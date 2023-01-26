ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Brentwood Academy football hires Jacob Gill, a defensive coordinator from Arkansas, as next coach

By Tom Kreager, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtWoy_0kSj9s4k00

Jacob Gill, defensive coordinator at Shiloh Christian in Arkansas, has been named the next Brentwood Academy football coach.

Gill is the fifth head coach in program history. He will also serve as an assistant athletic director at the Williamson County private school.

Gill replaces Cody White, who announced his resignation as football coach and athletic director in late November. White went 103-27 in 11 seasons at Brentwood Academy. His teams won four straight Division II-AAA state championships from 2015-18, along with four other state semifinal appearances.

Gill has been a part of five conference championships, five state semifinals appearances, four consecutive state championship game appearances, and led the Saints to the 2020 Class 4A Arkansas state championship.

White, who came to BA from Texas, said he plans to return to Texas and coach high school football. He has two children living in Texas. He said he plans to remain at Brentwood Academy until June.

Brentwood Academy went 9-3 in 2022, falling to state champion Baylor 44-39 in the semifinals on a controversial finish, when a BA receiver was called down about a yard short of the end zone with no time remaining.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Brentwood Academy football hires Jacob Gill, a defensive coordinator from Arkansas, as next coach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Hazel Green girls set AHSAA win streak record, pound Riverdale (Tenn.), 76-7

The Hazel Green girls have won the most consecutive games in Alabama High School Athletic Association history. The Trojans earned their record 87th straight by beating Riverdale (Tenn.) 76-7 today at home. The five-time defending Class 6A state champions were tied with Lauderdale County’s streak of 86 straight games from 2013-15. They now hold the top spot in AHSAA play for both girls’ and boys’ teams.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford Countian Receives TCA Scholarship

(MURFREESBORO) Six Tennessee students were awarded the Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship, sponsored by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA). They received this award at the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video …. Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. Viewer discretion is advised. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Daycare worker investigation

A worker at a Murfreesboro daycare is under investigation. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after arguing nurse's shooting was premeditated. Call for change to police units across Tennessee. The lawyer for the family of Tyre Nichols is calling for special police units...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand

Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West. ‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer …. Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pride Publishing

Tenn. House Democrats looking for improvement in Lee’s second term

Tennessee Democratic Leaders say Gov. Bill Lee’s second term needs to improve in order for Tennessee to live up to its full potential. Lee was sworn in outside the State Capitol on the Legislative Plaza in Nashville. The theme of the Inaugural was ‘Tennessee: Leading the Nation.’ However, Democrats say the state is leading the nation in too many of the wrong categories. Some of those include:
TENNESSEE STATE
whvoradio.com

Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries

A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy