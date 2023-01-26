Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
2 Arrested After Police Chase, Shooting Along Binford Boulevard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been arrested after a Sunday afternoon police chase and shooting that left one of them hospitalized in critical condition, police said Monday. Christian Myers, 22, faces preliminary charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, and battery,...
WIBC.com
Man Dies after Shooting at Carlton Apartments on the Northwest Side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side, police say. Police say the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Monday at the 2500 block of Plaza Drive. That’s in the Carlton Apartments west of Township Line Road and south of 86th Street.
Suspect remains in critical condition after gunfight with Indianapolis police
INDIANAPOLIS — Christian Djon Myers, 22, remains in critical condition with wounds he suffered after a Sunday afternoon gunfight with IMPD officers on the city’s northside. Investigators said Myers fled from officers who attempted to arrest him for allegedly shooting at the car of his child’s mother around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple Village. […]
1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the city’s north side on Monday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 1 p.m. officers were called to Carlton Apartments located in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on report of a person shot. Officers reported locating an adult male […]
Indianapolis family pleads to end gun violence after woman's death
“She left a beautiful daughter that I have to raise. I just don’t understand,” Terri Jordan-Keets, Brittany Allen's mom, said.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Police Chase Leads to Shooting, 1 Suspect Hurt
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot by Indianapolis police Sunday afternoon. The whole situation started around 3 o’clock Sunday morning in Broad Ripple. Deputy Chief of Operations Josh Barker with Indianapolis Metro Police says officers were called because a man and woman got into some kind of confrontation and the man apparently shot the woman’s car. Police say that woman is the mother of the man’s child.
fox32chicago.com
Two men murdered in separate attacks in Gary this weekend
GARY, Indiana - Gary police are working on two separate murder cases after two men were shot and killed. The first murder happened on Saturday night. A man was found shot on the 700 block of 45th Avenue. On Sunday just before 1 p.m., a man, 19, was found shot...
GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary
GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
fox32chicago.com
Bond set for Cook County man who allegedly robbed victim of cell phone with a BB gun
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond was set at $200,000 Monday for a Cook County man charged with robbing a person with a BB gun last weekend. Cody Johnson, 21, was charged with one count of armed robbery, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. Clarendon Hills...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man was fatally shot in Gary, Ind. Saturday night. Gary police officers responded to a call in the 700 block of West 45th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead by the Lake County...
Muncie man found guilty of murder, armed robbery in connection to 2021 shooting
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A jury deliberated for a little over two hours on Friday to find a Muncie man guilty of a July 2021 murder and armed robbery. D’ante Davis, 24, was convicted of fatally shooting and robbing 23-year-old James Braydon King III. On July 22, 2021, several people called Muncie police after hearing […]
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
WIBC.com
Mother and Child Hurt from Car that Crashed into Home
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman and her child were sent to the hospital from a car crash in their own home. The Wayne Township Fire Department released a video to Facebook showing the damage done to the west side home on Oliver Avenue – in a neighborhood by Washington and Lynhurst Drive.
Teen found shot dead in Oak Forest: Police
About 1:20 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot found Tyonie Ashford, 17, behind a building at 155th and South Cicero, Oak Forest police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
WISH-TV
Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died
COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
Fox 59
Accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested after IMPD finds drugs, $8k in cash, stolen gun at home
An accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested this week following a police raid on Indy’s near east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men on drug charges after cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a search at a near east side home. Accused drug dealer on...
Illinois man lights house on fire after fight with girlfriend: police
An Illinois man allegedly set a spare bedroom on fire with gasoline after a fight with his girlfriend, according to the Joliet Police Department.
95.3 MNC
Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.
Indianapolis Recorder
Death of Tyre Nichols sparks protests, shock and outrage across the country.
In the early evening of January 27, authorities in Memphis, Tennessee released video footage of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police Officers. The video showed five officers repeatedly striking Nichols with their fists, boots and batons as they also hurled verbal insults at him. After the officers savagely beat Nichols, it took 23 minutes before paramedics – who were already on the scene – prepared to place Nichols on a stretcher.
Police investigate deadly overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Officers said a passerby called police just after 5:30 a.m. to report a man’s body in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street. Police said they found the man lying outside in the street, and he had injuries consistent with […]
