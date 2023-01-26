ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report: Half Moon Bay shooting suspect angered by bill from on-site accident

SAN MATEO COUNTY – The San Mateo County District Attorney on Friday confirmed a report that the Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect claimed the incident stemmed from his anger over a $100 equipment bill.The suspect, 66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, was arrested and charged with fatally shooting seven people at two Half Moon Bay area farms Monday afternoon. The victims who died have been identified as Zhishen Liu, 73, Aixiang Zhang, 74, Qizhong Cheng, 66, Jingzhi Lu, 64, Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, Yetao Bing, 43, and Jose Romero Perez, 38.  An eighth victim, Pedro Romero Perez, was critically...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Dublin man killed in San Francisco Potrero Hill shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill District over the weekend claimed the life of an East Bay man, police said Monday.The shooting happened on Saturday evening at about 8:19 p.m. San Francisco police said officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation on the 700 block of Missouri Street, but officers didn't find any victims in a search of the area.About 10 minutes later, dispatchers told officers that a victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Dublin, died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.Investigators determined the man was shot on the 700 block of Missouri Street, just east of Potrero Hill Park and recreation center. No suspect information was available.Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Victim identified in fatal weekend house party shooting in Boulder Creek

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of the 18-year-old victim of a fatal shooting at a house party in Boulder Creek on Saturday. One school administrator wrote that the victim "was recognized by teachers for possessing an upbeat attitude toward life and school and for being an enjoyable student." A teenage boy has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
SFist

Oakland Homeless Woman Found Dead In Tent Following Cold Night

The Bay Area saw a major cold snap overnight with frost and hard-freeze warnings in various locales. And in Oakland, CHP officers found a homeless woman dead this morning in her tent, possibly because of the cold. Officers were alerted to the blue tent and a person inside at 6:38...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Deadly Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Second Gun Violence Incident at Same Farm in Past Year

One of the mushroom farms at which Half Moon Bay gunman Chunli Zhao shot four people on Monday had a separate workplace shooting over the summer, records show. A manager at California Terra Garden, Martin Medina, had been charged with attempted murder when he fired a shot into another manager’s trailer, though no one was hurt at the time. [KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder

A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
CONCORD, CA
oaklandside.org

Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle

Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Atria assisted living worker charged for resident's death

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A worker at an assisted living facility faced a judge Monday in connection to the death of a 94-year-old resident. Atria Walnut Creek employee Lateshia Starling, 54, faces one count of elder abuse for the death of Constantine Canoun. The 94-year-old Atria resident died in August after he drank cleaning solution […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP finds homeless woman dead in tent near I-580 in Oakland after cold night

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) –  California Highway Patrol said officers found a dead homeless woman in a tent Monday morning along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland after a cold night. Someone called the CHP at 6:38 a.m. about a person in a blue tent along the Harrison Street off-ramp from westbound Highway 580.Officers responded and when they arrived, they saw the woman was dead. A preliminary investigation indicates no foul play was involved in the death. A CHP spokesperson did not say how she may have died and it is not known if the death was weather-related. Last night in downtown Oakland, temperatures dropped to a low of 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hypothermia can even occur at temperatures above 40 degrees if a person becomes chilled by rain, sweat or from submersion in cold water. 
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells for $2.4 million in San Jose

A 3,011-square-foot house built in 1988 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 7100 block of Sheehan Court in San Jose was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $2,400,000, or $797 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,442-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco restaurant worker fired after denying police pizza

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pizza restaurant worker was fired after several hungry San Francisco Police Department officers were denied service and told that they were “not welcome.” The pizza incident happened over the weekend, when emotions were high across the nation from a police beating video released by Memphis, Tennessee officials. Hundreds of marchers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

