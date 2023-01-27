Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kotatv.com
Bundle up, it is going to remain cold for a few more days.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Artic air is in the forecast for tonight as lows dip well into the negatives where a wind chill advisory will remain in effect until Monday afternoon. Make sure to bundle up and give your vehicle extra time to warm up as highs will only be in the single digits with a few areas only warming up to 10 degrees with a light breeze making it feel much colder.
KEVN
Widespread snow and cold temperatures settle into the area tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Friday night widespread snow move into the area that will last into Saturday afternoon. Lows will be chilly with temperatures in the single digits and teens for tonight. Highs on Saturday will mostly be in the single digits to teens with a few areas reaching the 20s as artic air will settle in the region with Snow eventually weakening in the afternoon.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: A blanket of white covers Rapid City and surrounding area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — While it can certainly create its challenges (drive the conditions, not the speed limit!), snow can also turn South Dakota’s Black Hills and prairie into a wonderland.
drgnews.com
Central South Dakota riders place well at Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase over the weekend
The Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase was held yesterday (Jan. 29, 2023) inside The Monument’s Summit Arena in Rapid City. Top four finishers in each event are listed below. Bareback Score. 1 Kashton Ford Sturgis 74. 2 Devon Moore Clear Lake 69. 3 Lucas Yellowhawk Blunt 57. 4...
kotatv.com
Major construction projects underway in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week, construction started in both downtown Rapid City and Sioux Park. The downtown parking structure work began Monday. Construction crews started working on the south stairwell on both the first and second floors. “Portions of the ramp will be closed down during that construction....
newscenter1.tv
Parking and access adjusted as two major projects begin in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City officials are reminding the public about two major projects that are beginning construction Monday and will include adjustments to parking and access. Downtown Parking Structure. Effective Monday, and until further notice, contractors will be working on the south side of the first and...
newscenter1.tv
The cold weather didn’t stop people from attending the All Ability Skate Day at Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The second annual All Ability Skate Day was held at the Main Street Square Ice Rink on Saturday, January 28. Even though it was cold and snowy, it didn’t stop people from showing up. Skating was free between noon and 4 p.m. What is...
newscenter1.tv
North Middle School, Knollwood Elementary School placed on secure status Friday afternoon
RAPID CITY, S.D. — North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary School were placed on secure status Friday afternoon as a precaution after the Rapid City Police Department received a report of an individual observed walking in the area outside of the Surfwood Apartments with a handgun. Numerous officers are...
newscenter1.tv
Reenact your favorite scene from “Cheers” with a custom built bar made of Black Hills Pine in this Spearfish home
SPEARFISH, S.D. – — awesome home located in the Green Acres Subdivision. This place has three bedrooms and one bathroom. On the main floor, you have two bedrooms, the bathroom and both the kitchen and living area. In the basement, you’ll find another bedroom and a very spacious family room. The basement is also where you’ll find the custom-built wet bar made with local Black Hills Pine, perfect for entertaining Sam, Diane, Frasier and who could forget NORM!
kotatv.com
Bid now or lose: bid calling contest in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When these people talk, it means money in the bank. At the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, a total of 14 contestants competed in the bid calling contests. It was narrowed down to the top five auctioneers, and finally the top three out of those five were named a winner.
kotatv.com
A day just for the buttery, flakey pastry ‘National Croissant Day’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With layers of butter and dough, a croissant is a staple at most bakeries. At Pistachio Pie Bakery, Rachelle Steinback spends days making croissants. Stienback says, one day is spent making the dough and butter books and the next day is when they start laminating the dough. Laminating the dough is folding the dough over and over, creating the layers in a croissant. Finally, the croissants are baked and set out for customers on day three.
kotatv.com
Christmas disposal last days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday is the last day to get rid of your Christmas tree. Natural trees, wreathes and garlands can be disposed of at Fitzgerald Stadium or the Rapid City Landfill. These items should be free of ornaments and not placed in bags. This is also the...
KEVN
Prayer action held in North Rapid for man killed in officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday, a prayer action was held in North Rapid to support the family of Ira Wright, and for anyone who recently lost a loved one. Wright was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 19. He was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. According to the Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick, the officers went to the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they encountered a person who took off running from them. During the chase, police say, the person reportedly pulled a gun on one of the officers.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
newslj.com
Fatal wreck closes Hwy. 85
A two-vehicle accident south of Newcastle on Jan. 17 at 2:05 p.m. resulted in the death of a 71-year-old Denver man, according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around milepost 85 in Niobrara County, closing the highway for several hours. Vladimir Perlin was driving...
A Short Drive From Billings: Jay Leno To Perform In Deadwood, SD
How cool is this? The legendary Late Nite TV host and comedian, Jay Leno, will be within a few hours' drive of Billings! He's won Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards over his tenure in Television... and more recently been the highlight in media for two accidents involving a classic car, and his classic motorbike.
newscenter1.tv
One of Pennington County’s “Most Wanted” men arrested
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Friday evening, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of the “Most Wanted” men in the Black Hills area has been arrested. PCSO reported that Jake Michael Dimond was arrested and that his felony warrant was cancelled. The warrant for...
KEVN
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s called ranch riding. Judges look at how a horse can walk, trot, and lope. Often the horses are shown by adults with years of experience. But this year, it was 11-year-old Lane Jones who rode in on a champion. This was Lanes’ and...
kotatv.com
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
newscenter1.tv
“Our families can rest.” Reactions to the verdict of the triple homicide case in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the jury declaring Arnson Absolu guilty on January 26 of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, and 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser, the courtroom gallery was overcome with relief upon hearing the statement. Witness testimonies concluded Tuesday and closing arguments were held Wednesday as the jury deliberated for around two days before reaching their verdict.
