ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Gov. Greg Abbott hires 'border czar' to accelerate wall construction

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the creation of a Texas “border czar” and said he has appointed a recently retired Border Patrol agent to that position who will “tap his expertise to deploy strategies that reduce illegal immigration and keep our community safe." Abbott said Mike Banks,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy