Kingsport Times-News
PRSA Tri-Cities chapter seeking submissions for awards program
KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is seeking submissions for its annual awards program. This year’s program will honor and acknowledge significant works that were created or completed in 2022. An awards dinner and program for the winners will be held in Kingsport on May 2.
Hawkins Chamber recognizes the adult and youth volunteer of the year
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce recognized the adult and youth volunteer of the year award winners last week. The awards were presented by Sheldon Livesay, Of One Accord Ministries director, at the chamber breakfast on Thursday.
Cash, Carter ready to hit the stage
KINGSPORT — Cash and Carter are almost ready for the big stage. The two newest bobcats at Bays Mountain Park will soon be available for viewing after undergoing months of socialization, park officials said.
Johnson City Schools seeks community stakeholder input
Johnson City Schools is asking for community stakeholder input on how the district is spending their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) for a six-month update. The district’s ESSER documents can be viewed by clicking here or visiting www.jcschools.org/ESSER. Every six months Johnson City Schools is required...
ETSU's Clemmer College offers free counseling services to the community
East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College is offering counseling and mental health support to students, faculty, staff and members of the community through the Department of Counseling and Human Services’ Community Counseling Clinic. There is no cost to utilize these services.
Lee County Airport, other projects get Opportunity Appalachia assistance grants
JONESVILLE — Lee County Airport and two economic development projects in Wise County will see more than $80,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission consortium grants to help move along their efforts. Under the Opportunity Appalachia program grants announced Monday, three projects in far Southwest Virginia will receive technical assistance grants:
5 Questions with Washington County Principal of the Year Matt Combs
Matt Combs was recently named the 2023-24 Principal of the Year for Washington County Schools for his hard work serving the students and staff at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has spent 16 years as an educator for Washington County Schools, first teaching first and fourth grade at Boones Creek Elementary...
Eastman Credit Union to open Elizabethton branch
KINGSPORT — Kingsport-based Eastman Credit Union looks to expand by buying property in Elizabethton for a new full-service branch location. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union, in a press release.
Hard Rock names Alvidrez VP of Human Resources
BRISTOL, Va. — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol has a new vice president of Human Resources. Marina Alvidrez takes on the position, in which she reports directly to Allie Evangelista, president of the facility, according to a press release.
Farm Expo to be held in Bristol next weekend
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 2023 Farm Expo, a family-friendly event celebrating local farmers’ work, will be held next weekend. The two-day event, sponsored by Six Rivers Media and Kubota, will provide fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Milligan nursing graduates attain 100% first-time pass rate on national exam
Milligan University’s 2022 bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) graduates attained a 100% first-time pass rate on their national licensure exam, as recently released by the Tennessee Board of Nursing (TBN). “I am very proud that our 2022 nursing program graduates all successfully passed the licensure exam on their...
Watch now: Robot Drone League competition coming to ETSU Feb. 4
JOHNSON CITY — Are robots taking over ETSU next weekend? Well, they are in a drone kind of way. More than 300 K-12 students from several states will gather Saturday and compete in the 2022-23 Robot Drone League (RDL) Championship event.
Kingsport Police Department helps local charities with fall fundraiser
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department raised $19,000 for local organizations and charities with its second annual No-Shave Fallvember campaign. Roughly $13,000 was raised in-house by the department, and the remaining amount was donated by community partners. KPD employees were encouraged to participate by making monthly donations, which would allow them the privilege to sport facial hair, wear blue jeans on Fridays or wear a ribbon to raise awareness for a cause.
Hawkins County Budget Committee moves ARPA resolutions forward
ROGERSVILLE — At its last meeting, the Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee voted to move several American Rescue Plan Act-related resolutions forward to be voted on by the full commission in February. Remaining ARPA funds.
State grant funding to go for water projects in Washington County
Washington County commissioners recently approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Kingsport regarding grant funding for a public water project in the Deakins Road, Double Springs Road and Hunt Road area. The project is part of Washington County’s continued partnership with area municipal utility systems to extend water service...
Editorial: Domtar's hard work pays off
The ribbon-cutting will come later, but Domtar’s Kingsport Mill has resumed operations after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the former uncoated freesheet paper mill into the company’s first 100% recycled packaging facility. And Kingsport couldn’t be happier for its success. Domtar is the largest integrated...
Bays Mountain wolf, Unalii, dies over the weekend
Bays Mountain Park announced Tuesday the death of one of its wolves, Unalii. “He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”
Bucs’ home losing streak reaches 8 after Mocs pull away
JOHNSON CITY — Home might be where the heart is, but it’s been nothing but heartbreak for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. That trend continued Saturday when Chattanooga walked out of Freedom Hall with a 73-64 victory, a result that continued ETSU’s historic run of home losses.
Lawson trying to help Hilltoppers find a winning path
Up close and personal, Brady Lawson has seen the highs and lows of Science Hill basketball. And while the Hilltoppers are trying to fight their way out of the valley, the 5-foot-11 junior guard has been an important part of the team’s improvements that have kept it competitive in all but one game of the new year.
Officials say cutting-edge technology paves the way for innovation and new jobs
Officials with East Tennessee State University say curriculum additions in distillation, synthetic biology and mechatronics engineering are preparing the Northeast Tennessee region for the cutting edge of new career and job opportunities. Earlier this month, Kimberly McCorkle, provost and vice president of academics at ETSU, and David Golden, chief executive...
