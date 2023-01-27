ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

247Sports

Though not 100-percent 'at all,' Jett Howard shines in return from injury

There wasn't much that went well for the Michigan men's basketball team Sunday afternoon. The Wolverines, traveling to face Penn State, were outscored 42-11 at point point in the game, trailing by as many as 32 points before falling, 83-61 to the Nittany Lions. It was arguably Michigan's worst game of an already lackluster season, and the defeat dropped the Wolverines to 11-10 on the year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Juwan Howard said after Michigan basketball's loss to Penn State

The Michigan men's basketball team endured another gut-punch loss Sunday afternoon, as the Wolverines trailed by as many as 32 points in the second half in its eventual 83-61 loss to Penn State. The defeat dropped Michigan to 11-10 on the season, and puts the Wolverines on the brink of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Make it six straight losses for Michigan State at Purdue's Mackey Arena. The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers bullied MSU on their home court Sunday afternoon, posting a 77-61 victory to kick off the second half of the Big Ten season for both clubs. The Spartans came...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State

The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Three Michigan football players listed among PFF's top 101 players in 2022 season

The Michigan football team undoubtedly saw some stellar individual play in its memorable 13-1 2022 season. And sure enough, football analytics site Pro Football Focus agreed, naming three Michigan players inside its Top 101 players of the 2022 season. Running back Blake Corum, Michigan’s first unanimous All-American running back since...
ANN ARBOR, MI

