3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Two more officers relieved of duty for Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating
Two more Memphis police officers were relieved of duty for the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols and were placed on administrative leave shortly after the January 7 traffic stop. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has the latest on the investigation and more on the pressure for lawmakers to address police reform.Jan. 31, 2023.
Sixth police officer relieved of duty in connection to Nichols' death
A sixth Memphis police officer has been relieved of duty in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports on if the sixth officer will face charges and if the protests have been kept peaceful in Memphis.Jan. 30, 2023.
Memphis police Scorpion unit deactivated following fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Following the release of Memphis police body camera footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, protesters gathered peacefully across the country calling for justice and accountability. NBC News’ Ellison Barber and Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander explain how protesters are reacting to the video and whether disbanding tactical police units could help the Memphis Police Department regain the trust of the community. Jan. 30, 2023.
7th Memphis officer is relieved of duty after Tyre Nichols' death, police say
The fallout from Tyre Nichols' fatal beating continued Monday when the Memphis Police Department said a seventh police officer who responded to the scene was relieved of duty. In a statement, the agency didn't identify the seventh officer or say whether the person would face departmental or criminal charges. The...
Legal analyst: Second-degree murder an 'aggressive charge'
CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig goes over the second-degree murder charges against the five former Memphis police officers who were fired for their actions during the arrest of Tyre Nichols
Video of police beating Tyre Nichols is released
WARNING: Graphic video. The brutal video showing Memphis police officers fatally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop has been released. NBC News’ Jose Diaz-Balart walks viewers through the video to get a better understanding of what happened that night.Jan. 28, 2023.
Lawyer of ex-officer charged in Tyre Nichols case responds to video release
The lawyer for one of the five former Memphis officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols reacted to the release of the bodycam footage Friday.
3 Memphis paramedics fired for their response to the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols
Three paramedics who responded to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols were terminated Monday after an internal investigation, the Memphis Fire Department said. Robert Long, JaMichael Sandridge, and Lt. Michelle Whitaker were found to have violated multiple department policies in their patient response to Nichols on Jan. 7, the department said in a statement.
Tyre Nichols' death: A summary and timeline of his encounter with Memphis police officers
Four harrowing videos released by the city of Memphis Friday evening show the brutal and ultimately fatal assault on 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who was pulled over during a Jan. 7 traffic stop and was dead three days later. Here are some critical moments from that deadly encounter. The video is...
Tyre Nichols' mom was mere blocks away when Memphis cops beat her son, and said she felt a pain in her gut when it happened
"My son was calling my name, and I was only feet away, and I did not even hear him; you have no clue how I feel right now," mom RowVaughn Wells said.
Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
Memphis Fire Department terminates three officials who responded to Tyre Nichols arrest
The Memphis Fire Department on Monday announced that it has terminated two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and a lieutenant it determined violated “numerous” policies and protocols when they responded to the scene where Tyre Nichols had been handcuffed on the ground leaning against a police vehicle. Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement on…
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
BET
Tyre Nichols’ GoFundMe Reaches Over $1.2 Million
As the world continues to react to the recently released footage of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being violently assaulted by five Memphis police officers, a GoFundMe page started by Nichols’ mother has surpassed $1.2 million. The page was launched just two days ago by Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells. She created...
Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis officers 'brought shame' to their families and the Black community
RowVaughn Wells, whose 29-year-old son Tyre Nichols died from injuries sustained during a police traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month, says that the officers involved have "brought shame to their own families" and "brought shame to the Black community."
Four of five Memphis police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols released from jail after posting bail
Former Memphis police officers Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Tadarrius Bean have been released from jail late Thursday, early Friday after posting bail.
Bodycam shows Memphis officers discussing Tyre Nichols after violent arrest
Newly released body camera appears to show Memphis officers discussing the reason for the traffic stop of Tyre Nichols. Memphis police edited portions of the released body camera footage.Jan. 28, 2023.
WXIA 11 Alive
Protesters gathered in Atlanta plan to come back on Saturday following Tyre Nichols Memphis arrest video
Five Memphis Police Officers have been charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Two Shelby County deputies are on leave and two Memphis firefighters were relieved of duty.
What we know about the 5 Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death
Two of the five former Memphis police officers arrested in the killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols had been on the job for a couple of years, and the others no more than six years. And some of the officers had been part of a new anti-violence unit called Scorpion, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, prosecutors confirmed.
Watch: Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Memphis Police Friday released body-cam video that showed Tyre Nichols calling for his mother's help repeatedly as officers beat him after a traffic stop earlier this month. He died days later.
