East Palestine, OH

WYTV.com

Vehicle fire spreads to house in Warren Twp.

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are looking into how a fire started Monday morning in Warren Township. Shortly after midnight, the Warren Township Fire Department was notified of a vehicle fire next to a house in the 1700 block of Bellcrest Ave. SW.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Major interstate backed up after crash in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was heavily backed up on a major interstate after a crash Monday afternoon. It happened on Interstate 680 southbound near the Market Street exit. Multiple lanes were blocked. The cars involved were towed away, but police are unsure of injuries. Traffic should be back...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

School district gives updates on health, wellness center

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren City Schools announced in July that the district will be building a health and wellness center. On Monday night, those involved updated the community on what’s going to be inside. Construction is underway for the new health and wellness center right outside of...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Garage total loss after fire in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A garage is a total loss Monday morning after a fire broke out in Warren. The Warren Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of Summit Street NW around 5:30 a.m. for a structure fire. According to the Warren Fire chief, the detached garage...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

FedEx driver stops route to help 9-year-old build snowman

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A FedEx Driver is being recognized for stopping to help a child build a snowman. Mike Ross was making deliveries in the Cortland-area last week when he spotted a nine-year-old girl rolling a huge ball of snow. Ross stopped what he was doing to help her push the rest of the snowman’s base.
CORTLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Police searching for missing man out of Columbiana County

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are searching for a 34-year-old man who has been missing for over two weeks out of Wellsville. Jeremy Cranston was last seen on Saturday, January 14 in Wellsville. He was wearing a black coat and pants with white shoes on the last day he was seen. He has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
WELLSVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

Solar power company looking to light up East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Scout Solar LLC has big plans for East Liverpool. The solar company based in Tempe, Arizona, struck a deal with the city to power all its government owned-and-operated facilities with solar. The company bought the old St. Aloysius Catholic School to use for storage,...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WYTV.com

Victim in stable condition after shooting in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were on scene of a shooting in Youngstown Sunday morning. It happened on the 1600 block of Everett Avenue in Brownlee Woods. The victim is in the hospital but is in stable condition. Youngstown police are still investigating on the scene and at the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Rich Center for Autism rocks out for annual fundraiser

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rich Center for Autism rocked out for its annual fundraising event Saturday night at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman. First News’ very own Lindsey Watson emceed the event and local rock band “The Vindys” headlined. “I’m very happy and very proud...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Several new events coming to Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon has q87a lot of exciting plans for the year. There are some great events returning and some new ones to look forward to. Some favorites returning are events like Small Business Saturday and the Father’s Day car show. Also the fireworks Fourth of July weekend, which is one of its kind in the Shenango Valley.
SHARON, PA

