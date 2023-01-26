Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Kentucky sued over counties’ costs to house state inmates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A new lawsuit claims that Kentucky counties are unfairly stuck with the costs of housing, feeding and providing medical and psychiatric care for state inmates. The suit against the state Corrections Department was filed recently in Franklin Circuit Court. Media outlets report that the suit...
WTVQ
Education leaders discuss plan to improve teacher shortage in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Education was at the forefront of discussion at the State capital Monday with Governor Andy Beshear, and the Coalition to Sustain The Education Profession. Many local education leaders discussed the ways they are trying to further improve education in the state with new recommendations for...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
wkyufm.org
LISTEN: Meet Rebecca Blankenship, Kentucky’s first openly trans person elected to public office
Rebecca Blankenship is the first openly transgender person ever elected to public office in Kentucky. She was sworn in as a member of the Berea Independent School District's board of education in January. Blankenship ran for the position as a write-in candidate after no one else signed up for the...
WTVQ
Incidents at juvenile detention facilities continue across the state, when will it stop?
KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — Last week, we heard from both Secretary Kerry Harvey, of the Justice and Safety Cabinet and Governor Andy Beshear on proposed changes to the juvenile detention system, saying it will take time. Senator Whitney Westerfield also spoke out saying certain issues aren’t being tackled at all,...
Beshear seeks firm rules on how $842 million opioid settlement is spent; Cameron appointee says no
Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements with drug manufacturers and distributors, and are looking for guidance on how to spend the money to provide relief from the opioid epidemic, as the settlements require. The state is getting $842 million, half of which will...
School closings and delays for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for Jan. 31, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To see school closings and delays, click here.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
Kentuckians registered as other increasing, new Republicans continue to increase
An announcement from Kentucky's secretary of state shows big shifts in Kentucky's political landscape.
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in...
Two businesses plan large investments in Kentucky
(The Center Square) – Two companies have announced plans to invest nearly $350 million in Kentucky and create more than 200 new jobs in separate projects. North American Stainless and LioChem e-Materials were two of the six companies approved for incentives at Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority monthly meeting, Gov. Andy Beshear announced. In a statement, the governor noted the announcements follow what his administration has called the most successful...
Bill in Ky. legislature would make city and school board elections partisan
Most city council and school board elections are nonpartisan in Kentucky. But a bill filed in the state legislature this year would change that.
Laws Regarding What You Can and Cannot Do at Kentucky Rest Areas
Some of the memories I enjoy of our family vacations when I was a kid revolve around rest areas. Yes, I know, there's nothing exciting about a rest area. I get it. But you're not me. I enjoy road travel SO much, even rest areas--a necessary part of such activities--are part and parcel of a good trip.
14news.com
Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
WLKY.com
Public safety alert sent out for missing 76-year-old Kentucky man with dementia
MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A public safety alert was sent to phones on Friday asking people to look out for a missing man out of Kentucky. The alert is for Jim Nicholson, 76, last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, which is about two and a half hours from Louisville.
kentuckytoday.com
High COVID community levels continue to drop
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday shows a decrease in counties with a high community level, and a rise in those having a low level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state...
Free Prom Dresses For Low Income Families in Western Kentucky
Cinderella's Closet is a non-profit organization that gives out hundreds of prom gowns and accessories annually to those who can't afford them. Shouldn't all high school girls around Western Kentucky feel like a princess on their special day? Here's how you can help make those dreams a reality. Prom is...
YAHOO!
Who is Cocaine Bear? Meet Kentucky's wildest, drug-fueled legend being turned into a movie
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The story of Kentucky's favorite party animal is heading to Hollywood. Our venerable "Cocaine Bear" is part of the plotline for an upcoming film. The real-life story is stranger than fiction. Back in 1985, a 175-pound black bear died from a massive cocaine overdose at the indirect hand of one of Kentucky's most notorious drug-smuggling criminals.
