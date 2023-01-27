Read full article on original website
Grayson Co. man wanted for attempted arson, serving alcohol to minors, leads deputy on lengthy foot pursuit
A Grayson County man wanted for attempted arson and serving alcohol to minors has been arrested after a lengthy foot chase. Friday night at approximately 10:15, Deputy Caleb Owens attempted to serve two arrest warrants on 44-year-old Mark B. Dennis, of St. Paul, at a residence in the 5000 block of St. Paul Road. Dennis, though, fled on foot, according to the arrest citation, running “down Floyd Clark Drive” and into a wooded area. Owens gave chase as Dennis “circled back and ran towards St. Paul Road” before he again entered the woods.
Grayson Co. juvenile in custody after stabbing man during argument
UPDATE: An update to this story has been released following a release from the GCSO. Find the update by clicking here. A Grayson County juvenile has been taken into custody after stabbing a man. Monday night at approximately 6:40, Grayson County Deputies Wally Ritter and Justin Cockerel and EMS were...
Man who went on multi-state crime spree, including in Leitchfield, is arrested
A man wanted in connection to the theft of credit cards from Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center has been arrested. “Effective collaboration between multiple agencies in Kentucky and Indiana led to multiple arrest warrants from several Kentucky counties” for 60-year-old William C. Moore, of Cleveland, Tennessee, according to Leitchfield Police Department Det. Sgt. Ian Renfrow.
Grayson Co. juvenile now charged with Murder after stabbing step-father
A Grayson County juvenile has been charged with murder following the stabbing of his stepfather. Monday night at approximately 6:40, Grayson County Deputies Wally Ritter and Justin Cockerel and EMS were dispatched to Bradley Bend Road after a 15-year-old male stabbed a man in the back with what was described as a large knife.
1 person killed, 1 seriously injured in car vs. semi accident in Meade Co.
One person has been killed and another seriously injured in a car versus tractor-trailer accident in Meade County. The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the crash Monday morning at approximately 6:50 at the intersection of Hill Grove Road and Hwy 60, about seven miles south of Brandenburg.
Leitchfield PD asking for help identifying convenience store burglary suspects
The Leitchfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help identifying two suspects who burglarized a Leitchfield convenience store. As K105 reported Monday morning, Leitchfield officers responded Monday morning at 2:00 to Center Court, at 1421 Brandenburg Road, to the report of a possible break-in. Leitchfield PD Det. Sgt. Ian...
Leitchfield PD arrests man after he overdoses, leads officer on foot pursuit that ends with taser deployment
The Leitchfield Police Department arrested a man who overdosed then fled on foot from an officer. Saturday afternoon at approximately 1:30, Central Dispatch received a call that a man, 29-year-old Jody Nick Mercer, who has ties to Leitchfield, Caneyville and Morgantown, had overdosed at a residence in the 400 block of Mill Street.
GCSO sees 20% increase in calls from 2021 to 2022. Deputies arrest 750, answer over 7,800 calls for service last year.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has released its 2022 Activity Report. In 2022, the sheriff’s office saw a significant increase in calls for service compared to 2021 statistics, Sheriff Norman Chaffins said — In 2021, the sheriff’s office answered approximately 6,500 calls for service compared to 7,810 calls for service answered in 2022, a 20.2 percent increase.
Nearly yearlong KSP investigation leads to arrest of Ohio Co. man on drug trafficking charges
A nearly yearlong investigation by Kentucky State Police has resulted in the arrest of an Ohio County man on drug trafficking charges. According to Kentucky State Police, after a nine-month investigation, troopers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 12000 block of Hwy 231, about eight miles north of Hartford, at 5:30 Saturday night.
Police investigating Leitchfield convenience store break-in
The Leitchfield Police Department is investigating a convenience store break-in. Monday morning at approximately 2:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. DJ Newton and Officers Hunter Miller and Taylor Wright responded to a report of a possible break-in at Center Court at 1421 Brandenburg Road. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found...
Gladys Mae “Cookie” Boaz, 81
Gladys Mae Boaz, “Cookie”, age 81, of Clarkson, KY, passed away Tuesday, (January 31, 2023) at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, KY. She was born on January 18, 1942 in Louisville, KY, the daughter of the late JH and Gladys. Hatfield Walls. She was a homemaker and...
Central City caretaker indicted for abusing, neglecting ‘vulnerable adult’
A Muhlenberg County caretaker has been indicted for abusing or neglecting an adult. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday that 24-year-old Madison Hill, of Central City, was indicted by a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury for knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, a class C felony. According to...
For second time in less than a week, juveniles attack staff at Warren Co. Juvenile Detention Center
For the second time in less than a week, youth offenders being held at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center attacked a staff member. Saturday night at approximately 6:30, three juveniles attacked a staff member and then barricaded themselves in an office using a file cabinet to block a door, according to the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).
Company specializing in water treatment building facility in Leitchfield
A water treatment company is locating in Leitchfield. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Water Solutions Unlimited Inc. (WSU) will invest $3 million to build a facility in Grayson County. The investment will create “eight on-site, full-time jobs and four remote positions.”. The new facility in Leitchfield will...
