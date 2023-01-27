Read full article on original website
5 Best Places To Go Sledding In Twin Falls
We got a load of snow this weekend in the Magic Valley and that beautiful blanket of white mixed with wicked cold temperatures gave many Magic Valley kids their first snow day of the year. Since the kids are home and the snow is calling, it's time to go play...
You Can Sound Off on Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Debacle
Everyone in the Magic Valley has an opinion on the Lava Ridge wind project. As well as two other massive proposals for wind farms in the valley. Or, at least every one I’ve talked to about the massive eyesores that could be on the way. We’ve got to stop...
Why Proposed Idaho Wind Farms Would Soon Become Obsolete
Another wind turbine has come tumbling down—this time in Wisconsin. A local TV affiliate says it left quite a crater and nobody was hurt. What’s holding these things together? Bailing twine and chewing gum? Meanwhile, another community in upstate New York is rebelling against a proposed wind farm. This is after it appears that people involved with approval would see a personal benefit.
What’s The Darndest Thing Ever Seen On Your Twin Falls Door Cam?
More and more Idahoans are arming their homes with security cameras. These cameras send alerts directly to our smartphones, and sometimes those alerts can be very misleading and humorous at the same time. A couple of months ago I wrote a story about getting alerted to a "person at my...
What Would You Do? Flirting with Taken Person in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you found out that somebody was hitting on your significant other? What if they took it another step further and asked them on a date? Do you get mad? Are you offended? Are you puffing out your chest bragging that someone finds your significant other attractive? There are multiple ways to feel and ways to act, but if this happens to you, what would you do?
Fast Food Prices in Twin Falls
This last week, I was speaking with a coworker who went to get a milkshake at lunch from a fast food chain. She had gotten them for years, but hadn't gotten one in a while and was surprised when she ordered it to find out that what was around $3 was now over $6. This got us talking about how much fast food prices have increased over the last couple of years, yet many of us do not make more money. Growing up it was standard for most kids' meals to be around $1.99, but nowadays many are over $5 and often higher than that. Yes, the pandemic changed things and made supply and demand for products much tougher, but the increase in prices is hurting the customers.
Win Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show Planter Boxes and Flowers
The 2023 Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show is going to be bigger and better than ever before with more vendors and more ideas and products to improve your home and garden. Plus you can win a great prize to improve the beauty of your yard!. This year, we are...
Don’t Miss These 9 Events this Final Weekend of January in the Magic Valley
Another long week is beginning to wrap up, which means the weekend is almost here. After the weather this week, the way it has seemed to draw out, and everything else many of us put up with, this weekend is needed to forget your stress and have some fun at one of the many events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the great events taking place this weekend around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Twin Falls Customers Upset and Causes Controversy with Change to Food Chain Menu
When it comes to eating at fast food chains or certain restaurants, many of us have favorites that we rely on to be on the menu. If you go to McDonald's, odds are you order the same one or two things every time, and if they were taken off the menu, you would be angry, sad, and confused about what to order in its place. The same can be said for many places, and when menus get changed, it can sometimes leave customers frustrated and not wanting to eat there anymore. One food chain in Twin Falls changed its menu, and there seem to be split feelings about how customers feel.
Win Tickets To The 2023 Twin Falls Death By Chocolate Event
Death By Chocolate will be back in Twin Falls on February 2nd this year. The popular fundraiser by the Twin Falls Rotary will feature delicious chocolate creations from local chefs. Win tickets to the event below:. Toys and Drone Show From 2022 Christmas In The Nighttime Sky. While the fireworks...
Twin Falls Church Asks for Special Use Permit for School
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A special use permit to operate a private school at a Twin Falls church was approved Tuesday night by the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission. Amazing Grace Fellowship, located on north Eastland Drive, submitted a request for the special use permit to run a kindergarten through eighth grade school in its church building beginning the fall of this year.
Hilarious: Jerome Police Just Roasted The Jerome Sheriff Department Online
There has been a bit of friendly fire on the Jerome side of the Snake River Canyon this week between the Jerome Police Department and the Jerome Sheriff’s Office. The online exchange is amusing and the virtual jabs show the excellent relationship between the departments. Shots Fired: The Jerome...
