Pam Pack’s team wrestling season ends abruptly, Northside also eliminated
Everything was lined up for the Washington High School wrestling team to advance to Wednesday’s 2A state dual team tournament third round. However, nobody told West Craven. The Eagles pulled off a stunning 45-36 upset and will face third-seeded Southwest Onslow in the third round. Washington entered the four-team...
Let’s build bridges together
My favorite subject in school and college was history. Mr. Horowitz, one of my college history professors often said good historians ought to be bridge builders to reconcile the past with the future, share the things we could learn from the past and do better for the future to benefit all of us. From the time I heard that, I wanted to be a bridge builder. My love of Washington’s history made me want to build bridges that would connect Washington’s people. I love sharing Washington’s rich history and that love has taken me down roads I would have never imagined.
Two snow days were better than one
As Rose Ann and I walked to John Small School in the morning we could see Horace shoveling coal into the furnaces at Washington High School. The coal was used to heat the entire building through radiators in every room. The overcast sky could mean snow to an area that was not used to getting snow.
