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. Eye...
WDIO-TV
Dutch electronics giant Philips to cut 6,000 jobs worldwide
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch consumer electronics and medical equipment maker Philips said Monday it is cutting 6,000 jobs worldwide over the next two years as it revealed a net loss of 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in 2022, down from a net profit of 3.3 billion euros last year.
WDIO-TV
Dolphins, humans both benefit from fishing collaboration
A fishing community in southern Brazil has an unusual ally: wild dolphins. Accounts of people and dolphins working together to hunt fish go back millennia, from the time of the Roman Empire near what is now southern France to 19th century Queensland, Australia. But while historians and storytellers have recounted the human point of view, it’s been impossible to confirm how the dolphins have benefited — or if they’ve been taken advantage of — before sonar and underwater microphones could track them underwater.
WDIO-TV
Tech Bytes: Amazon Fresh raises prices
Facebook accused of secretly draining some of its users’ cellphone batteries. A former Facebook employee, who is suing the social network, tells the New York Post the practice is called “negative testing” it reportedly runs down a person’s battery, so Facebook can test certain features on its app. Meta has not responded to requests for comment.
