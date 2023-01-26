ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
DENNYSVILLE, ME
The Maine Monitor

Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities

Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Just another Saturday on the Coast

Despite the relatively warm temperatures throughout the region this weekend, not all people in the region were playing. On Sunday morning, Jan. 29, St. George Fire and Ambulance awoke at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Spruce Head Road. The vehicle was found to...
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to fire in South Thomaston

SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that a fire occurred at a house on Dublin Road in South Thomaston. Regional news service Village Soup reports that there were no immediate reports of injuries, and the home is owned by Archie and Nancy Stalcup, according to assessment records.
SOUTH THOMASTON, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Girls vs. Presque Isle Monday January 30

The MDI Trojans Girls Basketball Team had a great weekend up in the County, beatng Caribou on Friday, and Presque Isle on Saturday! Now, after 2 nights in their own beds, the MDI Girls are set to renew their rivalry with Presque Isle on Monday afternoon. MDI is now 8-6...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
ALTON, ME
Z107.3

Brewer Restaurant & Bar To Reopen Thursday

After a brief hiatus, a local favorite will open their doors again next week!. If you have been driving by High Tide in Brewer the last several weeks, and wondering why the parking lot is empty, you need not wonder anymore. As a rule, January is the slowest month in...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Precipitation tapers tonight, we see clearing skies overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weak low-pressure system will exit the region and into the Canadian Maritimes tonight. Low temperatures drop into the single digits and teens north, and into the 20′s and 30′s DownEast. Winds will turn from southerly to northwesterly at around 5-10 mph. Precipitation shuts off DownEast this evening while snow lingers up north into later tonight.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

