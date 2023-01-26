Jacob Gill, defensive coordinator at Shiloh Christian in Arkansas, has been named the next Brentwood Academy football coach.

Gill is the fifth head coach in program history. He will also serve as an assistant athletic director at the Williamson County private school.

Gill replaces Cody White, who announced his resignation as football coach and athletic director in late November. White went 103-27 in 11 seasons at Brentwood Academy. His teams won four straight Division II-AAA state championships from 2015-18, along with four other state semifinal appearances.

Gill has been a part of five conference championships, five state semifinals appearances, four consecutive state championship game appearances, and led the Saints to the 2020 Class 4A Arkansas state championship.

White, who came to BA from Texas, said he plans to return to Texas and coach high school football. He has two children living in Texas. He said he plans to remain at Brentwood Academy until June.

Brentwood Academy went 9-3 in 2022, falling to state champion Baylor 44-39 in the semifinals on a controversial finish, when a BA receiver was called down about a yard short of the end zone with no time remaining.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Brentwood Academy football hires Jacob Gill, a defensive coordinator from Arkansas, as next coach