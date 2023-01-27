Read full article on original website
Related
susanvillestuff.com
Adopt A Pet from the Lassen County Animal Shelter – Peanut
Sweet Peanut is searching for a forever home with a lap she can sit on all day, every day. She cuddles, snuggles, hugs and every variation in between. Her main concern is being right with her person at all times. This little gal is friendly with other pups, happily sharing...
2news.com
RTC to Flip the Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows Pkwy./Wilbur May Pkwy. Monday
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning to activate a newly installed traffic signal at the intersection of South Meadows Parkway and Wilbur May Parkway on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Reno Vice Mayor and RTC Commissioner Devon Reese and City of Reno Councilmember Naomi...
KOLO TV Reno
New details released about Renner accident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about the accident involving Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner. They say around 9:00 a.m., Renner was attempting to free his truck that had become stuck in the deep snow of his driveway. Renner and his nephew, Alexander Fries, freed the truck and towed it with a Pistenbully.
2news.com
Washoe County Regional Animal Services seeking woman and dog possibly involved in attack
Washoe County Regional Animal Services is seeking information on a local woman and her dog who were reported to be involved in a dog attack to a person, resulting in severe injuries, at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday. Officials say Heather Brashear and her dog, Bandit are believed to...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe public schools start 2 hours late on Monday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District announced Sunday there will be a two-hour delay for all of its schools on Monday. “Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect on Monday, January 30,” the school district said in a message to parents.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s office warns of new scam
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of scams — many of which we are already familiar with, but now there appears to be a new one. Recently a community member reported being contacted by someone who said they were from the Sheriff’s Office and requested payment for an outstanding warrant. The Sheriff’s Office wants individuals to know that they would never call you to clear up an active warrant or request a payment of any kind.
Educators turned lawmakers bringing classroom realities to the 2023 session
Five educators turned lawmakers are joining the 2023 legislative session. They’re hoping to add context to issues such as inadequate school funding, safety concerns and recruitment and retention challenges. The post Educators turned lawmakers bringing classroom realities to the 2023 session appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Comments / 0