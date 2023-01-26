ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

theorcasonian.com

Nationally acclaimed restaurant on Orcas Island shuts down

One of the most sought-after reservations in Washington state — the nationally acclaimed Matia Kitchen & Bar in Eastsound, San Juan County — has closed. Drew Downing, one of the Matia owners, confirmed Monday that he and chef Avery Adams will open another restaurant this spring in downtown Orcas Island, but declined to comment on the fallout with Matia investors that led to the closure.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Car Plows Through Window Of Lynden Restaurant

LYNDEN, Wash.- No one was injured after a car drove through the front of a Lynden business. Witnesses said on social media that the car drove through a window at Rustler’s Front Street Grill Sunday afternoon. Rustler’s staff were able to board up the window and remained open following...
LYNDEN, WA
anacortestoday.com

Skagit Herald announces major changes

Dramatic evidence of a changing culture and the impact of “news” via the Internet was introduced Sunday to readers of the Skagit Valley Herald newspaper. In a front page column Herald President and Publisher Michael Distelhorst announced a series of changes effective March 1, including:. * No more...
theorcasonian.com

Weather advisory for cold, high winds tonight

San Juan County-Western Whatcom County-Western Skagit County-Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. *...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Windstorm is expected to precede a cold snap lasting into next week

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office expect temperatures to drop across several days and a windstorm will start it off. [A] Cool air mass moving into Western Washington behind the trough with Fraser [Valley] outflow winds over the Northwest Interior. Dry and cool Sunday and Monday with upper level ridge offshore. Warming trend by mid week as ridge weakens.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
natureworldnews.com

Animal Sanctuary Sued, Faces Possible Euthanasia for 80% of Exotic Animals — Washington

After some animals escaped, a Washington animal sanctuary was sued. As their options are limited by their budget, 80% of their exotic animals may have to be put to death. For 21 years, the wolves at Predators of the Heart have been free to roam the fenced grounds of the sanctuary near Anacortes. The sanctuary is home to more than 50 different species of animals, including 15 wolves, but its days may be numbered.
ANACORTES, WA
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Police ask public’s assistance to locate missing woman

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marye L Ketelhut, age 67, who has been reportedly missing since Wednesday, January 25th, and last seen downtown Thursday. She reportedly does not know her way around Bellingham and has no phone nor car....
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Head-on crash in Lynden sends 1 to the hospital

LYNDEN, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:55pm on Sunday, January 29th, to Bender Road near Bender Place due to a report of a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a car. Lynden Police Chief Steve Taylor told Whatcom News that their investigation determined a 2021 Honda...
LYNDEN, WA
kpq.com

Cascade High School Welcomes New Principal

Interim Cascade High School Principal Rudy Joya has earned a permanent position with the Cascade School District as Cascade High School's Principal. Before stepping into the interim principal position last year, Joya was the Assistant Principal of Cascade High School between 2017-2022. Before that, he served as a Dean of Students and math teacher at Wenatchee High School.
EVERETT, WA

