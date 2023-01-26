ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

PRSA Tri-Cities chapter seeking submissions for awards program

KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is seeking submissions for its annual awards program. This year’s program will honor and acknowledge significant works that were created or completed in 2022. An awards dinner and program for the winners will be held in Kingsport on May 2.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cash, Carter ready to hit the stage

KINGSPORT — Cash and Carter are almost ready for the big stage. The two newest bobcats at Bays Mountain Park will soon be available for viewing after undergoing months of socialization, park officials said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools seeks community stakeholder input

Johnson City Schools is asking for community stakeholder input on how the district is spending their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) for a six-month update. The district’s ESSER documents can be viewed by clicking here or visiting www.jcschools.org/ESSER. Every six months Johnson City Schools is required...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lee County Airport, other projects get Opportunity Appalachia assistance grants

JONESVILLE — Lee County Airport and two economic development projects in Wise County will see more than $80,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission consortium grants to help move along their efforts. Under the Opportunity Appalachia program grants announced Monday, three projects in far Southwest Virginia will receive technical assistance grants:
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

5 Questions with Washington County Principal of the Year Matt Combs

Matt Combs was recently named the 2023-24 Principal of the Year for Washington County Schools for his hard work serving the students and staff at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has spent 16 years as an educator for Washington County Schools, first teaching first and fourth grade at Boones Creek Elementary...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Eastman Credit Union to open Elizabethton branch

KINGSPORT — Kingsport-based Eastman Credit Union looks to expand by buying property in Elizabethton for a new full-service branch location. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union, in a press release.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hard Rock names Alvidrez VP of Human Resources

BRISTOL, Va. — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol has a new vice president of Human Resources. Marina Alvidrez takes on the position, in which she reports directly to Allie Evangelista, president of the facility, according to a press release.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Farm Expo to be held in Bristol next weekend

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 2023 Farm Expo, a family-friendly event celebrating local farmers’ work, will be held next weekend. The two-day event, sponsored by Six Rivers Media and Kubota, will provide fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Milligan nursing graduates attain 100% first-time pass rate on national exam

Milligan University’s 2022 bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) graduates attained a 100% first-time pass rate on their national licensure exam, as recently released by the Tennessee Board of Nursing (TBN). “I am very proud that our 2022 nursing program graduates all successfully passed the licensure exam on their...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Police Department helps local charities with fall fundraiser

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department raised $19,000 for local organizations and charities with its second annual No-Shave Fallvember campaign. Roughly $13,000 was raised in-house by the department, and the remaining amount was donated by community partners. KPD employees were encouraged to participate by making monthly donations, which would allow them the privilege to sport facial hair, wear blue jeans on Fridays or wear a ribbon to raise awareness for a cause.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

State grant funding to go for water projects in Washington County

Washington County commissioners recently approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Kingsport regarding grant funding for a public water project in the Deakins Road, Double Springs Road and Hunt Road area. The project is part of Washington County’s continued partnership with area municipal utility systems to extend water service...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Domtar's hard work pays off

The ribbon-cutting will come later, but Domtar’s Kingsport Mill has resumed operations after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the former uncoated freesheet paper mill into the company’s first 100% recycled packaging facility. And Kingsport couldn’t be happier for its success. Domtar is the largest integrated...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bays Mountain wolf, Unalii, dies over the weekend

Bays Mountain Park announced Tuesday the death of one of its wolves, Unalii. “He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs’ home losing streak reaches 8 after Mocs pull away

JOHNSON CITY — Home might be where the heart is, but it’s been nothing but heartbreak for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. That trend continued Saturday when Chattanooga walked out of Freedom Hall with a 73-64 victory, a result that continued ETSU’s historic run of home losses.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lawson trying to help Hilltoppers find a winning path

Up close and personal, Brady Lawson has seen the highs and lows of Science Hill basketball. And while the Hilltoppers are trying to fight their way out of the valley, the 5-foot-11 junior guard has been an important part of the team’s improvements that have kept it competitive in all but one game of the new year.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Officials say cutting-edge technology paves the way for innovation and new jobs

Officials with East Tennessee State University say curriculum additions in distillation, synthetic biology and mechatronics engineering are preparing the Northeast Tennessee region for the cutting edge of new career and job opportunities. Earlier this month, Kimberly McCorkle, provost and vice president of academics at ETSU, and David Golden, chief executive...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy