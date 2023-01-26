Read full article on original website
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities
Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
penbaypilot.com
Just another Saturday on the Coast
Despite the relatively warm temperatures throughout the region this weekend, not all people in the region were playing. On Sunday morning, Jan. 29, St. George Fire and Ambulance awoke at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Spruce Head Road. The vehicle was found to...
Crews respond to fire in South Thomaston
SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that a fire occurred at a house on Dublin Road in South Thomaston. Regional news service Village Soup reports that there were no immediate reports of injuries, and the home is owned by Archie and Nancy Stalcup, according to assessment records.
Stunning Downeast Maine Cottage Sparkles With Charm and Idyllic Location
While we may take it for granted on the southern coast, a lot of Maine is remote. And I'm not sure there's a Mainer who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities.
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
Milbridge Congregational Church to Host Community Lunch on February 13
The Milbridge Congregational Church will be hosting a Community Lunch on Monday, February 13th from 11:30 to 1 p.m. with all proceeds going to the repair of the Church's steeple. On the menu will be homemade chili, corn chowder and chicken soup, with bread, dessert and beverage. The suggested donation...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
Welcome to Maine! 35 Cats, Kittens Arrive at SPCA of Hancock County from Maryland
If you've been thinking of adopting a cat or kitten, now's the perfect time to visit the SPCA of Hancock County. They have just recently accepted 35 cats and kittens from the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County in Maryland. These cats/kittens are ready for adoption. The 35 cats/kittens were...
MDI Girls vs. Presque Isle Monday January 30
The MDI Trojans Girls Basketball Team had a great weekend up in the County, beatng Caribou on Friday, and Presque Isle on Saturday! Now, after 2 nights in their own beds, the MDI Girls are set to renew their rivalry with Presque Isle on Monday afternoon. MDI is now 8-6...
Former Eagle and Trojan Named Co-Captains on UMaine Farmington Softball Teams
Congratulations to former Ellsworth Eagle Katie Hammer and former MDI Trojan Mackenzie Dyer who were named 2 of the 3 tric-captains of the UMaine Farmington Softball Team for the 2023 season. The 2 are tricaptains along with Olivia Paradis from Saco. Hammer is a senior outfielder while Dyer is a...
Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
Bar Harbor is Welcoming New Year Round Mouth-Watering Pizzeria Sports Bar
According to Mount Desert Islander, Casey Stone and Ryley O'Brien who were managing two separate eateries have come together to form one ultimate Pizzeria sports bar called Pizzeria 131. It is located on 131 Cottage St. in Bar Harbor and offers wings, pizza, burgers and more. They have everything you...
Brewer Restaurant & Bar To Reopen Thursday
After a brief hiatus, a local favorite will open their doors again next week!. If you have been driving by High Tide in Brewer the last several weeks, and wondering why the parking lot is empty, you need not wonder anymore. As a rule, January is the slowest month in...
HCTC Early Childhood Education Program Starts “Spring Refresh Clothing Drive Clothes for Kids”
The Hancock County Technical Center's Childhood Education Program is competing in the Career Pathways Competition at SkillsUSA. As part of the competition, students are asked to think about their community and create some type of project based around their technical trade area. For the HCTC Childhood Education Program they thought...
Oh Deer! Southwest Harbor Fire and Police Attempt to Rescue Deer Fallen Through Ice [PHOTOS]
The Southwest Harbor Police and Fire Departments were called to the Norwood Cove area for a deer stuck in the ice on Sunday, January 22. After getting back onto the ice, the deer was slipping and sliding. It must have been so scary falling down,. It sure looks cold! I...
wabi.tv
Precipitation tapers tonight, we see clearing skies overnight
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weak low-pressure system will exit the region and into the Canadian Maritimes tonight. Low temperatures drop into the single digits and teens north, and into the 20′s and 30′s DownEast. Winds will turn from southerly to northwesterly at around 5-10 mph. Precipitation shuts off DownEast this evening while snow lingers up north into later tonight.
Class AA, A, B, C and D Northern Maine Basketball Heal Point Standings as of January 29
With a week and a half left in the regular season, here are the Class AA, A, B, C and D Northern Maine Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of January 29. Best of luck to all the teams!. CLASS AA Girls. CLASS AA...
Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten as Mercier Scores 41 in Win Over Caribou 67-41 [STATS]
Maybe it's the Aroostook County air, but Ellsworth Eagle Chance Mercier sure loved playing in Caribou on Saturday afternoon, as he erupted for 41 points, and the Ellsworth Eagles beat Caribou 67-41 to remain undefeated. Ellsworth led 18-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-18 at the end...
MDI Girls Double Up Presque Isle 55-27 [STATS & PHOTOS]
2 days after meeting up in Presque Isle, the MDI Girls hosted Presque Isle in Bar Harbor, with the Trojans coming away with a 55-27 win over the Wildcats on Monday, January 30th. MDI led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-21 at the end of the...
