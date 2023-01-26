ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Ethen Vanderpool sentenced for 2018 shooting death of Mt. Juliet High student

By Andy Humbles, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

A Wilson County student who was 15-years-old when charged in the shooting death of a Mt. Juliet High School student was given a 22-year prison sentence on Thursday, according to the district attorney's office.

Ethen Vanderpool, now 19, was convicted in September of second-degree murder in the shooting death of JayShawn Taylor, 16.

The shooting occurred in November 2018 when Vanderpool, Taylor and two girls at the time met at the home Vanderpool then lived at to sniff glue.

The second-degree murder charge carries a sentencing range of 15-to-25 years, according to the district attorney's office.

Judge Brody Kane sentenced Vanderpool, who is credited with time in custody that goes back more than four years. Vanderpool was initially charged as a juvenile before the case was moved to adult court in March 2019.

Vanderpool was a homeschooled student at the time of the shooting, but had previously been enrolled as a Wilson County student, officials have said.

Vanderpool was initially concerned about Taylor coming to the home leading up to the shooting, based on text messages that were part of the testimony during the trial.

Vanderpool had brought out a gun during the get-together at the home and allowed Taylor to handle the weapon, based on testimony.

At some point, the weapon dropped from the bed in a room to under the bed. Vanderpool became angry at how he perceived Taylor looked at one of the girls who went under the bed to retrieve the gun, according to testimony.

Vanderpool grabbed Taylor's shirt and backed Taylor on the bed, based on testimony leading to the gunshot.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ethen Vanderpool sentenced for 2018 shooting death of Mt. Juliet High student

The Tennessean

The Tennessean

