Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Asda store is banned from selling lottery tickets after boy, seven, bought a scratchcard
Ronnie Retallick, seven, was allowed to purchase a scratchcard while visiting an Asda branch in Folkestone. The minimum legal age to buy National Lottery products is 18.
BBC
Man hit with £29k Shell Energy bill after supplier error
A man has been hit with a £29,000 energy bill following a mistake by his supplier. Patrick Collins, from Henley, Oxfordshire, said attempts to resolve the problem with Shell Energy had so far failed. The bill was his first from the firm after his previous supplier, Green Energy, went...
BBC
'Elon Musk has made me embarrassed to drive my Tesla now'
When Anne Marie Squeo received her fiery red Tesla sports utility vehicle in 2020, the 55-year-old marketing and communications professional felt like she had joined a special "club" of people who were doing something to help the environment, while still driving with style. But last year, as Tesla boss Elon...
‘It’s just outrageous’: Flybe passengers on the frustration of cancelled flights
Some people due to fly with regional airline had booked tickets just hours before firm collapsed
BBC
Lees bakery in Coatbridge sold in deal worth almost £6m
Lees bakery in Coatbridge, which makes Snowballs, teacakes and meringues, is being sold to a major cake maker. The 92-year old Scottish firm will be taken over by Finsbury Food Group, based in Cardiff, in a deal worth £5.7m. With 200 employees, Finsbury says it intends to grow Lees'...
fashionunited.com
JD Sports facing cyber attack, confirms customer data may have leaked
Retail giant JD Sports has confirmed it has been the target of a cyber attack which has resulted in the unauthorised access to a system containing customer data. The group noted that the information accessed related to online orders placed between November 2017 and October 2020, however added that the affected data was limited.
BBC
Hope for Flybe staff as collapse hits passengers
An aviation industry analyst says there is more optimism for Flybe staff losing their jobs in a fresh round of redundancies, citing a predicted increase in flight sales. Flybe originally went bust in 2020, but was renamed Flybe Limited in 2022., before going into administration on Saturday. Out of 277...
BBC
Famous shipwreck coins to be sold at auction
A collection of 51 rare coins from famous shipwrecks are to be auctioned. The coins, some of which date back to 1686, have had a single owner since they were auctioned as a "Sale of Sunken Treasure" in Penzance, 1975. A specialist auction is being held on Tuesday by Gildings...
BBC
Warning to 100 funeral directors over price lists
One hundred funeral directors face the threat of being named and shamed if they fail to improve the transparency of their prices. A letter from the UK's competition authority warns them to improve after being found not to be complying with new rules on price lists. Consumer group Fairer Finance...
BBC
Experts warn over vaping packaging
Experts and school leaders are warning bright packaging on vaping products may be targeting young people and those who have never previously vaped. NHS Digital data suggests vaping among secondary school children is rising. Simon Morton, who is a deputy headteacher at a Nottinghamshire secondary school, said: "It is clear...
