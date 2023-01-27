Read full article on original website
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
People take to the streets of Louisville in response the death of Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens took to the streets of Louisville Sunday afternoon holding signs and calling out Tyre Nichols' name. Nichols was killed in a violent encounter with Memphis police earlier this month. The Louisville group met at Baxter and Broadway and marched for several blocks. Many of those...
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
WLKY.com
New report gives recommendations to address teacher shortage in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's teacher shortage is getting worse, and new recommendations came out on Monday in an effort to fix the problem. The state lawmaker who chairs the House Education Committee says he'll file a bill to tackle the issue. It remains to be seen what will be...
WLKY.com
Amtrak routes connecting Louisville to Nashville, Chicago and Cincinnati head to feds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones and Chris Wetterich) — New passenger rail routes connecting Louisville to Chicago, Cincinnati and Nashville, Tennessee, have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in Amtrak's plans for Midwest expansion,according to Louisville Business First. Watch WLKY's previous coverage of Amtrak plans for...
WLKY.com
Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
WLKY.com
UofL Health and downtown restaurant hosting 'Stop the Bleed' training
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville business owners want to help the public prepare for a situation that they hope will never happen. CC's Kitchen is partnering with UofL Hospital's Trauma Center to host a "Stop the Bleed" event. It provides hands-on training on how to respond to life-threatening bleeding and...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
Louisville marches, prays following fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists in Louisville have gathered in support of Tyre Nichols, two days after body cam video was released showing his violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. Community activists gathered across the city to march and pray. A group of just over 30 activists marched up Bardstown Road.
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
Louisville community members react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders throughout Louisville are stunned. Some saying they are confused, disturbed and importantly heartbroken. “That was awful. That was awful. That young man never even posed a threat. It was awful." It is a common reaction after disturbing clips of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop was released...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman arrested months after shooting at a Louisville gas station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested months after police say she shot another woman in the stomach in the parking lot of a Portland neighborhood gas station. According to court documents, 42-year-old Lillian Bemiller was arrested Friday afternoon after she turned herself in. Police say the...
14news.com
Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman arrested in 2022 Portland neighborhood gas station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with shooting another woman at a gas station last summer, according to Louisville Metro police. Lillian Bemiller, 42, of Shawnee, is accused of shooting and hitting a woman in the stomach at Boone's Gas Station on 22nd Street on July 24 last year.
WLKY.com
Public safety alert sent out for missing 76-year-old Kentucky man with dementia
MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A public safety alert was sent to phones on Friday asking people to look out for a missing man out of Kentucky. The alert is for Jim Nicholson, 76, last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, which is about two and a half hours from Louisville.
WLKY.com
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow sees big turnout at Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All things summer were the main attraction at the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Sunday was the last day of the Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow. Those who came out to check out the latest in recreation say after a difficult few years, this year's show did not disappoint.
WLKY.com
LMPD and city leaders meet with Highlands community amid spike in violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department and other city leaders met with community members to discuss the recent spike in crime in the Highlands. It was standing room only inside the meeting room at the Highlands-Shelby Park library branch inside Mid-City Mall where the meeting was held. "We're...
WLKY.com
Leaders plan to make changes along stretch of Frankfort Avenue to improve safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers who frequent Frankfort Avenue can expect changes soon; ones that transportation officials say will make it safer. “When you have more lanes than the cars need, you get bad behavior, you get speeding, you get sideswipes,” said Dirk Gowin, Transportation Division Manager, Louisville Metro Public Works.
Dinos Under Louisville at Louisville Mega Cavern
Dinosaurs will be coming to life under Louisville at the Louisville Mega Cavern starting February 17. Dino Safari will take guests on a drive-thru underground experience to see life-size dinos right outside their car!. Dinosaur event at Louisville Mega Cavern. Do you have dinosaur fans in your house? Maybe they...
Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting
PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
