Louisville, KY

wtva.com

Body found Monday in Louisville

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL Health and downtown restaurant hosting 'Stop the Bleed' training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville business owners want to help the public prepare for a situation that they hope will never happen. CC's Kitchen is partnering with UofL Hospital's Trauma Center to host a "Stop the Bleed" event. It provides hands-on training on how to respond to life-threatening bleeding and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
OWENSBORO, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman arrested in 2022 Portland neighborhood gas station shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with shooting another woman at a gas station last summer, according to Louisville Metro police. Lillian Bemiller, 42, of Shawnee, is accused of shooting and hitting a woman in the stomach at Boone's Gas Station on 22nd Street on July 24 last year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow sees big turnout at Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All things summer were the main attraction at the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Sunday was the last day of the Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow. Those who came out to check out the latest in recreation say after a difficult few years, this year's show did not disappoint.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Dinos Under Louisville at Louisville Mega Cavern

Dinosaurs will be coming to life under Louisville at the Louisville Mega Cavern starting February 17. Dino Safari will take guests on a drive-thru underground experience to see life-size dinos right outside their car!. Dinosaur event at Louisville Mega Cavern. Do you have dinosaur fans in your house? Maybe they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY

