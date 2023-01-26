ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told

A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
DUXBURY, MA
Anthony James

Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson

Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
Connecticut Public

Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be disciplined than their white classmates

A Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be punished than their white classmates for the same behavior. WSHU’s Molly Ingram spoke with the study’s author Jayanti Owens, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management, about her research that shows Black boys are more likely to be punished for acting out at school compared to their white classmates.
Phys.org

How to improve math skills among American children

In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
2minutemedicine.com

Homicide deaths are on the rise for children living in the United States

1. The homicide rate for children in the United States has increased by an average of 4.3% per year since 2013. 2. Children under the age of 10 are most often killed by parents or caregivers in the setting of abuse/neglect. Children ages 11 and older are most often killed by friends or acquaintances in the setting of arguments and crime.
Washington Examiner

Out-of-wedlock birth, not poverty, is the key to high crime rates

The data indicate that out-of-wedlock births in a given year correlate with higher crime rates roughly 20 years later. An increase of 10 out-of-wedlock births for 1000 live births is associated with up to a 5% increase in future murder rates. Children born out of wedlock are more likely to...
