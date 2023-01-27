ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

NBC News

Two more officers relieved of duty for Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating

Two more Memphis police officers were relieved of duty for the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols and were placed on administrative leave shortly after the January 7 traffic stop. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has the latest on the investigation and more on the pressure for lawmakers to address police reform.Jan. 31, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

Memphis police Scorpion unit deactivated following fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

Following the release of Memphis police body camera footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, protesters gathered peacefully across the country calling for justice and accountability. NBC News’ Ellison Barber and Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander explain how protesters are reacting to the video and whether disbanding tactical police units could help the Memphis Police Department regain the trust of the community. Jan. 30, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

Video of police beating Tyre Nichols is released

WARNING: Graphic video. The brutal video showing Memphis police officers fatally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop has been released. NBC News’ Jose Diaz-Balart walks viewers through the video to get a better understanding of what happened that night.Jan. 28, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
MEMPHIS, TN
BET

Tyre Nichols’ GoFundMe Reaches Over $1.2 Million

As the world continues to react to the recently released footage of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being violently assaulted by five Memphis police officers, a GoFundMe page started by Nichols’ mother has surpassed $1.2 million. The page was launched just two days ago by Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells. She created...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

