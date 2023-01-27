ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Metro Detroit 2023 major road projects: What to know

Many Michiganders joke that the orange barrel should be the state mascot, with the state Department of Transportation struggling to keep up with road repairs. According to the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, the 2023 budget for the Highway Program includes $522 million for trunkline modernization, $589 million for bridge replacement and $1.6 billion for road preservation.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

1 dead in head-on crash Sunday in White Lake Twp.

A 41-year-old White Lake Township man died Sunday after his SUV crashed head-on with a pickup truck, police said. Officers and firefighters were called at about 8 p.m. Sunday to a location on Bogie Lake Road near Cedar Island Road for a report of a crash, they said Monday. According...
WHITE LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Carrollton Twp holds meeting following death of police chief

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Police are looking for a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a Saginaw Township clothing store and stealing $2,700 in merchandise. Nessel announces PFAS settlement with Asahi Inc. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The settlement and the consent decree...
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
WNEM

Carrollton Twp police chief dies

CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A community is in mourning after its police chief, who also served as township director, died on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Carrollton Township Police department announced Police Chief Craig Oatten’s death in a Facebook post on Monday after a two year battle with cancer.
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

More Heavy Snowfall Overnight in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of midnight Saturday evening, around 4-6 inches of fresh snowfall has already fallen over parts of West Michigan. In the hardest hit areas, another 2-4+ inches of snowfall could fall through Sunday morning. Across the region travel has been slow Saturday, as winter weather...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
DAVISON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy