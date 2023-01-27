Robert Crimo Jr., father of accused Highland Park mass shooter appears in court

Robert Crimo, Jr., father of accused Highland Park mass shooter Robert Crimo III, appeared in court on reckless conduct charges Thursday.

Crimo walked briskly into the courthouse in Waukegan, expecting a preliminary hearing. He is facing felony charges of reckless conduct related to the Fourth of July mass shooting that killed seven people and injured 48 more. Once in court, however, prosecutors asked for more time to put the case together and were granted a continuance.

"I think this case might be an uphill battle for the state at this moment. I do believe there may be some trouble blue for the state, however that's just me speculating," said defense attorney George Gomez.

While his son remains in jail, facing 117 felony counts as the alleged gunman, the elder Crimo is free on bond. The judge is only allowing a still photographer in court.

The charges are apparently related to helping his son obtain a FOID card, allowing him to legally purchase the weapons allegedly used in the mass shooting. Prosecutors have alleged Crimo should have known his son was dealing with psychological issues that made it unsafe for him to own a firearm.

Legal experts say charges against a parent of an alleged mass shooter are very unusual.

"We've been a little bit surprised about getting charged as such, so he's coping with that," Gomez said.

Crimo did not speak to reporters when he left the courthouse about an hour after he arrived. His attorney, however, said the parents are devastated for the victims and their families, but also still standing behind their son.

"He's still 100% supporting his son," Gomez said.

Judge George Strickland is allowing prosecutors more time to try to obtain a grand jury indictment against Crimo. In the meantime both sides are expected back in court in the middle of February for a preliminary hearing.