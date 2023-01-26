Read full article on original website
Protect reproductive options (PRO) act, approved by MN Senate
The protect reproductive options (PRO) act, states that Minnesotans have a “fundamental right” to an abortion and reproductive health care. Some of these protections include the right to contraception, the right to carry a pregnancy to term, and the right to abortion. This piece of legislation would ensure...
West Virginia advances school mandate on ‘In God We Trust’
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public schools in West Virginia may soon be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate on Monday becomes law. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said...
State in deal with plastics maker over PFAS contamination
BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — A plastics manufacturer reached an agreement with the state to investigate and address hazardous substances known as “forever chemicals” at a former factory in Livingston County, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday. Asahi Kasei Plastics North America will also pay $663,000 to the...
MNDOT issues update on Twin Ports Interchange Project
MNDOT held virtual and in-person meetings today, to update travelers on the progress crews have been making. “We are still on schedule for the fall of ’24 substantial completion,” said Pete Marthaler, the Project Manager of the Twin Ports Interchange Project. “Meaning that we will have all major routes open to traffic. Those routes being I-35, 53 and 535, with ultimate completion coming in the fall of ’25.”
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth mass...
