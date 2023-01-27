ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Related
q13fox.com

Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13. Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
KOMO News

Owners turn to community for help after Shoreline restaurant hit by thieves again

SHORELINE, Wash. — The owners of a family-run restaurant in Shoreline are looking for help from the city and community following a second break-in that has left them shaken. Insuk Kim said she and her husband, Young Jim Kim, are afraid of what could happen next. They opened Nara Chinese Restaurant 16 years ago 15033 Aurora Ave N and said many of the problems only started recently.
SHORELINE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery

SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
SHELTON, WA
KOMO News

Fires in abandoned homes pose unique risk to firefighters. Here's how

KENT, Wash. — In a single day, Puget Sound Fire said squatters caused fires at two abandoned homes in Kent. The structures were next door to one other. The first fire occurred early Sunday morning at an abandoned home in the 26000 block of 116th Avenue Southeast. Less than 24 hours later, a similar fire gutted an abandoned home next door.
KENT, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Police Department Launches Safe Place Initiative

Tacoma Police Department announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – As part of ongoing efforts to respond to, investigate and address hate crimes, the Tacoma Police Department has joined more than 275 other law enforcement agencies to launch a Safe Place Initiative. “Tacoma is a compassionate and welcoming city, and the Safe...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Woman found dead after RV fire in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - A woman was found dead and a man was taken to the hospital after an RV fire Sunday night in Marysville. Crews responded to a report of an RV fire off 41st Avenue Northeast after 8:30 p.m. When crews arrived, there was an RV fully engulfed. Fire...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Bathtub burglar: Man breaks into Madrona home, takes fully-clothed bath

SEATTLE — A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday night after breaking into a Madrona home, filling up the bathtub and taking a bath with his clothes on. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received reports of the burglary on the 1700 block of 34th Avenue around 7:15 p.m. A woman reportedly returned home to find one of her windows smashed and a man inside. She remained outside and called 911, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Suspects in Renton armed carjacking arrested in Snohomish County

Two suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Renton were apprehended in Snohomish County a day after they allegedly tried to steal a car with a young child inside. Renton Police were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at a business parking lot in the 400 Block...
RENTON, WA

