This last week, I was speaking with a coworker who went to get a milkshake at lunch from a fast food chain. She had gotten them for years, but hadn't gotten one in a while and was surprised when she ordered it to find out that what was around $3 was now over $6. This got us talking about how much fast food prices have increased over the last couple of years, yet many of us do not make more money. Growing up it was standard for most kids' meals to be around $1.99, but nowadays many are over $5 and often higher than that. Yes, the pandemic changed things and made supply and demand for products much tougher, but the increase in prices is hurting the customers.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO