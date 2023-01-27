A Grayson County man wanted for attempted arson and serving alcohol to minors has been arrested after a lengthy foot chase. Friday night at approximately 10:15, Deputy Caleb Owens attempted to serve two arrest warrants on 44-year-old Mark B. Dennis, of St. Paul, at a residence in the 5000 block of St. Paul Road. Dennis, though, fled on foot, according to the arrest citation, running “down Floyd Clark Drive” and into a wooded area. Owens gave chase as Dennis “circled back and ran towards St. Paul Road” before he again entered the woods.

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO