The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Had A Real-Life Job That Made Him Perfect For The Role
When Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and friends need to snag the latest comic book or action figure for their ever-growing collections, they know exactly where to go: the Comic Center of Pasadena, owned by Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman). Stuart makes his grand debut on "The Big Bang Theory" in Season...
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
David McCallum's Favorite NCIS Memory Is The Moment He Was Offered The Role As Ducky
Scottish actor David McCallum is still in the business at the age of 89 and still going relatively strong in the role of medical examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the ever-popular "NCIS." In fact, McCallum is the last remaining original member of the show's cast, having been with the program since Season 1, although in recent years he only shows up on a handful of episodes per season (he also played the character on the two-part "Jag" episode from which "NCIS" was spun off).
Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10
Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
Law & Order's Benjamin Bratt Talks About The Influence Of Co-Star Jerry Orbach
Benjamin Bratt enjoys an eclectic television and film career spanning 35 years. He's rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's finest talent over that time, including Sylvester Stallone in "Demolition Man," Sandra Bullock in "Miss Congeniality," and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Snitch." However, Bratt's most prolific work, and the role he's arguably best known for, came co-starring alongside veteran performer Jerry Orbach on the crime drama "Law & Order."
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts On Watching Her Co-Stars Grow Up
A coming-of-age story that celebrates one of TV's favorite fictional theoretical physicists. That's the basis of "Young Sheldon," the hit spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel series begins with a 9-year-old version of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) entering high school in East Texas. He aces his classes, corrects his teachers, and picks up his first comic book.
Tom Hanks' Rise To Stardom Began By Kicking Fonzie Through A Window
Given what an almost universally beloved household name he's become, it is in some ways quite difficult to imagine Tom Hanks as a workaday actor, excited to land even a bit part in "Happy Days." That's actually what happened, though. The story goes like this. It wasn't long after the...
Star Trek's Anton Yelchin Had Fun Messing Around With Chekov's Accent
Today's Trekkies are quite familiar with the late actor Anton Yelchin's memorable performances as Mr. Chekov in J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" movies, but the iconic character of the young, Russian ensign made his debut in the original "Star Trek" series during the Season 2 episode "Catspaw." Yes, chronologically, Pavel Andreievich Chekov, who was first portrayed by veteran performer Walter Koenig, joins up with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise for that season's initial voyage to the planet Vulcan in one of the show's best episodes, "Amok Time." However, "Catspaw" was moved down the schedule from Episode 1 to Episode 7, so the spooky installment would air just before Halloween (per StarTrek.com).
George And Susan's Relationship Never Had A Proper Ending On Seinfeld
Throughout its nine seasons on NBC, "Seinfeld" had its share of outrageous storylines, many of which followed the romantic relationships of the core four characters: Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Kramer (Michael Richards), and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). In Season 4 George meets NBC executive Susan Ross (Heidi Swedberg) and the unlikely pair get engaged.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
The Walking Dead Fans Vote On Their Favorite Romantic Partner For Daryl, And It's Not Carol
Even in the zombie apocalypse, the time-honored tradition of shipping characters must be honored. "The Walking Dead" saw plenty of romantic pairings come about. Even in Season 1, there is something of a love triangle between Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies), and Shane (Jon Bernthal). Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) love is both touching and tragic. Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Magna's (Nadia Hilker) relationship goes back around a decade.
CSI's Showrunners Thought Laurence Fishburne Was The 'Perfect Fit' To Play Dr. Ray Langston
"CSI" fans had a hard time parting with the beloved Gil Grissom (William Petersen) after Season 9 of the procedural drama. A number of stars, including Laurence Fishburne and Ted Danson, stepped in during the show's later seasons to try to fill the leading man void left by Petersen. Fishburne perhaps had the tallest order, following immediately after Petersen's departure. Working in his favor, however, was beginning his run on the show while Petersen was still playing Grissom, allowing for a passing-the-torch moment. Fishburne met the challenge, and despite limited returns on viewership upon his arrival, he stuck with the show for two full seasons.
