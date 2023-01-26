ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVQ

Kentucky sued over counties’ costs to house state inmates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A new lawsuit claims that Kentucky counties are unfairly stuck with the costs of housing, feeding and providing medical and psychiatric care for state inmates. The suit against the state Corrections Department was filed recently in Franklin Circuit Court. Media outlets report that the suit...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Education leaders discuss plan to improve teacher shortage in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Education was at the forefront of discussion at the State capital Monday with Governor Andy Beshear, and the Coalition to Sustain The Education Profession. Many local education leaders discussed the ways they are trying to further improve education in the state with new recommendations for...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Two businesses plan large investments in Kentucky

(The Center Square) – Two companies have announced plans to invest nearly $350 million in Kentucky and create more than 200 new jobs in separate projects. North American Stainless and LioChem e-Materials were two of the six companies approved for incentives at Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority monthly meeting, Gov. Andy Beshear announced. In a statement, the governor noted the announcements follow what his administration has called the most successful...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
OWENSBORO, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

High COVID community levels continue to drop

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday shows a decrease in counties with a high community level, and a rise in those having a low level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state...
KENTUCKY STATE

