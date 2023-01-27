Read full article on original website
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
No More Crazy Hair Days! Kingston Class Will Teach Parents How To Style Child's HairDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
miltonscene.com
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast
A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
Turnto10.com
East Providence Mayor DaSilva announces reward fund for Niko the husky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva announced Monday that that the city will accept donations towards a reward for information in the suspicious death of a husky named Niko. The city will create an account for the public to help Niko's owners, Taylor Faria and...
New Bedford Gets a Nod on HBO Hit Series ‘The Last of Us’
HBO’s new breakout hit The Last of Us featured a subtle nod to New Bedford in the most recent episode. Since it premiered on January 15, The Last of Us has drawn in record numbers for HBO and has already been green lit for a second season. But what...
tourcounsel.com
Dartmouth Mall | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
Dartmouth Mall is a good place to go shopping, spend some quality time with friends, or even enjoy your favorite dish. The variety in stores is incredible, and you can mostly find offers and discounts in most of them. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Old Navy, Hot Topic,...
Amesbury Woman, 20, Rescued From Under Green Line Trolley Needs Prosthetic
Friends of a 20-year-old woman from Amesbury are rallying to get her back on her feet after she was involved in a "horrific" MBTA accident in Boston last week.Ava Harlow sustained serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line trolley at BU Central Station around 11:40 p.m. on…
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Rhode Island cities, towns make millions off traffic cams
Traffic cameras are bringing in big cash to several cities in Rhode Island. Speed and red-light cameras have been scattered across East Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, and Central Falls for years now, aiming to catch drivers disobeying the law, then slapping them with hefty fines. “It’s less accidents, less people getting...
Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure
MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
Woman killed in Providence shooting
Police are investigating after a person was shot in Providence Monday afternoon.
Turnto10.com
Warwick business turns old license plates into masterpieces
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — One local business is turning your old metal license plates into masterpieces. The new wave has arrived, and the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles doesn’t want the old plates back. Operation Made on Toll Gate Road in Warwick supports many veteran-run brands that...
universalhub.com
Teen shot dead on Babson Street in Mattapan
A teenager was murdered at Babson and Fremont streets in Mattapan around 11:30 a.m., the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. This is Boston's second murder in 2023. The first was about a half mile away, on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan Square.
WCVB
Mittens, Grateful Dead concert part of Fall River, Massachusetts, apparel company's success story
FALL RIVER, Mass. — What do a pair of mittens, a loving grandmother, a Grateful Dead concert and Buddhism all have in common? They are part of the fabric woven into the story of a successful Massachusetts apparel company. Katlyn Shea is the owner of DAKINI clothing. The lifestyle...
Turnto10.com
'It's just really cruel': East Providence couple wants answers in death of beloved husky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Taylor Faria and Neil Treglia are remembering their 5-year-old playful husky named Niko. His black collar sat close by on the table. "He had a lot of time left, it's just really cruel," Treglia said. Niko's owners told NBC 10 News he got loose...
Turnto10.com
Wrentham police praise boys' 'smart decision,' when finding grenade in woods
WRENTHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Wrentham police are bringing attention to the "awesome judgement," of two 12-year-old boys who discovered a grenade while out in the woods. According to Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath, Kevin Castaneda and Jackson Allen were out hiking on a trail Wednesday when they spotted a pile of trash.
Westport-Little Compton Spot Offers Scenic, Moderate Family Nature Hike
Residents of the SouthCoast are fortunate to have many nature trails and open recreation areas to enjoy the outdoors when the weather permits. That good fortune extends into nearby Rhode Island and throughout southern New England, for that matter. Family members of all ages can enjoy the scenery and serenity...
mybackyardnews.com
FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND
Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
newbedfordguide.com
Long-awaited opening of New Bedford’s Starbucks finally happens!
In December of 2021, we shared the news that Starbucks would be opening a cafe in New Bedford. Well, after many delays, and the possibility of Starbucks reneging on its decision to use the New Bedford site, it has finally happened! They are open for business. The location is 157...
Turnto10.com
Residents of East Bridgewater neighborhood assess damage after dam break
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WJAR) — About a dozen homes in East Bridgewater spent Saturday assessing damage after a broken dam sent water rushing into backyards and onto properties. Officials said an earthen dam between Robbins Pond and Plymouth Street Pond gave way on Friday morning, causing Robbins to fill...
8 overdoses reported in less than a week in Milford, police say
MILFORD, Mass. — Police are warning the public after a string of overdoses in town. Milford Police say they’re investigating their 8th overdose since January 25, and the cause may be a deadly combination of cocaine laced with benzos and fentanyl. Authorities are reminding residents to remain vigilant...
tourcounsel.com
Warwick Mall | Shopping mall in Rhode Island
Warwick Mall, offers you wide spaces, a pleasant atmosphere, good restaurants to taste, and many stores in Rhode Island to go shopping. In this shopping center you will find department stores, good prices, and areas to share with family and friends. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Old...
