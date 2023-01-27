Read full article on original website
binbits.com
Shiba Inu Price Prediction, will shiba inu coin reach $1?”
Obviously, the inherent volatility in the crypto industry has not been posing any threat to the adoption of cryptocurrencies. This development has cemented the place of the digital assets as the future of money, investment and settlement. As investors dabble into any cryptocurrency of their choice, they are guided by their financial interest and the price projections of the token. Recall that the industry currently boast of over fourteen thousands cryptocurrencies, thereby availing investors with bountiful alternatives. But in recent times, scores of investors have shifted their attention to Shiba Inu, a memecoin similar to DOGE. Occasioned by this development, many of them have continued to ponder if the Shiba Inu coin will reach $1 in the future. The essence is to guide their decision about the token. Meanwhile, this article aims to do a price prediction for the Shiba Inu coin, analyzing if it will truly reach $1 soon.
astaga.com
Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says One Ethereum Rival Could Erupt by 100%, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Altcoins
A popular crypto trader says Ethereum (ETH) rival Fantom (FTM) could double in price while updating his outlooks on Bitcoin (BTC) and two altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,900 Twitter followers that Fantom is finding bullish support at a key price level of around $0.44 and could soon shoot up by 100%.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Are rising again; Analysts See over 5000% Gain Potential in Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Market bulls are back, and cryptocurrency prices bounce off lower lows and break their resistance levels. While the change in trend seems surprising, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin’s performances have been quite spectacular. Aside from these old duos, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) deserves special mention as the top-performing crypto asset of...
Augusta Free Press
Axie Infinity Price Prediction 2023-2030 – Will January Price Rally Continue?
Axie Infinity is a game that has captured the hearts of many gamers thanks to its play-to-earn feature. This platform pays gamers when they perform specific tasks and overcome some difficulties in the game. It also pays them when they compete with other gamers and win. Inspired by popular games...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
dailyhodl.com
Leading Crypto Analyst Dives Into Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says Two Altcoins Are ‘Going Through the Roof’
A widely followed crypto analyst says the next “massive cycle” for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is only beginning. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 646,700 Twitter followers that we’ll all be laughing at current BTC and ETH prices in just a few short years.
NASDAQ
Twitter Prepping For Payments, Could Include Bitcoin And Crypto: FT
Twitter is prepping for payments, and bitcoin might be in the mix. According to a Financial Times report, Elon is open to adding BTC and crypto to its Twitter payments vision. While the “super app” vision would prioritize fiat, its future will likely include the alternative payment method.
bitcoinist.com
Top 10 Crypto Loan Platforms in 2022
Thanks to the advent of crypto-backed loans, anyone can put their coins and tokens to work without having to part with them permanently. Borrowing fiat, stablecoins, or other digital assets against crypto is a great way to achieve more while maintaining the upside potential of crypto. This market is expanding rapidly, along with the popularization of decentralized finance. Its services, referred to as crypto lending, are not limited to borrowing — users not only take out loans but also earn a yield on deposited cryptoassets.
cryptonewsbtc.org
5 of the Best Crypto Presales to Look Into for 2023
Presales are sometimes a superb alternative for buyers to become involved with promising new crypto tasks earlier than making their cash out there to most of the people by way of exchanges. After all, threat is connected to investing in a brand new cryptocurrency, and buyers want to make sure they’re absolutely educated in regards to the scope and roadmap of every mission earlier than sinking their funds into it. Nevertheless, decide the best one, and the mission can rapidly repay handsomely with glorious long-term returns to be gained.
Augusta Free Press
Buy These 7 Cryptos Today Set for 50x Gains
This year has started out with quite a bang in the cryptocurrency market, bringing new positive attention to the market as a whole for the first time in a while. The early positive performance in 2023 is bringing new eyes on it, and is emphasizing just how important it is to buy cryptos with a lot of potential today, before their price skyrockets.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Rallies for Polygon and Avalanche, Says Ethereum Setting Up To Outperform Bitcoin
An analyst who called the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market last year is predicting surges for blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) and smart contract protocol Avalanche (AVAX). Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 671,300 Twitter followers that MATIC looks bullish and could be gearing up for a rally toward...
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin price analysis for 30 January 2023
Bitcoin price analysis for 30 January 2023, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the first day of this week, it seems that buyers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI trying to surpass the 50 area. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
CoinDesk
Sandbox’s SAND Surges 90% Since Start of Year Ahead of Token Unlock
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Virtual world The Sandbox’s SAND token is witnessing a surge in price over the month ahead of its token unlock scheduled for Feb. 14. Token unlocks, which are usually considered bearish events, appear...
Augusta Free Press
NANO, ADA, And CCHG Are The Best Eco-cryptos To Buy In 2023. Here’s Why!
As crypto has evolved over the last few years, it has become less environmentally damaging, with altcoins like Nano and Cardano utilizing less electricity and not reliant on mining, leading to a surge in crypto’s market cap. Along with Nano and Cardano, there’s another newly released eco-friendly project –...
cryptopotato.com
Weekend Watch: Litecoin Soars 7.5% to 8-Month High, Bitcoin Stands Above $23K
LTC is among the few altcoins with an impressive price surge over the past 24 hours. Despite failing to overcome $23,500 once again in the past 24 hours, BTC is still slightly in the green today and stands above $23,000. The altcoins are quite calm today, as only Litecoin stands...
