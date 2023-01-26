Bill Belichick is getting his money's worth in Las Vegas this week, it appears. The New England Patriots' coaching staff is assigned to coach Team West in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl, which showcases some of the best senior college football players in the country. That means Belichick is out in Vegas with several Patriots staffers, and while he's technically serving in a "supervisory role," he's been far from a bystander.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO