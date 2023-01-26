Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Community helping support 10-year-old in ICU at Cincinnati Children’s
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State kid diagnosed with cancer is getting some much-needed help from the community. It has been seven months since 10-year-old Gavin Hogie arrived at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He was recently admitted to the ICU, where he was hooked up to a ventilator until Friday. Gavin’s...
wnewsj.com
‘Wheelies on Mulberry’ begins construction
Ground broke recently for the construction of Wheelies on Mulberry at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. The new business will feature a cycling shop and cafe next to the bike trail. A Facebook comment made by “Wheelies” stated condos are a possible second-phase project.
Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of […]
linknky.com
Bellevue’s Enson Harbor announces closure
Just over a year after its opening, Enson Harbor announced via Facebook that Sunday was the restaurant’s final day in operation. In the same post, the seafood restaurant announced that a Chinese Dim Sum restaurant will soon take its place. “It’s the last day of Enson Harbor. We are...
Nelly at The Fraze: Fraze Pavillion announces summer line-up
Fraze Pavillion has announced their first set of artists performing live at the Kettering entertainment venue, which includes Nelly!
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, Ohio is a vibrant city with a diverse array of neighborhoods, each offering its own unique charm and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
Riverside parents indicted after children found ‘severely’ malnourished
RIVERSIDE — Two Riverside parents accused of “serious child abuse” were indicted on multiple charges Friday. Maleah Renee Henry-Reed, 20, and Dustin William Shade, 25, were indicted Friday on four counts of endangering children and one count of tampering with evidence. According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s...
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Sysco - Warehouse Order Selector. Sysco is hiring to fill multiple warehouse order selector roles. These full-time positions pay up to $80,000 a year. Hermann Services is seeking a full-time service plumber. The job pays between $60,000 to $90,000 a year.
Fox 19
Large police response to Wyoming shooting
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Wyoming early Monday, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. Multiple law enforcement including Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene with Durrell Avenue closed at Burns Avenue. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. A...
WKRC
How 'tipflation' is leading to backlash about tipping workers
CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - While prices have increased, tipping has had its own form of inflation as well. Buyers have more commonly seen digital kiosks that ask for tips that start at 18% to 20%, and go as high as 30%, a considerable difference from the traditional 15%. More industries...
WHIZ
Man sentenced to 56 years in 2020 Ohio shootout with police
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted in a shootout that wounded a police officer and also wounded him 2 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to 56 years in prison. A Warren County judge told Christopher Hubbard, 38, of Somerville last week that he hasn’t taken any responsibility for shooting at officers in August 2020, The Journal-News reported.
WKRC
Wendy's is bringing back a popular Frosty flavor
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The restaurant chain Wendy's has announced its vanilla Frosty will return. Wendy's shortly replaced the vanilla Frosty with a peppermint flavor for the holiday season. The chocolate Frosty was first added to the Wendy's menu in 1969, while the vanilla was added in 2006.
dayton.com
TV chef in Hamilton shares story of losing child, suicide attempt - and bouncing back
Story captivates audience, encourages hope. Chef Mindy Livengood Shea told a crowd of 500 on Friday night about losing her child, hating the job path she thought the world expected her to take, getting healthy and overcoming the trauma she faced in her journey. Livengood Shea told her deeply personal...
Fox 19
Endangered missing adult may be in possession of handgun, Cincinnati Police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of an endangered missing woman who may be carrying a handgun, according to District Four Police Captain, Mark Burns. Police say that Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk in the City of Wyoming area Saturday and never returned.
Fox 19
The infamous manhole that’s snarled multiple cars in Mason
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s a pothole on Mason-Montgomery Road that’s causing more than headaches for some drivers who say they’ve gotten their cars stuck in it. Now those same drivers are asking city and transportation officials why the broken cover wasn’t fixed sooner. It...
spectrumnews1.com
Reactions around Ohio after release of Tyre Nichols video
OHIO — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
Times Gazette
Blue Lions pull away from Indians
It was senior night for the Washington Blue Lions as they hosted Hillsboro on Friday night in a Frontier Athletic Conference basketball contest and the hosts came away with a 77-53 victory. The first quarter was tightly contested with Washington holding onto a narrow 17-14 lead as the quarter came...
