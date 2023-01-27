Read full article on original website
More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida
Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
Man in shootout with deputies in South Carolina charged with attempted murder, other crimes
GRAY COURT, S.C. — State authorities say a man has been taken into custody after an attempt by a South Carolina deputy to serve a warrant was met with gunfire and a standoff. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Laurens County deputies were attempting to serve...
Central Florida Drug Trafficking Leader Faces Up to Life in Prison after Jury Verdict
United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that a federal jury has found Uriel Fajardo-Albarran (27, Coleman in Central Florida) guilty of one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Fajardo-Albarran faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison.
Woman dead in overnight crash in St. Johns County
St. Johns County – A woman is dead after being hit by a car on A-1-A in St. Johns County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 69-year-old woman from Punta Gorda walked out into the road just south of 5th street. She was then struck by an oncoming...
2 dead, 1 taken to hospital after crash on North Avenue in Macomb Township
North Avenue is closed to traffic in Macomb Township Monday afternoon, after a double fatal crash A third person was injured, fire department officials said.
'It's very chilling:' Widow, brother of Jared Bridegan talk about new information in the case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The widow and brother of a St. Johns County man who was shot dead in Jacksonville Beach are talking about new information in the case. "The best way I can describe it is it's like riding a rollercoaster every single day," Adam Bridegan said. An emotional...
145 Pounds, $2 Million Worth Of Cocaine Found Washed Up On Florida Shore
Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found in Florida on Monday and turned over to federal law enforcement. The two separate incidents occurred on Big Pine Key between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to Monore County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that
Convicted felon arrested for stealing car, using stolen credit card at 7-Eleven
NAPLES, Fla. — A convicted felon out of Georgia is back in jail after stealing a car and attempting to use a stolen credit card at a 7-Eleven in Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Ronald Grady, 39, stole an SUV from the Silverspot Cinema in Mercato on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 24.
FHP: Woman killed in fatal vehicle vs. Pedestrian crash on A1A at Euclid Ave.
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle versus Pedestrian crash on State Rd. A1A at Euclid Ave. FHP stated that at around 6:59 p.m., a Lincoln MKS was traveling southbound on SR A1A south of 5th Street. A female pedestrian walked into the southbound...
THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN
A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
Tyre Nichols: Florida leaders react to body cam video of Memphis beating death
Florida's leaders are reacting to the body cam footage released Friday night of five Memphis police officers appearing to beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. On Friday, Jan. 27, at promptly 6 p.m. Central time, Memphis police released four videos that contained footage of the night Nichols was arrested — three from officers’ body-worn cameras and one from a nearby surveillance camera.
Police: Ky. man who shot woman ‘multiple’ times arrested in Illinois
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Somerset man who allegedly shot a woman “multiple” times was arrested Friday afternoon in Illinois. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Sonny Powell shot Natosha Robinson at a home on Normandy Lane yesterday. Robinson was later dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by an unknown man, then taken to University of Kentucky Hospital.
Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme
Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
St. Johns County neighbors want abandoned trailers removed from their community
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County neighborhood is dealing with what they call an eyesore. For months, people in the Sandy Creek neighborhood have been trying to figure out why abandoned trailers were dropped near the entrance of their community. With nowhere else to turn, they contacted First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin.
Woman caught on camera stealing employee’s wallet from Villas restaurant
A woman was caught on camera stealing an employee’s wallet at a restaurant in Villas on Jan. 1. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the woman took the wallet from the front desk of Ember Korean Steakhouse at 7091 College Parkway. If you recognize her, call Southwest...
Home health agencies hired nurses involved in diploma scam, authorities say
More than two dozen people could go to prison for up to 20 years each for selling phony diplomas to nursing students, some of whom later obtained licenses to work in home healthcare. Last week, federal authorities in Florida charged the defendants with wire fraud in a scheme to sell...
St. Joseph police identify man found dead in car
St. Joseph police have identified the man found dead in a car parked on the side of the road in the 500 block of South 20th Sunday night. Police report the victim was 48-year-old Jason Mays of St. Joseph. Officers responded to a call about 10:30 Sunday night about a...
Gov. DeSantis announces plans to expedite 20 major road projects across Florida
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday morning his administration is moving forward with a proposal to expedite 20 major interstate and roadway projects across the state of Florida in the next four years. DeSantis said the “Moving Florida Forward” initiative will help some projects finish...
Florida bill would ban driving in the left lane ‘continuously’
The proposed legislation aims to keep traffic moving and prevent drivers from staying in the left-most lane "continuously."
Sunday night, rain arrives with light to moderate impact
Rain is moving through Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Sunday night. Though most of the rain will be light to moderate, there will be isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall levels as of Sunday at 9:00 pm EST are no more than 0.05 inches or less, an indication of very light rain. Most...
