Post Register
Meridian man wanted for warrants totaling over $500k
MERIDIAN, idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying 29-year-old Christian Derek Arellano of Meridian (Nampa prior to Meridian). Arellano has active warrants for his arrest totaling over $500,000. He also has additional pending warrants in a neighboring jurisdiction. The Nampa Police Department has information that Arellano might be moving to Utah.
Post Register
Caldwell man arrested for armed robbery
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — On January 30th, 2023, Scott Foster, 40 years old, from Oregon, was arrested and charged with robbery, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Caldwell Police officers were dispatched to a convenience store in...
Post Register
Erasmo Diaz pleads guilty to second degree murder
CANYON COUNTY, idaho — On January 30th, 2023, Erasmo Diaz pled guilty to felony second-degree murder. On June 11th, 2015, Diaz shot and killed his girlfriend, 39-year-old Amparo Godinez Sanchez, inside the couple's home near Wilder, in front of their two children. Before authorities arrived, Diaz fled the scene...
koze.com
Inmate Dies in Canyon County Jail
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Idaho is investigating the death of an inmate at the Dale Haile Detention Center. At approximately 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a deputy located the 33-year-old unidentified male inmate unresponsive in his cell. Deputies and medical staff immediately initiated resuscitation measures, which paramedics continued upon their arrival. Unfortunately, live-saving measures by deputies and paramedics were unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Post Register
Boise Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Monday, January 23. Boise Police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 11th and State streets at 12:16 p.m. Paramedics also responded and took the male pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.
Post Register
Caldwell Police Chief responds to Tyre Nichols death
Boise, ID (CBS2) — "After viewing the video(s) involving the inexcusable death of Tyre Nichols, at the hands of former Memphis police officers, I am appalled by this heinous crime. The criminal actions of those involved are reprehensible and damaging to the professionalism, tradition, and exceptional work that nearly every police officer in this country exhibits daily.
'Shock and disappointment': Canyon County Sheriff reacts to early release of convicted child kidnapper
IDAHO, USA — The Canyon County Sheriff is outraged over the early release of a convicted kidnapper. Brian Sangjoon Lee was charged for 2nd-degree kidnapping of an 11-year-old Nampa girl. Police say Lee enticed the girl through an online gaming program, and planned to take the girl to his house in California.
Post Register
BPD stops a burglary in progress
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Bosie Police responded to a burglary in progress on Jan 26, 2023, around 4 AM at the 1700 block of South Broadway. When Boise police arrived they found Jon Nobles, 44, of Emmett using power tools to gain entry into two change machines and an ATM. Nobles refused to comply with officers and forced his way through the drywall into the adjoining business but he was apprehended through the use of a Bosie Police K9 unit.
Post Register
Garden City Police Chief response to Tyre Nichols death
This evening, I watched the Memphis videos involving the senseless beatings of Tyrie Nichols. I am appalled. The action of the five Memphis officers is absolutely disgraceful and sickening. I am furious that members of my profession tarnished the very badge that we share. I can assure you that neither...
Fruitland Police say they have recovered evidence and are testing for DNA
Fruitland police say they have recovered several pieces of evidence and are testing for DNA evidence. Police say they have sent the evidence to a private DNA lab and the results could take some time.
Post Register
Drug bust in Nampa
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department Special Investigations Unit along with the Canyon County Narcotics Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Idaho State Police arrested a man with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine he intended to traffic and sell. 29 guns, of which three were confirmed to...
Does Anyone F#&k!@g Care About Boise’s Foster Kids in Airbnbs?
BOISE, Idaho. Boise's Airbnbs are the foster parents no one else wants to be. Amid Idaho's foster care crisis, Airbnbs have opened their doors to over 100 children since November of 2021; an initiative launched by Mike Dixon, program manager of IDHW Division of Family & Community Services. In a...
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
Post Register
Canyon County Sheriff investigating inmate death
Boise, ID (CBS2) — An inmate at the Dale Haile Detention Center was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 6 AM. Deputies and medical staff found the 33- year-old and immediately started resuscitation measures until paramedics arrived and took over. The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.
kmvt
Boise Police identify officer involved in Monday’s shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Boise has released the identity of the officer involved in Monday’s deadly shooting in Meridian. The officer, K. Paporello, was previously involved in a shooting in Meridian on November 21st. In that incident, investigators say a suspect pulled out a weapon...
KTVB
Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats
BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
tourcounsel.com
Boise Factory Outlets | Shopping mall in Idaho
One of the best places to shop in our region, Boise Factory Outlets combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. Boise Factory Outlets is located on 6806 South Eisenman Rd, Boise, ID 83716, Idaho. Boise Factory Outlets has 16 outlet stores from the top designers and name brands.
The Marshall Plan: Payette family aims to make the perfect church pew
The Marshall Company in Payette has been making church furniture, specifically pews for hundreds of churches across the west.
Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday
It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
Post Register
SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
