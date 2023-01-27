Read full article on original website
KGMI
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13. Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail...
Pierce County detectives looking for two people seen breaking into garage
Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help to identify two people seen breaking into a home in South Hill. At 4 a.m. on Jan. 29, deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 6000 block of 152nd Street East in South Hill.
KOMO News
Owners turn to community for help after Shoreline restaurant hit by thieves again
SHORELINE, Wash. — The owners of a family-run restaurant in Shoreline are looking for help from the city and community following a second break-in that has left them shaken. Insuk Kim said she and her husband, Young Jim Kim, are afraid of what could happen next. They opened Nara Chinese Restaurant 16 years ago 15033 Aurora Ave N and said many of the problems only started recently.
Investigation into large string of burglaries nets $100K of property stolen in Kitsap County
POULSBO, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies have recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property as part of an investigation into a large series of burglaries and thefts in the north part of the county. Residential and commercial burglaries have occurred throughout Silverdale, Poulsbo, Bainbridge Island and Kingston,...
1 suspect arrested, another on the run after armed robbery ends in collision in Seattle
SEATTLE — Police said a suspect was arrested, while another remains on the run after an armed robbery ended in a collision in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood late Sunday night. The Seattle Police Department said victims reported that two males stole from them and shot a round before leaving...
KOMO News
Seattle police chief gives statement on fatal crash that killed 23-year-old grad student
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police chief Adrian Diaz provided a statement on Monday evening regarding the fatal collision that an SPD officer was involved in that killed 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula. In the statement, Diaz identified the officer who was involved and also provided clarity regarding the investigative process that...
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff on Tyre Nichols Killing: ‘You Deserved Better’
After Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by several police officers in Memphis on Jan. 7 and died in a hospital three days later, body cam footage released in the days following revealed a gut-wrenching, aggressive attack. As Nichols’ death and the subsequent footage re-ignited conversations and protests...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery
SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
Seattle Woman Catches Bathing Burglar Inside Her Home
Police described the suspect as 'very wet.'
KOMO News
Fires in abandoned homes pose unique risk to firefighters. Here's how
KENT, Wash. — In a single day, Puget Sound Fire said squatters caused fires at two abandoned homes in Kent. The structures were next door to one other. The first fire occurred early Sunday morning at an abandoned home in the 26000 block of 116th Avenue Southeast. Less than 24 hours later, a similar fire gutted an abandoned home next door.
KOMO News
Seattle councilmember calls for immediate action following fatal encampment shooting
SEATTLE — A fatal shooting at a problematic homeless encampment near the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle has prompted residents and now Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen to demand change. "Action needs to be taken now," said Pedersen, who represents District 4, Seattle's Northeast neighborhoods. (If viewing this story...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Police Department Launches Safe Place Initiative
Tacoma Police Department announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – As part of ongoing efforts to respond to, investigate and address hate crimes, the Tacoma Police Department has joined more than 275 other law enforcement agencies to launch a Safe Place Initiative. “Tacoma is a compassionate and welcoming city, and the Safe...
KOMO News
Road rage leads to stabbing, baseball bat attack outside Seattle grocery store
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after two drivers got into a road rage altercation in a grocery store parking lot in northwest Seattle Monday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 9900 block of Holman Road Northwest in the parking lot of the QFC grocery store.
q13fox.com
Woman found dead after RV fire in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - A woman was found dead and a man was taken to the hospital after an RV fire Sunday night in Marysville. Crews responded to a report of an RV fire off 41st Avenue Northeast after 8:30 p.m. When crews arrived, there was an RV fully engulfed. Fire...
KOMO News
Bathtub burglar: Man breaks into Madrona home, takes fully-clothed bath
SEATTLE — A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday night after breaking into a Madrona home, filling up the bathtub and taking a bath with his clothes on. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received reports of the burglary on the 1700 block of 34th Avenue around 7:15 p.m. A woman reportedly returned home to find one of her windows smashed and a man inside. She remained outside and called 911, police said.
rentonreporter.com
Suspects in Renton armed carjacking arrested in Snohomish County
Two suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Renton were apprehended in Snohomish County a day after they allegedly tried to steal a car with a young child inside. Renton Police were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at a business parking lot in the 400 Block...
KOMO News
Firefighters find person dead in a tent at Alaska Way encampment fire
SEATTLE — Firefighters found a person dead inside a tent while responding to an encampment fire in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood Monday morning. The fire broke out around 11:15 a.m. on Alaska Way South just south of King Street. A witness to the fire said people in the camp...
Teen sentenced to 14 years detention for fatal stabbing of 16-year-old girl in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. — A teen who stabbed and killed a 16-year-old girl in Bremerton in 2021 was sentenced Monday to 14 years in detention. Syanna Puryear-Tucker died after a fight with Lola Luna on Jan. 30, 2021. Luna, who was 16 at the time of the crime, will spend...
Chronicle
Man Stealing Gas in Pierce County While Smoking Cigarette Causes Car Fire, Explosion, Police Say
A 30-year-old man is in jail on suspicion of arson after Tacoma police say he tried to steal gas by siphoning it from another vehicle while also smoking a cigarette. The gasoline ignited, causing a large fire and an explosion. Tacoma Police Department said the vehicle was a total loss,...
