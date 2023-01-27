ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, KY

Grayson Co. man wanted for attempted arson, serving alcohol to minors, leads deputy on lengthy foot pursuit

A Grayson County man wanted for attempted arson and serving alcohol to minors has been arrested after a lengthy foot chase. Friday night at approximately 10:15, Deputy Caleb Owens attempted to serve two arrest warrants on 44-year-old Mark B. Dennis, of St. Paul, at a residence in the 5000 block of St. Paul Road. Dennis, though, fled on foot, according to the arrest citation, running “down Floyd Clark Drive” and into a wooded area. Owens gave chase as Dennis “circled back and ran towards St. Paul Road” before he again entered the woods.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Grayson Co. juvenile in custody after stabbing man during argument

UPDATE: An update to this story has been released following a release from the GCSO. Find the update by clicking here. A Grayson County juvenile has been taken into custody after stabbing a man. Monday night at approximately 6:40, Grayson County Deputies Wally Ritter and Justin Cockerel and EMS were...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Man who went on multi-state crime spree, including in Leitchfield, is arrested

A man wanted in connection to the theft of credit cards from Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center has been arrested. “Effective collaboration between multiple agencies in Kentucky and Indiana led to multiple arrest warrants from several Kentucky counties” for 60-year-old William C. Moore, of Cleveland, Tennessee, according to Leitchfield Police Department Det. Sgt. Ian Renfrow.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Grayson Co. juvenile now charged with Murder after stabbing step-father

A Grayson County juvenile has been charged with murder following the stabbing of his stepfather. Monday night at approximately 6:40, Grayson County Deputies Wally Ritter and Justin Cockerel and EMS were dispatched to Bradley Bend Road after a 15-year-old male stabbed a man in the back with what was described as a large knife.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
GCSO sees 20% increase in calls from 2021 to 2022. Deputies arrest 750, answer over 7,800 calls for service last year.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has released its 2022 Activity Report. In 2022, the sheriff’s office saw a significant increase in calls for service compared to 2021 statistics, Sheriff Norman Chaffins said — In 2021, the sheriff’s office answered approximately 6,500 calls for service compared to 7,810 calls for service answered in 2022, a 20.2 percent increase.
Police investigating Leitchfield convenience store break-in

The Leitchfield Police Department is investigating a convenience store break-in. Monday morning at approximately 2:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. DJ Newton and Officers Hunter Miller and Taylor Wright responded to a report of a possible break-in at Center Court at 1421 Brandenburg Road. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Gladys Mae “Cookie” Boaz, 81

Gladys Mae Boaz, “Cookie”, age 81, of Clarkson, KY, passed away Tuesday, (January 31, 2023) at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, KY. She was born on January 18, 1942 in Louisville, KY, the daughter of the late JH and Gladys. Hatfield Walls. She was a homemaker and...
CLARKSON, KY
Company specializing in water treatment building facility in Leitchfield

A water treatment company is locating in Leitchfield. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Water Solutions Unlimited Inc. (WSU) will invest $3 million to build a facility in Grayson County. The investment will create “eight on-site, full-time jobs and four remote positions.”. The new facility in Leitchfield will...
LEITCHFIELD, KY

