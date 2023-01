Buy Now The University of North Texas monument near Bruce Hall on Chestnut and Avenue C. Courtesy photo/Ahna Hubnik, UNT

A University of North Texas microbiologist landed a $1 million grant to study a bacteria that could help turn greenhouse gases into a bioplastic or biofuel.

It’s a big check for a microbe, said Calvin Henard, a researcher in the UNT BioDiscovery Institute.