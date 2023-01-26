(The Center Square) – Two companies have announced plans to invest nearly $350 million in Kentucky and create more than 200 new jobs in separate projects. North American Stainless and LioChem e-Materials were two of the six companies approved for incentives at Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority monthly meeting, Gov. Andy Beshear announced. In a statement, the governor noted the announcements follow what his administration has called the most successful...

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO