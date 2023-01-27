ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

susanvillestuff.com

Adopt A Pet from the Lassen County Animal Shelter – Peanut

Sweet Peanut is searching for a forever home with a lap she can sit on all day, every day. She cuddles, snuggles, hugs and every variation in between. Her main concern is being right with her person at all times. This little gal is friendly with other pups, happily sharing...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

New details released about Renner accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about the accident involving Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner. They say around 9:00 a.m., Renner was attempting to free his truck that had become stuck in the deep snow of his driveway. Renner and his nephew, Alexander Fries, freed the truck and towed it with a Pistenbully.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe public schools start 2 hours late on Monday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District announced Sunday there will be a two-hour delay for all of its schools on Monday. “Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect on Monday, January 30,” the school district said in a message to parents.
RENO, NV
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s office warns of new scam

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of scams — many of which we are already familiar with, but now there appears to be a new one. Recently a community member reported being contacted by someone who said they were from the Sheriff’s Office and requested payment for an outstanding warrant. The Sheriff’s Office wants individuals to know that they would never call you to clear up an active warrant or request a payment of any kind.

