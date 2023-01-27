Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
CBS Sports
Here's what Patrick Mahomes said to Joe Burrow following Chiefs' AFC title game win over the Bengals
For all the back-forth-banter between their teams, there is apparently nothing but respect when it comes to Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. Mahomes made a point to find Burrow after the Chiefs' dramatic 23-20 win in Sunday's AFC title game. Mahomes' initial comments to Burrow were an indication of the respect the MVP has for his younger counterpart, and vice versa.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
CBS Sports
NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries
After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady retires: Sports world reacts to legendary quarterback's announcement
After 23 seasons of NFL football, seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, totaling the most passing touchdowns (649) and the passing yards in NFL history (89,214), and an incalculable impact on the sport of football, Tom Brady is calling to career. The only NFL player to win a championship in three different decades officially announced his retirement from the football via his social media pages on Wednesday morning. This is his second retirement announcement in the last 365 days as he originally called it a career on Feb. 1 a year ago. However, this one seems like it is for good.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs could become second champ in row with losing ATS mark after 30-plus years without one
The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have played on this stage before, while the Eagles are back in the Big Game for the first time since the 2017 season thanks to Jalen Hurts and the ferocious Eagles defense.
CBS Sports
NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from top model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays 14-1
The Kansas City Chiefs avoided losing another close game to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship, using a late field goal from Harrison Butker to pick up the win. They will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia has cruised to a pair of blowout wins this postseason, including a 31-7 rout of the 49ers in the NFC title game. The Eagles are 2-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook for Super Bowl 57. Which side and total should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady retires: Patriots owner Robert Kraft believes there will never be another QB like Brady
Let's take a time machine back to 2000. Boy bands are everywhere, flip phones are the best technology, your movie night consists of a trip at Blockbuster and a little known quarterback named Tom Brady has yet to throw an NFL pass. Flash forward 23 years and that player that fell to the sixth round is now arguably the greatest to ever do it.
CBS Sports
Former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule filed arbitration suit last week against franchise
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration suit last week against the franchise, sources tell CBS Sports. The suit claims the Panthers are refusing to pay Rhule's severance compensation following his firing from Carolina and subsequent hiring at the University of Nebraska. In the suit, which was...
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run
The top-seeded teams will play for the championship for the eighth time since 1990 when the NFC's Philadelphia Eagles take on the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Philadelphia (16-3) and Kansas City (16-3) are the first No. 1 seeds to meet in the Super Bowl since 2017, when the Eagles defeated New England. Philadelphia cruised to a 31-7 victory against San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, while the Chiefs edged Cincinnati, 23-20, for the AFC title. Kansas City is 5-4 all-time against the Eagles and has won the last three meetings, including a 42-30 triumph at Philadelphia in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs go in top 10, Jets look elsewhere for franchise passer
It's Senior Bowl Week. And while there won't be a Justin Herbert, Jordan Love or Kenny Pickett on the roster, first-round talents are in Mobile, Alabama, looking to solidify, or even improve, their draft stock. There could be a Jalen Hurts; a quarterback who folks had somehow forgotten about, but who quietly continues to solidify their draft stock in the eyes of evaluators, and a few years from now we're all acting surprised when that player is balling out.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady volunteered at Tampa animal shelter during NFL season, wife of Buccaneers' Logan Ryan reveals
NFL legend Tom Brady made significant headlines on Wednesday after announcing his retirement after 23 seasons. And while most people are talking about his countless achievements on the field with the Patriots and Buccaneers, one of his ex-teammate's wives decided to show a much softer side of the famously fierce competitor.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady announces retirement: Patriots, Buccaneers legend walks away after 23 seasons in the NFL
Tom Brady is calling it a career once again. This time around, it does seem as if this is the last we'll see of the seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP. Brady proclaimed that he'll be stepping away from the game after 23 seasons on Wednesday a few weeks following Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys to wrap up Super Wild Card Weekend.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady retires: QB has a favorite Super Bowl win, and it's probably not the one you think it is
After 23 years in the NFL, Tom Brady has finally decided to walk away from the game, and he'll be walking away as arguably the best player in league history. Over the course of his career, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has been a part of some big moments. As a matter of fact, there have been so many big moments in his career that it would be almost impossible to list them all.
CBS Sports
NFC Championship: 49ers' Kyle Shanahan explains why he didn't challenge DeVonta Smith catch
It didn't take long for the first controversial play to pop up on conference championship weekend. It occurred on the first drive of the NFC Championship Game, when Jalen Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 29-yard gain on fourth-and-3. The Eagles quickly ran off a play following the completion before taking an early 7-0 lead on Miles Sanders' 6-yard touchdown run. They went on to beat the 49ers, 31-7, to reach Super Bowl LVII.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Clears concussion protocol
Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocols, and the Dolphins are confident he'll be 100 percent for the 2023 campaign, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Tagovailoa was diagnosed with two concussions during the 2022 regular season, and the second one, which occurred against Green Bay on Christmas Day, ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign. In early January, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Miami had been told by doctors that Tagovailoa's recent head injuries won't leave him prone to more concussions in the future, so the team feels confident the Alabama product can still be a franchise quarterback moving forward.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Saints make first pick post-Sean Payton trade; Panthers orchestrate three-team deal
The Denver Broncos are orchestrating a trade for head coach Sean Payton, which involves the No. 30 overall selection, originally held by San Francisco. In today's thought exercise, we explore what New Orleans could do with that pick acquired from the Broncos. At the top of the draft, there is...
CBS Sports
49ers' Tay Martin: Sticks with San Francisco
The 49ers signed Martin to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Martin signed with the 49ers' practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster. He saw two elevations during the regular season, but he played nearly exclusively on special teams. With his new contract, he'll be able to stick around the organization and compete for a larger role next season.
