ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
The Free Press - TFP

More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida

Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Central Florida Drug Trafficking Leader Faces Up to Life in Prison after Jury Verdict

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that a federal jury has found Uriel Fajardo-Albarran (27, Coleman in Central Florida) guilty of one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Fajardo-Albarran faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison.
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Woman dead in overnight crash in St. Johns County

St. Johns County – A woman is dead after being hit by a car on A-1-A in St. Johns County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 69-year-old woman from Punta Gorda walked out into the road just south of 5th street. She was then struck by an oncoming...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
wccsradio.com

THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN

A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
fox35orlando.com

Tyre Nichols: Florida leaders react to body cam video of Memphis beating death

Florida's leaders are reacting to the body cam footage released Friday night of five Memphis police officers appearing to beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. On Friday, Jan. 27, at promptly 6 p.m. Central time, Memphis police released four videos that contained footage of the night Nichols was arrested — three from officers’ body-worn cameras and one from a nearby surveillance camera.
MEMPHIS, TN
WTVQ

Police: Ky. man who shot woman ‘multiple’ times arrested in Illinois

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Somerset man who allegedly shot a woman “multiple” times was arrested Friday afternoon in Illinois. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Sonny Powell shot Natosha Robinson at a home on Normandy Lane yesterday. Robinson was later dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by an unknown man, then taken to University of Kentucky Hospital.
SOMERSET, KY
beckersasc.com

Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme

Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
NAPLES, FL
News4Jax.com

Sunday night, rain arrives with light to moderate impact

Rain is moving through Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Sunday night. Though most of the rain will be light to moderate, there will be isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall levels as of Sunday at 9:00 pm EST are no more than 0.05 inches or less, an indication of very light rain. Most...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy