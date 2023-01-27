Read full article on original website
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
Metro Detroit 2023 major road projects: What to know
Many Michiganders joke that the orange barrel should be the state mascot, with the state Department of Transportation struggling to keep up with road repairs. According to the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, the 2023 budget for the Highway Program includes $522 million for trunkline modernization, $589 million for bridge replacement and $1.6 billion for road preservation.
2 dead, 1 taken to hospital after crash on North Avenue in Macomb Township
North Avenue is closed to traffic in Macomb Township Monday afternoon, after a double fatal crash A third person was injured, fire department officials said.
Detroit News
1 dead in head-on crash Sunday in White Lake Twp.
A 41-year-old White Lake Township man died Sunday after his SUV crashed head-on with a pickup truck, police said. Officers and firefighters were called at about 8 p.m. Sunday to a location on Bogie Lake Road near Cedar Island Road for a report of a crash, they said Monday. According...
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Is It Illegal to Run a Yellow Traffic Light in Michigan?
Let's face it, we're all really busy. We burn the candle at both ends and rarely have time to sleep. We're on the go and sometimes that means that we blow thru yellow signals at stoplights. A lot of people think that if it's yellow that you can push that...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
Impressive snowfall totals from around West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that the snow has stopped falling, we can finally see just how much landed in West Michigan! Below is our full list so far, don't see your city listed? Send a report to news@13onyourside.com.
WNEM
Carrollton Twp holds meeting following death of police chief
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Police are looking for a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a Saginaw Township clothing store and stealing $2,700 in merchandise. Nessel announces PFAS settlement with Asahi Inc. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The settlement and the consent decree...
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Winter Storm Warning posted for Mid-Michigan, Metro Detroit could see 1-4 inches, NWS forecasts
While Central, South Central, Southwest and West Michigan are bracing for a winter storm, meteorologists say portions of Southeast Michigan could see more snow, or even a wintery mix, over the next 24 hours.
WNEM
Carrollton Twp police chief dies
CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A community is in mourning after its police chief, who also served as township director, died on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Carrollton Township Police department announced Police Chief Craig Oatten’s death in a Facebook post on Monday after a two year battle with cancer.
More Heavy Snowfall Overnight in West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of midnight Saturday evening, around 4-6 inches of fresh snowfall has already fallen over parts of West Michigan. In the hardest hit areas, another 2-4+ inches of snowfall could fall through Sunday morning. Across the region travel has been slow Saturday, as winter weather...
WZZM 13
Check out the snowfall totals for West Michigan from the weekend storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All of West Michigan saw over 7 inches of snowfall due to a weekend storm. As of midnight Saturday evening, around 4-6 inches of fresh snowfall fell over parts of West Michigan. In the hardest hit areas, several more inches fell into Sunday morning. Travel...
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
What Are Those Balls That Hang on Power Lines In Michigan For?
I remember as a kid looking out the window of my mom's car and seeing the different colored balls that were on the power lines. I wondered to myself what the heck were those things for. Well now I'm an adult and with the power of the internet, I have...
WZZM 13
Increasing oil prices, higher demand causing Michigan gas prices to rise
MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices across Michigan are on the rise, with the average increasing to $3.47 per gallon of regular unleaded. This is an increase of 10 cents since last week, according to AAA. The average is 37 cents more than this time last month and 25 cents...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park. A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park...
9&10 News
Week in Review: 13-Year-Old Killed After Car Goes Airborne, Hits Tree
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. 1. Adult and Teen Killed In Rollover Crash On M-115 Troopers continue to investigate the cause of a crash that killed...
Snow, freezing rain could make for dicey road conditions in Metro Detroit as temperatures drop
Metro Detroiters are dealing with slick roads Sunday morning after the latest round of winter weather hit the area. Untreated roads are expected to remain icy as temperatures drop throughout the day.
