Hillsboro, OH

Fox 19

Community helping support 10-year-old in ICU at Cincinnati Children’s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State kid diagnosed with cancer is getting some much-needed help from the community. It has been seven months since 10-year-old Gavin Hogie arrived at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He was recently admitted to the ICU, where he was hooked up to a ventilator until Friday. Gavin’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

‘Wheelies on Mulberry’ begins construction

Ground broke recently for the construction of Wheelies on Mulberry at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. The new business will feature a cycling shop and cafe next to the bike trail. A Facebook comment made by “Wheelies” stated condos are a possible second-phase project.
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
linknky.com

Bellevue’s Enson Harbor announces closure

Just over a year after its opening, Enson Harbor announced via Facebook that Sunday was the restaurant’s final day in operation. In the same post, the seafood restaurant announced that a Chinese Dim Sum restaurant will soon take its place. “It’s the last day of Enson Harbor. We are...
BELLEVUE, KY
WDTN

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
FLORENCE, KY
WDTN

Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Large police response to Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Wyoming early Monday, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. Multiple law enforcement including Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene with Durrell Avenue closed at Burns Avenue. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. A...
WYOMING, OH
WKRC

How 'tipflation' is leading to backlash about tipping workers

CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - While prices have increased, tipping has had its own form of inflation as well. Buyers have more commonly seen digital kiosks that ask for tips that start at 18% to 20%, and go as high as 30%, a considerable difference from the traditional 15%. More industries...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIZ

Man sentenced to 56 years in 2020 Ohio shootout with police

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted in a shootout that wounded a police officer and also wounded him 2 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to 56 years in prison. A Warren County judge told Christopher Hubbard, 38, of Somerville last week that he hasn’t taken any responsibility for shooting at officers in August 2020, The Journal-News reported.
SOMERVILLE, OH
WKRC

Wendy's is bringing back a popular Frosty flavor

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The restaurant chain Wendy's has announced its vanilla Frosty will return. Wendy's shortly replaced the vanilla Frosty with a peppermint flavor for the holiday season. The chocolate Frosty was first added to the Wendy's menu in 1969, while the vanilla was added in 2006.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

The infamous manhole that’s snarled multiple cars in Mason

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s a pothole on Mason-Montgomery Road that’s causing more than headaches for some drivers who say they’ve gotten their cars stuck in it. Now those same drivers are asking city and transportation officials why the broken cover wasn’t fixed sooner. It...
MASON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Reactions around Ohio after release of Tyre Nichols video

OHIO — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
MEMPHIS, TN
Times Gazette

Blue Lions pull away from Indians

It was senior night for the Washington Blue Lions as they hosted Hillsboro on Friday night in a Frontier Athletic Conference basketball contest and the hosts came away with a 77-53 victory. The first quarter was tightly contested with Washington holding onto a narrow 17-14 lead as the quarter came...
