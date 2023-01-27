ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland, ID

Post Register

Meridian man wanted for warrants totaling over $500k

MERIDIAN, idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying 29-year-old Christian Derek Arellano of Meridian (Nampa prior to Meridian). Arellano has active warrants for his arrest totaling over $500,000. He also has additional pending warrants in a neighboring jurisdiction. The Nampa Police Department has information that Arellano might be moving to Utah.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Caldwell man arrested for armed robbery

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — On January 30th, 2023, Scott Foster, 40 years old, from Oregon, was arrested and charged with robbery, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Caldwell Police officers were dispatched to a convenience store in...
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Erasmo Diaz pleads guilty to second degree murder

CANYON COUNTY, idaho — On January 30th, 2023, Erasmo Diaz pled guilty to felony second-degree murder. On June 11th, 2015, Diaz shot and killed his girlfriend, 39-year-old Amparo Godinez Sanchez, inside the couple's home near Wilder, in front of their two children. Before authorities arrived, Diaz fled the scene...
WILDER, ID
koze.com

Inmate Dies in Canyon County Jail

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Idaho is investigating the death of an inmate at the Dale Haile Detention Center. At approximately 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a deputy located the 33-year-old unidentified male inmate unresponsive in his cell. Deputies and medical staff immediately initiated resuscitation measures, which paramedics continued upon their arrival. Unfortunately, live-saving measures by deputies and paramedics were unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Boise Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Monday, January 23. Boise Police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 11th and State streets at 12:16 p.m. Paramedics also responded and took the male pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Caldwell Police Chief responds to Tyre Nichols death

Boise, ID (CBS2) — "After viewing the video(s) involving the inexcusable death of Tyre Nichols, at the hands of former Memphis police officers, I am appalled by this heinous crime. The criminal actions of those involved are reprehensible and damaging to the professionalism, tradition, and exceptional work that nearly every police officer in this country exhibits daily.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

BPD stops a burglary in progress

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Bosie Police responded to a burglary in progress on Jan 26, 2023, around 4 AM at the 1700 block of South Broadway. When Boise police arrived they found Jon Nobles, 44, of Emmett using power tools to gain entry into two change machines and an ATM. Nobles refused to comply with officers and forced his way through the drywall into the adjoining business but he was apprehended through the use of a Bosie Police K9 unit.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Garden City Police Chief response to Tyre Nichols death

This evening, I watched the Memphis videos involving the senseless beatings of Tyrie Nichols. I am appalled. The action of the five Memphis officers is absolutely disgraceful and sickening. I am furious that members of my profession tarnished the very badge that we share. I can assure you that neither...
GARDEN CITY, ID
Post Register

Drug bust in Nampa

Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department Special Investigations Unit along with the Canyon County Narcotics Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Idaho State Police arrested a man with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine he intended to traffic and sell. 29 guns, of which three were confirmed to...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Canyon County Sheriff investigating inmate death

Boise, ID (CBS2) — An inmate at the Dale Haile Detention Center was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 6 AM. Deputies and medical staff found the 33- year-old and immediately started resuscitation measures until paramedics arrived and took over. The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
KTVB

Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats

BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
BOISE, ID
tourcounsel.com

Boise Factory Outlets | Shopping mall in Idaho

One of the best places to shop in our region, Boise Factory Outlets combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. Boise Factory Outlets is located on 6806 South Eisenman Rd, Boise, ID 83716, Idaho. Boise Factory Outlets has 16 outlet stores from the top designers and name brands.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday

It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
BOISE, ID

