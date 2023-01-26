ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

A look back at previous Super Bowls in Arizona

American football’s biggest game is headed back to the desert. Arizona, more specifically Glendale, a city nine miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, is the host location of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. It marks Arizona’s fourth time hosting the game, the fifth-most in...
Watch: Belichick gets involved with on-field coaching at Shrine Bowl

Bill Belichick is getting his money's worth in Las Vegas this week, it appears. The New England Patriots' coaching staff is assigned to coach Team West in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl, which showcases some of the best senior college football players in the country. That means Belichick is out in Vegas with several Patriots staffers, and while he's technically serving in a "supervisory role," he's been far from a bystander.