Phyllis Smith Admits She Was 'Oddly' Territorial About Her Space On The Office
It's funny how a person's workstation can become, in a way, like a second home to them. After all, for many people, this is the spot where they usually spend about eight hours a day for five days a week — and it's important that it feels as comfortable as possible. Whether it's a workstation in an office or at home, setting up a desk that helps get a person get through the long hours is imperative to stay sane and level. For Phyllis Smith, who plays Phyllis Vance on NBC's "The Office," these important desk details helped her feel comfortable, and she became very protective of that space.
Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Laverne & Shirley Star Cindy Williams
The entertainment industry is grieving the death of actress Cindy Williams who played one-half of the dynamic TV duo "Laverne & Shirley." According to a family statement, Williams died on January 25, 2023, at 75 years old (via AP News). Williams first started playing the role of sweet and spunky...
Where Is The Cast Of The Shawshank Redemption Today?
Since its release in 1994, "The Shawshank Redemption" has become one of the most celebrated films of all time. Based on a novella by Stephen King, Frank Darabont's adaptation is also widely regarded as one of the best movies of all time. Critics have praised the prison drama since its initial release, and it's received a number of accolades over the years, including seven Academy Award nominations and entry into the American Film Registry.
Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Reunite In The Trailer For Murder Mystery 2
Netflix is preparing to take off once again with two comedy legends. In 2019, audiences set sail with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston for the mystery thriller "Murder Mystery," a film which saw Sandler and Aniston as married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz, who find themselves tied up in a murder investigation for the death of a billionaire. Made as part of Adam Sandler's four-movie deal with Netflix, the film saw great success during its initial release. Within its first weekend on the streaming service, "Murder Mystery" managed to pull in over 30 million views, making it their most streamed movie of that year (via Variety). And while critics were mixed on the whodunnit — that is to say, the film currently holds a 44% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes – there was no denying that the starring duo were a match made in heaven.
Kevin Bacon Brings On The Dad Jokes In Hyundai's New Ioniq 6 Commercial With Daughter Sosie
Kevin Bacon is famous for starring in movies like "Footloose," "A Few Good Men," "Apollo 13," and "X-Men: First Class," although those are just a few titles in a successful career that's spanned decades. Acting has also played a huge part in his personal life. He met his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, on the set of the 1988 film "Lemon Sky," and the couple went on to work together on movies like "Pyrates," "Murder in the First," and "Cavedweller" (via People). Acting is definitely a family affair for Bacon, whose directorial debut, "Loverboy," featured Sedgwick and their children, Travis and Sosie Bacon (per NPR). Now, Bacon and his daughter Sosie are teaming up to promote Hyundai's latest all-electric vehicle.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Comparing Episode 3 To The Movie Up
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3. At first glance, there's little in common between the fun, family-friendly Pixar film "Up" and the grim postapocalyptic series "The Last of Us." One features a giant flightless yet colorful bird named Kevin, while the other features a broken man who's willing to hurt others to protect his surrogate daughter — that is, until Episode 3.
Small Details You Probably Missed In I Am Legend
In the 2007 post-apocalyptic thriller "I Am Legend," Will Smith stars as Robert Neville, a former military virologist living in what remains of New York City after the catastrophic collapse of civilization resulting from a deadly virus outbreak. He is immune to the virus and is the last survivor left alive, or so he thinks at the start of the film. Safety is never a guarantee, as he has to contend with former humans who have been mutated by the virus into creatures known as Darkseekers. Though mistaken by some as zombies (as in this NPR review), they are actually closer to being vampires in origin and have also been called hemocytes.
The Last Of Us: Episode 3 Recap - Bill & Frank Swanson(g)
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 3 – "Long Long Time" We don't want to call it too soon, but HBO's "The Last of Us" may have just reached its pinnacle. The critically-acclaimed show's third episode is not only the best of the series so far — it's arguably also the best bit of standalone television that we've seen to date in 2023. The most impressive thing is that the strength of this episode doesn't come from our leading pair of Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey). Instead, "Long Long Time" plunges viewers into the world of two crucial characters from the game that the TV show's version of Ellie never even gets to meet. In a whopping 75-minute episode, we are finally introduced to Bill and Frank (Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett), and we spend most of that runtime watching them find second chances in each other in a world gone to hell.
