INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot by Indianapolis police Sunday afternoon. The whole situation started around 3 o’clock Sunday morning in Broad Ripple. Deputy Chief of Operations Josh Barker with Indianapolis Metro Police says officers were called because a man and woman got into some kind of confrontation and the man apparently shot the woman’s car. Police say that woman is the mother of the man’s child.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO