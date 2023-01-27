Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footageEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Related
kpic
Oregon Air National Guard to conduct nighttime training over next few weeks
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Air National Guard will conduct night training over the next two weeks. F-15 Eagles from the 142nd Wing will fly nighttime missions from January 30 to February 3 and again from February 7 to 9. Officials say the night flying allows the Citizen-Airmen based...
kpic
WNBA commissioner to visit Portland as league weighs expansion
PORTLAND, Ore. — Women's National Basketball Association commissioner Cathy Engelbert is set to visit Portland for a chat with high-profile basketball stakeholders in Oregon as the league weighs expansion. At least one lawmaker is pushing heavily for a new franchise in the Rose City. Senator Ron Wyden (D) of...
kpic
Driver smashes into bus stop after failing to navigate 'roundabout' in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, a driver failed to drive around the roundabout at Northeast Glisan and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. At 2:30 a.m., the minivan crashed into the bus stop, smashing glass, and sending parts of the bus stop into the street. Police say the minivan caught...
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
kpic
ODOT continues to clear rockslide on the Siletz Highway, one lane of travel open at night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Work continues to clear a rockslide on Oregon 229, the Siletz Highway, in the Oregon Coast Range. ODOT will open one lane for traffic from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night. The road will close again at 8 a.m. each day until they can remove...
kpic
Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County
DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
kpic
Oregon and Oregon State women drop Sunday games in the Bay
After eking out a win over Cal on Friday, the Oregon women’s basketball team lost to No. 3 Stanford 62-54 on Sunday. The Ducks shot just 25% from the field in the loss, with guards Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao combining for just 11 points on 5-28 shooting. Stanford...
kpic
Gladstone man missing since November found dead
The remains of a 31-year-old Gladstone man were found Sunday in the Mount Hood National Forest months after he was reported missing. Kyle Kirchem’s family reported him missing Nov. 22. They told Gladstone police he was in a mental health crisis and had left home without his cellphone. His...
kpic
Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel
SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
Comments / 0