Post Register
Bill penalizing Idaho cities that don't enforce felonies passes House
BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
Post Register
Meridian man wanted for warrants totaling over $500k
MERIDIAN, idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying 29-year-old Christian Derek Arellano of Meridian (Nampa prior to Meridian). Arellano has active warrants for his arrest totaling over $500,000. He also has additional pending warrants in a neighboring jurisdiction. The Nampa Police Department has information that Arellano might be moving to Utah.
Post Register
Construction to tear down Fire Station 5 in Downtown Boise will begin soon
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Monday morning, firefighters ran their final call from the current Fire Station 5 on 16th Street and are already transitioning to temporary locations, according to a recent news release. According to the City of Boise, Station 5, built in 1951, is the city’s oldest...
Post Register
Erasmo Diaz pleads guilty to second degree murder
CANYON COUNTY, idaho — On January 30th, 2023, Erasmo Diaz pled guilty to felony second-degree murder. On June 11th, 2015, Diaz shot and killed his girlfriend, 39-year-old Amparo Godinez Sanchez, inside the couple's home near Wilder, in front of their two children. Before authorities arrived, Diaz fled the scene...
Post Register
Canyon County Sheriff investigating inmate death
Boise, ID (CBS2) — An inmate at the Dale Haile Detention Center was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 6 AM. Deputies and medical staff found the 33- year-old and immediately started resuscitation measures until paramedics arrived and took over. The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.
Post Register
Boise Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Monday, January 23. Boise Police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 11th and State streets at 12:16 p.m. Paramedics also responded and took the male pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.
Post Register
Caldwell man arrested for armed robbery
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — On January 30th, 2023, Scott Foster, 40 years old, from Oregon, was arrested and charged with robbery, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Caldwell Police officers were dispatched to a convenience store in...
