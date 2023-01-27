ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

miltonscene.com

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
MILTON, MA
FUN 107

New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast

A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
NORWOOD, MA
tourcounsel.com

Dartmouth Mall | Shopping mall in Massachusetts

Dartmouth Mall is a good place to go shopping, spend some quality time with friends, or even enjoy your favorite dish. The variety in stores is incredible, and you can mostly find offers and discounts in most of them. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Old Navy, Hot Topic,...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

On Your Dime: Rhode Island cities, towns make millions off traffic cams

Traffic cameras are bringing in big cash to several cities in Rhode Island. Speed and red-light cameras have been scattered across East Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, and Central Falls for years now, aiming to catch drivers disobeying the law, then slapping them with hefty fines. “It’s less accidents, less people getting...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick business turns old license plates into masterpieces

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — One local business is turning your old metal license plates into masterpieces. The new wave has arrived, and the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles doesn’t want the old plates back. Operation Made on Toll Gate Road in Warwick supports many veteran-run brands that...
WARWICK, RI
universalhub.com

Teen shot dead on Babson Street in Mattapan

A teenager was murdered at Babson and Fremont streets in Mattapan around 11:30 a.m., the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. This is Boston's second murder in 2023. The first was about a half mile away, on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan Square.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Wrentham police praise boys' 'smart decision,' when finding grenade in woods

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Wrentham police are bringing attention to the "awesome judgement," of two 12-year-old boys who discovered a grenade while out in the woods. According to Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath, Kevin Castaneda and Jackson Allen were out hiking on a trail Wednesday when they spotted a pile of trash.
WRENTHAM, MA
mybackyardnews.com

FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND

Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
TIVERTON, RI
tourcounsel.com

Warwick Mall | Shopping mall in Rhode Island

Warwick Mall, offers you wide spaces, a pleasant atmosphere, good restaurants to taste, and many stores in Rhode Island to go shopping. In this shopping center you will find department stores, good prices, and areas to share with family and friends. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Old...
WARWICK, RI

