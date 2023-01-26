Read full article on original website
Related
Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told
A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
Washington Examiner
Texas A&M medical school bragged about removing photos of white male alumni
EXCLUSIVE — The Texas A&M School of Medicine bragged that removing photos of white male alumni was an example of its institutional commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion , new documents reveal. The institution included the response in a survey it completed for the Association of American Medical Colleges...
Is the left coming for your pickup truck? Critics say there's a growing movement to tell Americans how to live
'Outnumbered' co-hosts discuss a new Axios report that suggests pickup trucks are becoming supersized vehicles that create a greater risk to pedestrians.
Your Kids Aren’t Learning Reading, Writing, Or Arithmetic
Kids are returning to school this week, and you won't believe what they're being taught
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Nonbinary doll shown to 4-year-olds in instructional video for teachers
In a video that emerged on social media Tuesday, a caretaker is seen introducing children identified as ages 4-5 to a "nonbinary" doll named Nash. The children are told that Nash is "just a kid" and not a boy or a girl. However, one child tells the teacher, identified as...
Former trans, gay activist aims to 'de-program' children from woke indoctrination: 'Children cannot consent'
Former trans and gay activist K. Yang shared her reasons for stepping away from LGBTQ+ indoctrination to help 'deprogram' children on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'
Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson
Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
Most Homeless Students Are Doubled-Up. What Does That Mean?
Many California students live doubled-up with other families and friends.
Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be disciplined than their white classmates
A Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be punished than their white classmates for the same behavior. WSHU’s Molly Ingram spoke with the study’s author Jayanti Owens, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management, about her research that shows Black boys are more likely to be punished for acting out at school compared to their white classmates.
Black Americans Are Killed by Medical Maltreatment History
Dying at higher rates during COVID, while fearing doctors won't listen.
Trump thinks parents should be allowed to "elect" their children's school principals
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump has launched a new attack on education with his proposed plan of action to revise how...
Phys.org
How to improve math skills among American children
In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
Rural struggles: Teachers ‘live in a poverty level’
Many across America face concerns from a lack of technological infrastructure to the economic state of their rural school districts.
Children lost about 35% of a normal school year's worth of learning during the pandemic, study suggests
A new paper adds to the mounting evidence that school-age children across the globe experienced significant setbacks in their learning progress during the Covid-19 pandemic.
them.us
Conservatives Thought a Harvard Class Was About Trans Infants. They Were Wrong
Right-wing media platforms have spent the last week freaking out about a Harvard course they claim teaches about “transgender infants,” a statement you’ll be shocked to learn is completely false. Harvard Medical School students can currently take a class called “Caring for Patients with Diverse Sexual Orientations,...
CDC still tells NJ to mask up as Biden ends COVID emergency
🔵 CDC still recommending masks for worn in New Jersey. Even as President Joe Biden announces an end all U.S. COVID-19 emergencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still urges New Jersey residents to mask-up. The latest map on the CDC data tracker website lists the majority...
2minutemedicine.com
Homicide deaths are on the rise for children living in the United States
1. The homicide rate for children in the United States has increased by an average of 4.3% per year since 2013. 2. Children under the age of 10 are most often killed by parents or caregivers in the setting of abuse/neglect. Children ages 11 and older are most often killed by friends or acquaintances in the setting of arguments and crime.
Students worldwide lost out on 35% of school year due to pandemic, new study finds
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Students across the world lost out on about 35% of a school year’s worth of learning due to the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a new study. The study, “A systematic review and meta-analysis of the evidence on learning during the...
Washington Examiner
Out-of-wedlock birth, not poverty, is the key to high crime rates
The data indicate that out-of-wedlock births in a given year correlate with higher crime rates roughly 20 years later. An increase of 10 out-of-wedlock births for 1000 live births is associated with up to a 5% increase in future murder rates. Children born out of wedlock are more likely to...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0