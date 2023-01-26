Read full article on original website
Vehicle fire spreads to house in Warren Twp.
WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are looking into how a fire started Monday morning in Warren Township. Shortly after midnight, the Warren Township Fire Department was notified of a vehicle fire next to a house in the 1700 block of Bellcrest Ave. SW.
Major interstate backed up after crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was heavily backed up on a major interstate after a crash Monday afternoon. It happened on Interstate 680 southbound near the Market Street exit. Multiple lanes were blocked. The cars involved were towed away, but police are unsure of injuries. Traffic should be back...
‘It broke me, honestly’: Niles family returns from birthday celebration to find home on fire
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Derek Cummings and his wife were out celebrating both their son’s and daughter’s birthday when the fire started. “When I came and I saw it, it just broke me, honestly,” Derek said. His family now has to start over. They lost all...
School district gives updates on health, wellness center
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren City Schools announced in July that the district will be building a health and wellness center. On Monday night, those involved updated the community on what’s going to be inside. Construction is underway for the new health and wellness center right outside of...
Garage total loss after fire in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A garage is a total loss Monday morning after a fire broke out in Warren. The Warren Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of Summit Street NW around 5:30 a.m. for a structure fire. According to the Warren Fire chief, the detached garage...
Local Salvation Army receives unusual, rare donation during Red Kettle campaign
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The Salvation Army, known for its Red Kettle campaign, helps raise money to help families during the holidays. A Mercer County chapter received a unique donation in 2022. When you go to a red kettle during the holiday season, you may donate a few dollars...
Mercer County restaurant property has new owner, new plans for future
WHEATLAND, Pa. (WKBN) — A popular Mercer County restaurant that closed in 2021 now has a new owner. Grove City’s Pat Artise now owns the Golden Apple Inn in Wheatland, which closed because its previous owners retired. Artise bought the building to acquire its liquor license. He transferred...
FedEx driver stops route to help 9-year-old build snowman
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A FedEx Driver is being recognized for stopping to help a child build a snowman. Mike Ross was making deliveries in the Cortland-area last week when he spotted a nine-year-old girl rolling a huge ball of snow. Ross stopped what he was doing to help her push the rest of the snowman’s base.
Police searching for missing man out of Columbiana County
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are searching for a 34-year-old man who has been missing for over two weeks out of Wellsville. Jeremy Cranston was last seen on Saturday, January 14 in Wellsville. He was wearing a black coat and pants with white shoes on the last day he was seen. He has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Solar power company looking to light up East Liverpool
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Scout Solar LLC has big plans for East Liverpool. The solar company based in Tempe, Arizona, struck a deal with the city to power all its government owned-and-operated facilities with solar. The company bought the old St. Aloysius Catholic School to use for storage,...
Victim in stable condition after shooting in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were on scene of a shooting in Youngstown Sunday morning. It happened on the 1600 block of Everett Avenue in Brownlee Woods. The victim is in the hospital but is in stable condition. Youngstown police are still investigating on the scene and at the...
‘I’m 69 years old going on 70,’ Youngstown murder defendant declines plea deal, moving jury trial forward
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the trial of a Washington, D.C., man accused of a shooting death at a South Side gas station. Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case against Samuel Byrd, 69, who is charged with...
DA investigating after video of Farrell police, suspect confrontation circulates on social media
FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County’s District Attorney is investigating after a video showing a confrontation between police and a suspect started circulating on social media. According to a press release from DA Peter Acker, the incident occurred Friday at 4 p.m. near the intersection of Bond and...
Rich Center for Autism rocks out for annual fundraiser
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rich Center for Autism rocked out for its annual fundraising event Saturday night at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman. First News’ very own Lindsey Watson emceed the event and local rock band “The Vindys” headlined. “I’m very happy and very proud...
Several new events coming to Mercer County
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon has q87a lot of exciting plans for the year. There are some great events returning and some new ones to look forward to. Some favorites returning are events like Small Business Saturday and the Father’s Day car show. Also the fireworks Fourth of July weekend, which is one of its kind in the Shenango Valley.
