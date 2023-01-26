Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Officials: Half Moon Bay shooter carried out his attack because he was mad about a $100 bill
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe shared on Friday that the Half Moon Bay shooting that saw seven lose their lives was caused by a $100 repair bill.
climaterwc.com
SamTrans to launch on-demand bus service in Half Moon Bay and East Palo Alto
SamTrans riders in East Palo Alto and Half Moon Bay will soon have access to on-demand bus service thanks to a new microtransit program. Earlier this month, the transit agency’s Board of Directors awarded a contract to Transdev Services Inc.to launch the service, which is anticipated to start this summer.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
44-year-old man shot, killed in San Francisco on Saturday, police say
The San Francisco Police Department said it was alerted of the incident by a ShotSpotter.
Report: Half Moon Bay shooting suspect angered by bill from on-site accident
SAN MATEO COUNTY – The San Mateo County District Attorney on Friday confirmed a report that the Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect claimed the incident stemmed from his anger over a $100 equipment bill.The suspect, 66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, was arrested and charged with fatally shooting seven people at two Half Moon Bay area farms Monday afternoon. The victims who died have been identified as Zhishen Liu, 73, Aixiang Zhang, 74, Qizhong Cheng, 66, Jingzhi Lu, 64, Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, Yetao Bing, 43, and Jose Romero Perez, 38. An eighth victim, Pedro Romero Perez, was critically...
Dublin man killed in San Francisco Potrero Hill shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill District over the weekend claimed the life of an East Bay man, police said Monday.The shooting happened on Saturday evening at about 8:19 p.m. San Francisco police said officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation on the 700 block of Missouri Street, but officers didn't find any victims in a search of the area.About 10 minutes later, dispatchers told officers that a victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Dublin, died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.Investigators determined the man was shot on the 700 block of Missouri Street, just east of Potrero Hill Park and recreation center. No suspect information was available.Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay community rallies around teen who faces loss of mom weeks after sister's death
NOVATO, Calif. - A heartbroken North Bay community has been rallying around a 16-year-old girl whose mother was not expected to recover from a medical catastrophe, just weeks after her sister was killed in a devastating car crash. Friends of Cindy Leaf on Monday said she was being taken off...
Victim identified in fatal weekend house party shooting in Boulder Creek
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of the 18-year-old victim of a fatal shooting at a house party in Boulder Creek on Saturday. One school administrator wrote that the victim "was recognized by teachers for possessing an upbeat attitude toward life and school and for being an enjoyable student." A teenage boy has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting.
SFist
Oakland Homeless Woman Found Dead In Tent Following Cold Night
The Bay Area saw a major cold snap overnight with frost and hard-freeze warnings in various locales. And in Oakland, CHP officers found a homeless woman dead this morning in her tent, possibly because of the cold. Officers were alerted to the blue tent and a person inside at 6:38...
SFist
Weekend Homicide In SF's Potrero Hill Happens Amid a Barrage of Gunfire
One man was killed by gunfire in SF's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Saturday night, in the same Potrero Annex complex where a fire claimed one life last week — and a barrage of bullets was later found having hit homes and vehicles. Some sort of shootout appears to have...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Deadly Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Second Gun Violence Incident at Same Farm in Past Year
One of the mushroom farms at which Half Moon Bay gunman Chunli Zhao shot four people on Monday had a separate workplace shooting over the summer, records show. A manager at California Terra Garden, Martin Medina, had been charged with attempted murder when he fired a shot into another manager’s trailer, though no one was hurt at the time. [KTVU]
East Palo Alto man held woman against her will in hotel room: police
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — An man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly held a woman in a hotel room against her will, according to a Facebook post from the Milpitas Police Department. Police found an unregistered gun when arresting the suspect. Police responded to the hotel on the 400 block of South Main Street […]
Freezing temperatures seen around the Bay Area, and Tuesday could be colder
Bone-chilling temperatures gripped the Bay Area overnight.
KTVU FOX 2
Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder
A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
oaklandside.org
Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle
Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
Atria assisted living worker charged for resident's death
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A worker at an assisted living facility faced a judge Monday in connection to the death of a 94-year-old resident. Atria Walnut Creek employee Lateshia Starling, 54, faces one count of elder abuse for the death of Constantine Canoun. The 94-year-old Atria resident died in August after he drank cleaning solution […]
CHP finds homeless woman dead in tent near I-580 in Oakland after cold night
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – California Highway Patrol said officers found a dead homeless woman in a tent Monday morning along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland after a cold night. Someone called the CHP at 6:38 a.m. about a person in a blue tent along the Harrison Street off-ramp from westbound Highway 580.Officers responded and when they arrived, they saw the woman was dead. A preliminary investigation indicates no foul play was involved in the death. A CHP spokesperson did not say how she may have died and it is not known if the death was weather-related. Last night in downtown Oakland, temperatures dropped to a low of 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hypothermia can even occur at temperatures above 40 degrees if a person becomes chilled by rain, sweat or from submersion in cold water.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells for $2.4 million in San Jose
A 3,011-square-foot house built in 1988 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 7100 block of Sheehan Court in San Jose was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $2,400,000, or $797 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,442-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
San Francisco restaurant worker fired after denying police pizza
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pizza restaurant worker was fired after several hungry San Francisco Police Department officers were denied service and told that they were “not welcome.” The pizza incident happened over the weekend, when emotions were high across the nation from a police beating video released by Memphis, Tennessee officials. Hundreds of marchers […]
Comments / 0